11 Unwritten Social Rules That Wealthy People Use To Get Treated Better

The wealthy seem to have it easy compared to the rest of us. From being able to afford health insurance to retiring early, the gap between the poor and the rich continues to widen. Still, regardless of someone's salary, there are always ways to be treated better outside of money.

Even if they don't know it now, there are 11 unwritten social rules that wealthy people use to get better treatment. From being polite to consistently showing up on time, there are things within their control. So, if someone instantly wants to be viewed with a tiny bit more respect, here are some foolproof ways to get there.

1. They never ask anyone about their salary

One unwritten social rule wealthy people use to get treated better is to never ask anyone about their salary. This may seem like a simple rule that most people would follow. However, depending on the culture, discussing money isn't necessarily frowned upon. Whether it's salary or promotions, the talk of money isn't as abnormal as people think.

However, discussions of salary aren't a thing for those who are wealthy. Maybe it's because they're all rich, but discussing this topic isn't considered proper for the average person who grew up in wealth. And while it may be for different reasons, wealthy people have a point. As psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach, LCSW, said, "Finances can be a source of anxiety and are often tied symbolically to safety, freedom, and self-worth." So, in order to create a better environment, avoiding the money topic might be in their best interests.

2. They don't show off their success

When someone wins big in life, it's tempting to brag and let it be known. From gushing about it with friends to showing off their success to their coworkers, many people struggle not brag. However, an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is that they don't show off their success. Instead, they let it be noticed. No, they don't need to flex their new watch to be noticed.

From their calm demeanor to their quiet confidence, successful people achieve success based on how secure they are within themselves. They don't need to show off to be seen as highly powerful. True power lies in what someone doesn't say.

3. They always greet people when they enter a room

It sounds simple, right? If someone is truly a decent person, they'll always greet people when they enter the room. However, from party settings to meetings, most people don't make an effort to get up and say hello. Even if it isn't the kindest thing to do, they figure that greeting everyone seems way too complicated. Still, this doesn't change the fact that an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is to always greet people when they enter a room.

Sure, it's a bit annoying; however, greeting people is the greatest way to form connections. Like it or not, first impressions mean everything. As organizational psychologist Tony Daloisio, Ph.D., pointed out, "Both beginnings and endings shape how interactions are remembered and influence future engagement." So, even if it is a pain, if wealthy people are to continue remaining successful, how they approach others matters.

4. They never interrupt anyone mid-sentence

Nobody ever really means to interrupt others. Despite what someone else may think, most people talk over one another because they become overly excited and accidentally interrupt when the other person isn't finished talking. However, this is why it's crucial never to speak unless they fall silent. While it may be difficult, it's an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better.

Is it always easy? Of course not. Nobody is perfect and is bound to do this accidentally. However, most wealthy people do their best to avoid being interrupted, which is never a good feeling. As a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found, being disrespected causes more aggression than being disliked. So, to avoid tensions, wealthy people do their best to let the other person finish speaking and, most importantly, apologize if they ever accidentally cut them off.

5. They don't overshare in personal settings

Most of us have been taught to never reveal too much in the workplace. No matter how frustrated you were, it's always better to keep those comments to yourself. However, in a world of oversharing, it's unsurprising that people struggle to set personal work boundaries. This is why an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is not to overshare in personal settings.

It's tempting to rant to a coworker. However, wealthy people know that it's never good to mix business with pleasure. This is why they do their best to keep things professional and to never overshare. Not only does it lead to better boundaries, but it also causes less negative discourse in the workplace.

6. They keep their word, no matter what

In a world full of inconsistency, it's hard to trust anyone. While everyone talks about a lacking village, people don't play their role in creating it. From bailing on their friends at the last minute to never keeping their word, wealthy people aim to be different. This is why an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is to keep their word, no matter what. It isn't always easy.

However, wealthy people understand the amount of power their words have. Never wanting to disrespect their network connections or loved ones, wealthy people always aim to keep their word, even if it's hard.

7. They stay calm under pressure

Let's face it, it's never easy to stay calm under pressure. No matter how hard people try to calm themselves down, there's always that one person who's bound to set us off. However, at least in the public eye, an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is staying calm under pressure. Sure, it's hard, but wealthy people do their best to control their emotions.

Never wanting to ruin their reputation, they'd rather excuse themselves than say or do something they'll regret later. This is important, as according to a study published in Social Cognition, it's hard to reverse a bad first impression.

8. They speak less, but with intention

Many of us want to be noticed. Even if they're a bit more on the introvert side, people like to be acknowledged and made to feel important. However, under the pressure of feeling important, many people take it a step too far. Over-speaking and barely listening, they become the worst version of themselves. So, an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is speak less, but with intention.

No, this doesn't mean ignore others or never state an opinion. However, it means being intentional about what you're saying. From business deals to family meet-ups, how someone speaks will always stir the conversation one way or another. This is why it's crucial to speak with intention, as refusing to do so might land people in hot water.

9. They never overexplain themselves

To be honest, most people struggle with over-explaining themselves. Feeling guilty for setting boundaries, the inner people pleaser in us demands that we give a proper explanation. This is why some people over-apologize and stutter out excuses. However, an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is never over-explaining themselves. Yes, many people are people pleasers.

According to a YouGov survey, 48% of people self-identify as people pleasers. This is why they tend to over-explain themselves so much. On the opposite end, wealthy people know their worth. Completely secure within themselves, they say what they mean, and they never apologize for it, regardless of how others take it.

10. They expect good treatment by default

It isn't always easy to know one's worth. In a world that demands perfection, most people deal with self-confidence issues one way or another. That being said, an unwritten social rule wealthy people use to get treated better is to expect good treatment by default. Unlike others who feel as if they have to earn respect, wealthy people view respect as a given. This is why their standards are so high.

Never expecting less than good treatment, these individuals are quick to snap if they're treated poorly. So, even if it's hard, always stand up for yourself. Setting the standard will always attract the right crowd.

11. They dress in simple but well-fitted clothes

Finally, an unwritten social rule that wealthy people use to get treated better is to dress simply but well-fitted. Believe it or not, most wealthy people aren't wearing Gucci every single day. While celebrities might convince us otherwise, silent wealth is not easy to detect. They'll dress, but their outfit always look put together. This is crucial as, "Clothing signaling belongingness, distinctiveness, or attractiveness increases social value," cited career prosecutor Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., M.Div., Ph.D.

Now, does this mean wear red bottoms every day? No. However, wearing clean, fitted clothing makes more of a difference than people realize.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.