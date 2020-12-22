100 Cheap DIY Christmas Gifts For Last-Minute Gifters

Christmas is known for giving back to the ones you love by giving them a great gift from the heart.

Unfortunately, Christmas might look a little different than we're used to this year both because large gatherings aren't suggested and coronavirus restrictions have put a dent in many wallets.

Luckily, you can still show your love for someone by making your own DIY Christmas gifts for your loved ones this year.

DIY gifts can mean all sorts of different things from handmade items, candles, gift baskets, ornaments, and more.

Who says a DIY gift can’t be a nice homemade loaf of bread or a beautiful cake for Christmas eve dessert?

Whatever you decide to make, it will have meaning because it’s from your heart and made with your bare hands.

If you have an artsy talent and want to put it to use then DIY might be the most creative and unique idea you could make. Maybe you could knit a hat or scarf for a loved one, paint a portrait, or if you need extra help, use a helpful website that makes custom name socks, jewelry, or blankets.

Here are 100 inexpensive and amazing DIY Christmas gifts you can share with the ones you love.

DIY Christmas gifts for mom

1. Candle Jar

Everyone loves candles — especially now that we're stuck at home all the time! Try decorating your own candle jar by cutting some vinyl and gluing it around the jar for the perfect homemade cozy gift.

The best part is you can buy candles and glass jars for cheap at a dollar store!

2. Scrapbook with photos and handwritten captions

Nothing matters more to Mom than a collection of family photos curated just for her liking. All you need is paper and you can rip the edges slightly to get a handmade look. For the cover and back cover, a piece of colored matte paper will do the trick. Glue the binding together and then you have a heartfelt homemade photo album.

3. Vintage Book Travel-Tech Organizer

If your mom might have a hard time keeping all her gadgets and devices together, this is the perfect project for you. This book-like organizer helps Mom keep all her tech necessities in the same space for easy travel and organization, which moms love.

You'll need a vintage cloth-bound hardcover book, black rubberized fabric (I used a non-slip black drawer liner material from the hardware store, but a thin neoprene foam will work as well), black elastic ribbon, a sewing machine, pins, needle, and black thread.

You'll also need illustration board or thin matboard (same dimension as your book), Elmer’s Glue and fabric glue, ruler, an X-Acto knife and cutting mat, and finally, black photo tape (available at art stores).

Check out the complete list of instructions.

4. DIY Mugs

Does your mom like drinking her morning tea or coffee but doesn't have a designated mug for that occasion? Now’s your chance to give her a customized mug that you drew yourself something just for her that she’ll now love using to drink out of every morning.

All you need is a plain-colored mug and a Sharpie. Write or draw whatever you'd like on the mug and then bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes!

5. Customizable Reed Diffuser

Mom loves some essential oils and for her house to smell amazing, you can give her that by making her own personalized reed diffuser!

No more need buying diffusers or air fresheners anymore when you can just make your own. All you need is a vase with a narrow opening, and mineral oils, like sweet almond or safflower oil, and bamboo skewers with the sharp points cut off.

Fill the vase halfway with the mineral oil, and all a few drops of any essential oils like lavender if you want to make it more fragrant. Then, cut the skewers' tips off, let them sit in the oil for about 30 min, then flip them over, and voila! A DIY reed diffuser.

6. Seed Starting Kit

Does your mom love her garden or wants to start maybe growing her own herbs? Well, then this is the perfect gift you can give to her so she can finally start working toward that.

Check out the complete list of instructions.

7. Cutlery Rings

Have any old silverware that you don’t use anymore? Want to know what you can do with them? Make Mom some nice rings if you’re up for the challenge.

Check out the complete list of instructions.

8. Embroidery Hoop Ornament

Want to get into embroidery but don’t know where to start? Why not try using an embroidery hoop ornament as a start and as a homemade gift for Mom to put on the tree every year?

You won't need to be an expert, either. All you need is a hoop, some needles, thread, embroidery fabric, and some creativity.

9. Homemade Hand Soaps

Mom's love a nice soap to use in the bath or the shower, so why don't you make her a handmade one for Christmas?

For this one, you'll need petroleum jelly, glycerin, a spray bottle of rubbing alcohol, and some soap molds. You can buy these items at any craft store, and check out the complete set of instructions.

10. Scented Candles

Want to up your candlemaking game?

DIY Candles are really easy to make and they are perfect for the holiday season and the cold months approaching. They help warm up the lighting of a room and make everything look comfy and cozy for the holidays.

For this candle, you'll need soy wax, candle fragrance, heat-safe containers, and some cupcake liners and decorative trim.

Check out the complete step-by-step guide.

11. Whipped Body Butter

With the winter season approaching, it’s very easy to get really dry skin, and what will help Mom's skin is making her some homemade body butter to hydrate and smell amazing.

The best part is that this lasts for several months and can be used with no oily residue!

12. Monogram Mittens

Does mom have a pair of mittens she doesn’t wear much because there’s nothing really special about them? Well, you can change that by adding her initials and embroidering her glove with a beautiful monogram to spruce it up.

It doesn't require glue or a sewing machine, either. Just take some scissors, 12-ply baker's twine, and a needle and thread and stitch the twine into place on the back of the mittens in the shape of their initials.

13. Rustic Bread Board

Does your mom love cooking bread especially during the holidays, but doesn’t have a good breadboard yet? Now’s the time to help her out and make one yourself.

A warning in advance, if you choose to undertake this, it will require a saw and a belt sander.

Check out the easy instructions for how to make this awesome DIY.

14. Recycled Sweater Scarf

Does your mom have any old sweaters or you have any old sweaters you don’t wear anymore? Want to know how to upcycle them? Turn them into a scarf! It’s easy and it will keep her warm during the winter season.

You'll need two sweaters (preferably not 100 percent cotton because that unravels), scissors, a cutting mat, and a needle and thread (or sewing machine).

15. Homemade Glasses Stand

Does your mom never have enough storage for her accessories or maybe sunglasses? No need to look further than creating mom her very own sunglasses accessory shelf!

She can put it on her dresser and easily find what she’s looking for.

For this stand, you'll need a hot glue gun, a picture frame (large enough to fit several pairs), a ruler, a marker, and some cloth. It's

">a pretty easy process that will look profresh.

DIY Christmas Gifts For Dad:

16. Sweet & Spicy Coated Nuts

There’s nothing like a tasty snack that will make your Dad happier than a homemade nut mix. If your dad likes a bit of spice you can make him a homemade jar of sweet and spicy nuts for the holidays and something delicious to snack on.

All you need is some nuts, spices, eggs, and your oven. Get the full list of ingredients here.

17. Handy Firewood Carrier

Does your dad have some firewood in the backyard or a place in the house but has to carry it by hand? Why not help him out with making a Firewood carrier to make it easier to transport logs to and from the fireplace or firepit.

For this project, you'll need fabric, wooden dowels, pins, scissors, a bowl, measuring tape, and a pen. Here are step by step instructions.

18. Create a Silhouette of their favorite fur friend

Do you have an animal that your dad absolutely loves? Why not give them a special silhouette portrait of their best fur friend that they can hang on the wall and cherish?

You'll need a canvas, a pencil, a print of their dog (side/profile angle), scissors, liquid gold leaf, acrylic paint (of your choice), and three paintbrushes.

First, you'll need to cut the dog's picture out and then place it on the canvas and trace the outline with your pencil. Then, remove the picture and use the liquid gold leaf to paint the silhouette completely. Once that's dried, use your acrylic paint to fill in the area around the silhouette — and make sure to use a tiny brush to get close to the profile!

Customize it however you'd like, and then use some setting spray to make sure it doesn't get damaged.

19. Reindeer Beers

Nothing will make your dad laugh more than a pack of "reinbeers." This will make their Christmas fun and enjoy a festive drink at 11 am.

Get some brown pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and red pom-poms for the noses. Wrap the pipe cleaners around the top of the beer (just under the cap), and then twist them upward to make "antlers."

On the neck of the bottle right below that, glue on googly eyes and a little red nose. Super easy, and you can use it on bottled soda, too, if Dad's not a drinker.

20. Homemade Flavored Salt

Does your Dad like cooking and grilling a lot of different foods and wants to add a bit more flavor to the food but doesn’t know what to use? Look no further than making your Dad his own jars of flavored salt!

Get a list of different recipes.

21. Mug Rack

Dad got too many mugs and has nowhere to put them? Why not make him his own mug rack? This way he can easily choose what mug he wants rather than sorting them out in the cabinet.

22. Homemade Gingerbread Ice Cream Pints

Does your dad love ice cream, gingerbread, and homemade things? Well, then a great Christmas gift would be combining all that in one with some amazing homemade ice cream!

23. A Christmas Pun

There’s nothing dad likes more than dad jokes, so why not give him the gift of laughter with a punny gift that he will get a kick out of?

All you'll need for this is your printer to write out "We whisk you a Merry Kissmas," a whisk, some Hershey's Kisses, ribbon, and clear cellophane wrap to hold it all together.

You can get step-by-step instructions, but it's simple enough.

24. Coffee Candle

Does your dad love the smell of coffee but doesn’t want to drink it all day? Why not make him his own coffee scented candle! He can enjoy the smell of freshly brewed coffee all day, and it's simple to make, as well.

25. Coffee Mug Mixers

Even if your dad loves coffee or doesn’t, you can use these mixers in coffee, hot cocoa, and more hot drinks to add a bit of sweetness.

You'll need some cool-looking spoons (vintage, if you can find them!), some melted chocolate, cellophane, and a ribbon.

Pour the melted chocolate onto the spoons and feel free to top with a little something fun, like crushed peppermints, nuts, or another type of chocolate.

Allow it to cool/harden, then wrap it with cellophane and tie a ribbon around it.

26. BBQ Kit

If your dad loves his grill and some nice BBQ, this is the best kit that you can give him on Christmas because he'll want to use it right away.

Gather up all of his favorite sauces and supplies in one basket. You can even make your own sauce or rubs, if you want!

27. Framed Family Recipe

Family recipes are cherished items from the past, so why not frame a cherished family heirloom and give it a space to shine and be respected by the family.

All you'll need is a photo frame, a print copy of the recipe, and some colorful paper. Remove the back of the frame, then center the image of the recipe in the middle. Put the paper behind it, and close everything up.

28. Caramelized Onion and Bacon Jam

If your dad is a bacon lover, then you have to make him this jam to try on a piece of bread topped with creamy cheese.

29. Tie Clip

Give your dad a new accessory to spice up his tie game with a new tie clip made by yours truly.

Find out what you need.

30. DIY Funny Socks

Dads love socks, and they love jokes so if you made socks with jokes on them, that would make your dad’s day. DIY funny socks will make Dad laugh them off and also love that you thought of something so creative.

If you know how to use a Cricut, there will be endless options for you!

DIY Christmas Gifts For Sister:

31. Star Paper Lantern

Does your sister love decorations and fairy lights? If so she would love a homemade star paper lantern because it’s the perfect touch to a comfy room and a starry Christmas night.

Get the template and make this!

32. Simple Clutch

Does your sister often travel lightly but doesn’t want to bring her purse with her? A simple clutch is exactly what she needs if she travels lightly with a wallet and a phone.

To make her one, follow these simple instructions.

33. Jewelry Display

Does your sister not have a good place to stash her jewelry and it’s all in one big box? Why not help her organize a bit and make her a jewelry display rack which she can easily pick out what accessories she’s looking for.

All you'll need for this is an old photo frame (no glass or backing), paint of your choice, some clover leaf radiator grill (from home improvement stores), tin snippers, and push pins.

Paint the frame any color you'd prefer, or leave it as is. Then, size your radiator grill piece, and use the tin snips to cut it. Press it into place on the back of the frame with push pins, and you're done!

34. Wine Rack

A wine rack is a perfect gift for your sister who loves to collect wine but doesn’t have a good place to put it. This cute and easy to make rack will help with storage and add a unique piece of woodwork to the wall.

Get some step-by-step guidance.

35. Globe-Trotting Map

If your sister is a world traveler then she will love this idea of a magnetic map where she can post pictures and visualize where in the world she’s traveled.

36. Candy Cane Sugar Scrub

Does your sister love to use body scrubs but finds it expensive to keep buying them? Then you can give her a free one for Christmas and teach her how to make her own for the future. It doesn't take much to make this awesome gift!

37. Homemade Lip Balm

During the winter season, your lips get chapped more than ever so your sister would really appreciate a homemade lip balm made with love by you.

And the best part is that the fragrance is totally customizable.

38. Bubble Bath Gift Box

Bubble baths are the greatest gift to a woman in the winter who wants to soak in her tub and relax at the end of a cold hard working day.

Get a box to put all of these items in, then some crinkle-cut paper or tissue paper on the bottom. Fill this box with a nice jar of lavender (or any scent) bath salts, a small candle, a tiny box of matches or a lighter, a small bottle of her favorite champagne, and a lovely bar of chocolate.

Gift to her along with a favorite book for the ultimate self-pampering experience.

39. Flavored Vodkas

Does your sister love flavored cocktails? If so, why not make her your own homemade flavored vodka that she can use in her mixed drinks or just to take shots with? There are a lot of recipe options for this one!

40. Marbled Jewelry Dish

A jewelry dish is perfect for the type of jewelry that you wear on the regular and want to grab and go. A personalized marbled tray is an extra touch that makes it more unique and pretty to look at on your dresser.

41. Ombre Tote Bag

Going shopping but want to save on plastic and paper? Why not make your sister a custom tote bag with a pop of color?

For this one, you'll need a canvas bag, some fabric dye, and a bucket to mix it all in. Don't forget gloves, either! The trick is to submerge the bag into the dye, then move it up about one-two inches every few minutes to give it that "ombre layer."

Leave the bottom in longest so it's noticeably darker, and then let it drip dry. Wash it, let it dry, and you're done.

42. Custom Sleeping Eye Masks

Does your sister have trouble sleeping and need a special something to help her fall asleep faster? An eye mask will do the trick, especially a cute personalized one.

There are so many ways to make these cute!

43. Solid Perfume

If your sister is carrying perfume with her sometimes a whole bottle of perfume can smell too strong and she’s worried about it leaking in her purse. You can help her with this by making her a solid perfume case where she can use a minimal amount of perfume and not worry about it leaking in her purse.

This combination of essential oils and beeswax will be wonderful.

44. Lavender Bath Fizzies

Bath fizzies, especially scented ones, can take you to a spa at home. Giving your sister one of her own is like giving her an excuse to treat herself one day with a nice calm bath.

DIY Christmas Gifts For Brother:

45. Paracord Bracelet

Does your brother like the outdoors and jewelry? Did he know you could wear both?

With a paracord bracelet, it’s trendy yet useful for securing things, maybe on a hike or camping it could come in handy.

Learn how to make these incredible bracelets (which double as mini survival kits!) and gift them to your favorite outdoor enthusiast. All it takes is a little bit of paracord, scissors, and a lighter.

46. Vinyl Bowl

If your brother likes music and fruit then making him a vinyl bowl is perfect for the aesthetic display in a kitchen and a handy space for groceries.

The best part is you can use any old, damaged records he can't play that might already be on hand. All you'll need is a vinyl record, some heat, and a few minutes to mold it.

47. Cork Travel Board

A corkboard of a map can be a cool way of pinning where you want to go in the world or where you have been and visualize it and the memories right in front of you.

After gathering your supplies, choose which country you want to shape this in for your travel-obsessed family member.

48. Trophy Bottle Toppers

Does your brother have any old trophies that he keeps in storage and doesn’t look at anymore? Why not revamp them as bottle toppers and he can keep them in the kitchen and that way they have significance to them and usage.

All you'll need is the trophy topper, a wine cork, some glue, and a knife. Cut the top of the trophy off (the person and base), then glue it to a clean wine cork, and you're done!

49. Etched Beer Glass

Your brother most likely loves beer but doesn’t have a lot of his own beer glasses. Why not make him a personalized one with some etching?

50. Colorful Camera Strap

Does your brother love photography and art? Why not make him an artsy camera strap that can bring some color to his camera.

Find out how to easily make your own!

51. Succulent Box

Succulents are the greatest plant to give to a man because they are an aesthetic plant, yet you don’t have to put too much work into taking care of them.

Here's a simple way to put together a succulent box that even your not-so green-thumbed brother can keep alive!

52. Mulling Spices Mason Jar

The best drink for the holidays by far is mulled wine because it’s like you’re drinking Christmas in a glass. Give the gift of Christmas in a drink perfect for your brother to try.

53. Tiny Pool Table in a Tin

Does your brother sometimes spend his time playing games on his phone but lacks the physical games? Why not give him a travel size game of pool where he can play wherever he wants and it’s not on a screen.

Not only is this tin-sized pool table fun, but it's incredibly cute as well.

54. Cutting Board Spice Rack

This is the perfect gift for your brother who most likely doesn’t know how to organize but loves to cook. This cutting board spice rack is a perfect necessity in the kitchen and is very easy to use and store items in the kitchen.

All you need is an old cutting board, then use screws to attach wooden cheese boxes to it, and finally, add a leather hanging strap and you're done!

55. Ceramic Tile Coasters

Coasters are a must especially for wooden tables which a lot of people have and making personalized coasters for your brother will be a nice gift to give so he can see pictures of people he loves when he looks down.

56. Paint Card Sample Art

Ever collect those samples of paint cards and they are just stored in a junk drawer? Why not turn them into art and give your brother an artsy picture made from paint sample cards?

57. Coffee Bag Tote

Does your brother love coffee and food? Why not make him a reusable tote bag made from a coffee bag?

58. Embroidered Shirt

This is the easiest and fun gift to give your brother because a staple graphic tee is a must in the closet and giving him his own custom made embroidered art shirt is unique and fun.

DIY Christmas Gifts For Grandma:

59. Kitchen Love

Give Grandma a perfect gift with all her cooking and baking necessities for the kitchen. Pick some utensils you know she'll love, like a whisk, a spatula, a grater, and some basting brushes, and put them into a lovely oven mitt, then wrap with a bow! Feel free to add whatever you think she'd like.

60. Decorative Baking Gloves

Does Grandma have an old baking glove she doesn't use anymore? How about revamping it and making it new again by decorating it!

61. Chunky Knit Blanket

There’s nothing more that says I love you to your Grandma than making her a homemade cozy blanket full of love.

It doesn't require any sewing skills or items either, apart from yarn! You can make this in just a few hours with your hands.

62. Recipe Box

If your grandma doesn’t have a good storage box for all her recipes or a book, how about collecting them all for her and putting them in a homemade box?

63. Christmas Tea Tree

Does your grandma love tea and Christmas? Then she will get a kick out of you making her a special Christmas tea tree.

64. Family Photo Ornament

There’s nothing Grandma loves more than looking at pictures of her grandchildren! And this year, sending her a homemade family photo ornament would mean the world to her.

65. Dried Flower Coasters

If your grandma loves flowers and drinking some iced tea or any iced beverage then a coaster is a must especially a dried flower coaster that you handmade.

66. Tiered Jewelry Holder

Giving Grandma a tiered jewelry holder will help her so much with the organization and will make her think of you whenever she picks out a new pair of earrings to put on.

67. Custom Dish Set

Grandmas love their dishware — especially if it’s something their grandchildren made or painted. Give her the gift of a custom DIY dish set she can use all the time and think of you.

68. Strawberry Pot Holder

Does Grandma love her fruits and her baking mittens? Why not make her some adorable strawberry potholders?

69. Peppermint Blondies

Blondies are the perfect Christmastime treat and giving your grandma homemade peppermint blondies will make her smile.

70. Clothespin Trivet

A clothespin trivet is an easy and unique DIY present that a lot of people don’t have and Grandma would appreciate you putting time and effort into something that will protect her fancy tablecloths from hot pots.

71. Framed Pressed Flowers

Pressed flowers were a craft of the past that has sort of been forgotten. Giving Grandma the gift of pressed flowers from your own garden is something she'll appreciate a lot.

72. Slice-and-Bake Shortbread Cookies

Grandmas love making cookies, so why not return the favor and make some delicious treats for her? Shortbread cookies are the best for the holidays, and they will love your own version of homemade shortbread cookies.

DIY Christmas Gifts For Grandpa:

73. Terrarium

Does Grandpa like keeping up with his plants but what’s something for the indoors? Why not gift him a terrarium planter which he can safely keep in the house and take care of?

74. Homemade Heat Pack

Sometimes your grandparents deal with aches and pain; it's an unfortunate part of growing older. But what your grandpa would appreciate is you taking the time to make him his own homemade heat pack to help him feel better.

75. Vintage Photo Canvases

Old family photos can sometimes be forgotten and stored in a box somewhere, but you can make a canvas for them and bring back a special part of the past that your Grandpa can easily look at and smile.

76. Embroidered Handkerchiefs

A lot of grandpas keep handkerchiefs in their pockets, and if they see that there’s a special embroidered message or name on one of them, it will make it that much more meaningful and useful as a gift.

77. Wind Chime

I know whatever time your grandparents go outdoors if they have a little porch or just to sit by their doorway, a homemade wind chime is a perfect gift to make for them to listen to the chimes and think of their grandchildren.

78. Homemade Jams

Grandpas love their jam! If you made him his own jam for Christmas, that would make him so excited and eager to try it out.

79. DIY Fleece Blanket

Why not make your grandpa a cozy fleece blanket for Christmas! It’ll keep him warm and happy thinking of all the love from his grandchild that went into making it. It doesn't require much, either, just fabric, scissors, and some time.

80. Personalized Luminaries

Much like photo canvases, photo luminaries are a great way to display old family pictures which the luminary bringing light and warmth to the photos. It's super easy to make with only a few simple items.

81. Vintage License Plate Birdhouse

Does your grandpa have an old license plate of his car he used to drive? If so you can revamp it into an artsy birdhouse and give life to it again to help keep a roof over a bird's head.

All you need to do is take an existing birdhouse and use a drill to attach a license plate to the lid.

82. Homemade Recipe Box

Making a homemade recipe box is perfect for your grandparents to organize their favorite family recipes and traditional meals.

83. Bread in a Jar

Make it easier for your grandparents and put all the ingredients they need to make bread in a jar! The only thing they'll need to supply is any wet ingredients, like oil, eggs, or butter.

84. Personalize a Doormat

A lot of grandparents have doormats outside their door to welcome guests and family. Make that mat special for them by personalizing it with a family monogram.

85. Magnetic kitchen garden

Bring the garden inside the house for Grandpa and make him some easy and accessible magnetic garden pots where he can plant his favorite herbs or plants for the kitchen.

86. Backyard Bird Treats

There’s nothing more enjoyable for grandparents than bird watching, which you can help bring to them by making backyard bird treats! Here's an easy way to make an edible bird treat that will help nature and give your grandparents a fantastic show!

DIY Christmas Gifts For The Little Kids:

87. Edible Snow Globes

Kids love to shake and stare at snow globes but how about making it more fun so they can eat their snow globes instead.

88. Candy Sleighs

Kids love candy and they like toys, but have you tried combining both? See how long it takes them to leave the gift like a toy instead of candy wrappings. Find out how to make it.

89. Homemade Playdough

Kids love to play with playdough, but sometimes it can be ruined quickly and thrown out easily. How about saving time and money and making them as much homemade playdough as they want for Christmas?

90. Christmas Pinata

Kids love parties and pinatas, so make them their own Christmas pinata for a present and they will for sure be excited to get it open.

91. Hot Cocoa Cones

Hot cocoa is the perfect drink for kids in the winter because they love their chocolate and marshmallows! Here's a simple way to get a cute little mixture of hot chocolate, chocolate chips, and marshmallows into a piping bag for ready-made cocoa!

92. Shark Hooded Towel

Kids sometimes hate shower and bath time, but making it fun for them by wearing a cute DIY towel makes it all the better.

93. Rudolph Hooded Towel

For an extra festive twist, you can use the same steps as above to make a Rudolph hooded towel!

94. Gourmet Marshmallows

Kids love marshmallows, and giving them different flavors to try would be a fun experiment for them — and super easy to make.

95. Felt Olaf Ornament

Kids love the movie Frozen and Olaf is by far the best character there is in the movies. Give them their own personal Olaf ornament that they will love to look at and maybe play with a bit during Christmas on the tree.

All you need is tongue depressors/popsicle sticks, white, black, and orange felt, some googly eyes, string, and some sticks for his arms.

Cut the white felt into shapes for his body, then glue it onto the tongue depressor. Cut out black shapes for his eyebrows, mouth, and buttons, and orange for his carrot nose. Glue those on, add some sticks for arms, and then hang them with string.

96. Personalized Magnets

Kids love rearranging and playing with magnets. Here's how to personalize magnets from old license plates for them to play with on the fridge before dinner.

97. Indoor Playhouse

In the winter it’s too cold to be outside all day in the playhouse so why not bring the playhouse indoors? The best part of this DIY? There's no sewing involved in it.

98. Play Kitchen

Boys and girls alike will love playing on this little kitchen, and it's not even too hard to accomplish! Here's how to bring it to life for your kids.

99. Personalized Costumes

Give your kids the gift of imagination and adventure with their own personalized costumes to play and have fun with.

100. Playful Storage Tub

It can be hard to keep toys in a storage place for too long because they are always on the floor, but by making a special playful storage tub, it can be a home for their toys so they won't even notice they're cleaning up. It's sturdy and sure to last no matter what your kids put it through!

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships, and zodiac.