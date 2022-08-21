How Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Is Keeping Their Family Afloat Amid Reports That He’s ‘Broke’

Armie Hammer would probably like to forget the last two years, but while Hammer’s life has turned upside down recently, his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, appears to be thriving.

The oil tycoon heir and actor and Elizabeth Chambers, his wife of 10 years, mutually announced their divorce, in July 2020, and since then, Chambers has been doing well on her own.

What does Elizabeth Chamber do for a living?

Chambers is a successful entrepreneur with her own bakery.

The Texas native has previously worked as a model, actor and journalist, according to San Antonio magazine.

However, her most recent endeavor is perhaps her most successful.

Chambers first founded Bird Bakery in San Antonio in 2012.

She said her biggest inspiration was her grandmother, Maureen Carnathan, who ran a catering business in the same city for many years.

“My grandmother was such a strong woman, and her recipes were part of her character,” Chambers told San Antonio magazine. “I have gotten all of my grandmother’s recipes from my mother and I learned all of my cooking from her.”

After the success of the first location, Chambers launched two more locations — she launched the first one in Dallas in 2017 and the other near Denver in 2021.

However, Chambers maintains that she only focuses her attention on one store at a time.

"Uni-tasking has made me so much more productive," Chambers told Create & Cultivate in 2018. "Focus on your tasks as you're doing them. It makes you so much more productive."

Chambers’ bakeries are thriving amid the controversy surrounding her ex-husband.

Chambers and her two kids celebrated BIRD Bakery’s 10-year anniversary in April.

She honored the occasion with a celebratory Instagram post featuring herself and her children.

“A few weeks ago, my first BIRD baby turned TEN!” Chambers said. “It has been a wild month of incredible growth and milestones, but above all, I’m just extraordinarily grateful for our BIRD teams, loyal guests, and for my children who always understand what it means to put in the work and have fun while we’re doing it.“

Hammer, the father of Chambers’ children, was notably absent from the pictures.

Months after the pair divorced, a series of disturbing allegations, including rape, emotional abuse and sexual coercion, surfaced against him in early 2021.

He reportedly checked into a Florida rehab program in May, and remained silent for more than an entire year.

Hammer’s name finally resurfaced last month when TMZ revealed that he was working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

A source later shared additional details with Variety, including that Hammer is now “broke.”

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source told Variety. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

While the two are not together anymore, they seem to still be on good terms, as she went with him to check into rehab, however, Chambers made it very clear that her ex’s actions were inexcusable.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired,” Chambers said on Instagram. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.