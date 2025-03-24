Family Of 4 Forced To Move Back In With Parents Questions The Belief That Returning Home Is A Failure

Modern-day society often pushes the idea that once we are adults, we are on our own. We are expected to take care of ourselves financially, move out, and get through the rest of our adult lives without asking anyone for help. If we are unable to accomplish these things, we are often made to feel as though we have failed.

However, even the most hardworking and dedicated people still need to depend on others from time to time, and it certainly should not be considered a failure. One family hopes to shatter this societal expectation by sharing all of the good that comes from asking for help when you need it — no matter how old you are.

A family of 4 who moved back in with their parents is questioning the belief that returning home is a failure.

After her husband, Harry, lost his job, Katie Bunton and their 3-year-old twins moved in with her mother-in-law to reduce their living costs and to save up more money. Often viewed as a setback, Bunton shared how moving in with family could be one of the best things you could do for yourself and your family.

“After my husband lost his job and we moved back in with his mom, all we can think about is it must have taken a lot of propaganda to make us believe this was a failure,” she revealed in a TikTok video with clips depicting her children having a blast with their grandmother.

Bunton and her husband have also been able to spend more time with their family, enjoying dinners together on the back patio and watching grandma and grandpa love on their kids.

Others have also voiced their frustration with the societal expectation that we must handle everything on our own, or else we are considered failures.

“I truly don’t understand why some people see relying on or living with family as a failure. Family is one of life’s greatest blessings. What’s the point of life if you’re not spending it with loved ones? Money comes and goes, but time doesn’t,” one TikTok user commented.

“His loss of a job has provided your children the biggest blessing. I was raised in a 4 generation home and it was heaven. I had the best childhood and felt so loved and learned so much,” another user shared. “Pushing your kids out to go on their own is a complete scam to get them on the debt cycle. Let them stay home and build wealth if possible,” another noted.

Many of us were given the false idea that once we turn 18, we should move out of our parents’ house and financially support ourselves on our own. However, data shows that more and more Americans are beginning to ditch this ideal.

The concept of multi-generational families living together and adult children staying home longer has become more accepted in recent years.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 1 in 3 U.S. adults ages 18 to 34 still live in their parents’ homes. “What we found was that part of the reason we see this escalation of young adults not leaving the nest or returning to the nest is this idea that it was harder and harder for them to weather shocks,” Joanne Hsu, a research associate professor at the University of Michigan, told NBC.

A 2024 survey from Bank of America revealed that more than half of Gen Z adults do not make enough money to move out of their parents ' home and even rent a place on their own due to the astronomically high costs of living in the U.S. — even when they are working full-time.

There is no shame in needing some extra help and support as you ease into adulthood. If you have a family who is able and willing to help you out, allow them to! There’s often societal pressure to conform to certain milestones, like moving out of your parents’ house by a certain age. However, these expectations don’t take into account the complexities of modern life.

Everyone has different timelines, different struggles, and different circumstances. In fact, some may simply enjoy being around their families and want the opportunity to love with them for as long as possible — and that’s okay! Success isn't defined by where or who you live with.

