I'm An Oncologist And A Breast Cancer Patient Taught Me Something Nobody Else Could

It was my first week in the oncology department as a resident. The day had been busy, and most of the consultants and staff had already left the clinic. was exhausted and hungry, with thoughts of dinner dominating my mind.

Just as I was finishing up, the physician assistant (PA) rushed in and informed the attending that a patient from a nearby hospital needed immediate consultation. My mood deteriorated, and all I could think about was food. As a new oncology resident, I was unprepared for emergencies and the consequences of ignoring a cancer patient in need. This news deeply frustrated me.

As if working extremely long hours wasn’t exhausting enough, the entire day, combined with the grumbling sounds from my stomach, made me uncomfortable. I was already tired from working nonstop in that stressful environment without a lunch or bathroom break, and the prospect of spending another half hour on an empty stomach made me more frustrated. However, I did my best to remain composed.

In moments like these, as a doctor, remembering the Hippocratic Oath has always saved me.

I remembered how I promised myself that I would prioritize my patients and make them feel truly cared for by me. Moments later, attendants brought in a young woman on a stretcher. She looked to be in her early thirties, frail, and in agonizing pain. I would tell you exactly how I felt at that moment. I was afraid because I was a new doctor who had never worked with cancer patients.

My mind went blank when I saw such a young lady in agonizing pain. She was drowsy and looked pale. Her lips were dry, and she appeared dehydrated. The nurse who took her vitals informed me that her blood pressure was low and her pulse rate was unusually fast.

The worst part was that I had no idea how to console a patient who was in unbearable pain. Her attendants informed me that she had been unable to eat for the past two days because she had been vomiting all day, most likely due to pain.

I hastily took her medical history. She was a mother of three, a homemaker, hailing from a lower-middle-class background, and a non-smoker with no family history of carcinoma.

The only medical document in her possession was an MRI spine report, revealing multiple lesions in her thoracic and lumbar vertebrae. On examination, she was paraplegic (paralysis that affected her legs but not her arms in terms of movement) with a 1/5 power rating in both lower limbs.