Dakota Johnson's Defending Armie Hammer & Shia LaBeouf Is Exactly How Hollywood's Cycle Of Abuse Continues

Dakota Johnson is under fire for defending her former co-stars who have faced allegations of sexual abuse.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Johnson was asked about cancel culture's impact on her former co-stars — Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, and Shia LaBeouf — who have all faced allegations ranging from physical to sexual abuse.

Dakota Johnson appeared to defend Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf & Johnny Depp.

Johnson only recalled having "incredible" experiences with the actors, which is the kind of perspective that perpetuates abuse in Hollywood.

Think of all the people who continued to support and work with Harvey Weinstein despite years of rumors about his alleged sexual abuse of women in Hollywood.

Praising these men gives them a platform and the power to continue their abuse.

Even if Johnson had great experiences with the actors, other artists and women can't say the same thing.

LaBeouf has been accused of abusing his ex-partner.

He was recently dropped by his talent agency in February after he received several resurfaced claims of sexual abuse and battery against former partners.

One of those claims includes a lawsuit that his former girlfriend and musician, FKA Twigs, filed in December. Twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, which he denied all of.

"I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people," said Johnson, but added she "feels sad" for those who have. "I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad."

She then went on to say that people can change and that humans can "evolve and get help and help other people."

"I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle."

Hammer also has a long and problematic history of sexual abuse.

Like LaBeouf was also dropped by his talent agency after disturbing news was released in January 2021 about alleged DM's the actor sent about graphic sexual fantasies, referencing rape, cannibalism, and violence — some of which he is also accused of playing out in real life sexual encounters.

He also had allegations from 2017 that arose this year by the Los Angeles Police Department, after the controversy, that he raped and abused a woman. Similar to LeBeouf again, Hammer denied all allegations.

Lastly, Depp doesn't have a good track record either as he allegedly verbally and physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.

He also lost a libel case after suing the British newspaper, The Sun, after an article claimed he assaulted Heard, which he denied. The Sun said the article was accurate, which called him a "wife-beater".

Even though Johnson personally didn't experience any uncomfortable situations with her fellow actors and believes people can change, it doesn't take away from the fact they are alleged abusers.

This idea lets people like Hammer, LaBeouf, and Depp get away with their behavior as they are still able to work, and therefore get away with things like being accused of sexual abuse.

That's the reason why the actors are "canceled" because of their disturbing and uncomfortable history.

However, Johnson believes canceling people isn't right as she referred to the three men and said, "I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists," and that "cancel culture is such a fucking downer. I hate that term.”

