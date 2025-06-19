11 Things Frugal People Do That Make Their Friends Feel Guilty

If there's one thing frugal people know how to do, it's save a quick dime. This is probably why their friends secretly envy them. From their self-restraint to their long-term thinking, there are things frugal people do that make their friends feel guilty.

Unlike everyone else, frugal people don't care about the opinion of others and actively choose to march to the beat of their own drum. On the surface, their self-restraint might seem like a curse, as most people actively seek out the finer things in life. However, as most people know, there is no greater comfort than having peace of mind, and this all starts with how people choose to spend their money.

These 11 things that frugal people do make their friends feel guilty:

1. They'll straight-up say no to plans that cost too much

The first thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is that they aren't afraid to say 'no' to plans that are too expensive. Sorry, but going out partying every Saturday night is bound to leave a dent or two on someone's wallet. Unfortunately, in an economy that's becoming increasingly more difficult, there's no room for wasteful spending.

However, this is exactly what makes friends feel so guilty. Most people struggle to resist the temptation to overspend. According to a survey from NerdWallet in 2023, 83% of Americans say they overspend. So, while frugal people might feel guilty, don't.

While it may not be enjoyable, their frugal spending allows them to develop better habits and savings, ultimately benefiting them in the long run. So, while it might suck now, don't feel guilty. As a result of their careful spending, this can explain why their frugal behavior inspires envy and guilt from those around them, including their friends.

2. They refuse to buy things just because they're trendy

Everyone has felt that wave of regret after purchasing something they didn't need. Sure, in the moment, it might've felt like dropping a thousand dollars on that new Dyson was the best move; however, as the months go by, most people slowly grow to regret their reckless spending.

This is why frugal people often do something that makes their friends feel guilty: they refuse to buy things just because they're trendy. Call them whatever you want, but frugal people have the discipline necessary to avoid the hype around trends. From the newest Hailey Bieber trend to the newest 'must-have' technology, frugal people don't fall for it.

Unless it's something that'll truly impact their life for the better, they believe they're better off saving money. This is probably for the best, as according to a Google and Ipsos poll, 42% of Americans who bought something on sale regret their purchase, with 62% citing that it was because they didn't really need it. This can explain why their friends feel so guilty in the first place. After all, wasting hundreds while seeing a friend thriving is bound to sting, even if they're happy for them.

3. They fix stuff themselves instead of paying for help

Nowadays, it seems like prices have gone up, as getting a bathroom sink unclogged or having someone do a simple paint job seems to cost an arm and a leg. That being said, there are certain people who can avoid the cost because they're talented and sharp enough to do DIY projects all on their own.

As a result, a thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is doing DIY instead of hiring someone. They might not admit it, but it definitely makes them a bit salty and guilty to see someone do something for free while they spent hundreds of dollars paying someone to do half as good of a job as their friend.

And sure, it might not have been easy on the friend's part, but there's something truly satisfying about taking the initiative to learn something new. According to Giving to Columbia, learning something new might be associated with adapting and being more flexible. So, while a frugal person took the harder road, in the end, it's almost always worth it.

4. They think long-term, while everyone else is just trying to survive the week

When someone uses Apple Pay, they may not realize how much they've spent until they review their monthly statement and cringe at all the wasteful spending. It's unfortunate, but many people don't think long-term when spending their money and are only looking for the hit of dopamine that comes with getting something new.

This is why frugal people often do things that make their friends feel guilty: they think long-term instead of short-term. Now, there are plenty of reasons why thinking long-term about finances is so important. Yet, the most fascinating aspect is that there is no correlation between spending on materialistic purchases and long-term happiness.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, spending money on materialistic purchases doesn't make people happier long-term. So, while frugal people are carefully counting their coins and only spending on what's worth it, people who wastefully spend are chasing a form of happiness that doesn't truly lead to anything long-lasting, which is probably why they're riddled with guilt.

5. They wait to buy things until they actually need it

It's tempting to splurge on materialistic things as people grow older and their paychecks increase. On the outside, it might even seem worth it as people justify how a Stanley Cup will be the difference between them succeeding or failing in their job. However, unlike the rest of us, a thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is having no problem saying, "I'll wait until I need it."

Now, does it suck that they have to wait months or even a year to get what everyone else already has? And does it suck that they have to keep using the same worn-out jeans, sneakers, and cup, even though they really want something new? Absolutely, however, there's no greater feeling than having peace of mind.

According to a study in 2018, people who have no peace of mind are more likely to face anxiety as they deal with issues like unpleasant dreams. So, while it might suck, eventually, frugal people forget that they wanted that new phone while their friends who overspend slowly regret their purchase as they realize their new upgraded Iphone wasn't worth the extra $900.

6. They skip 'treat yourself' culture unless it's already in the budget

Another thing that frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is skip the 'treat yourself culture' unless it's budgeted. Nowadays, people can't scroll through TikTok without some rich influencer convincing people living paycheck to paycheck that they need the $30 shampoo because it'll 'change their lives.'

It's unfortunate, but what once was 'treat yourself within your budget' has slowly turned into spending recklessly and living to regret it later. Thankfully, frugal people understand this shift and, as a result, have learned to resist the temptation to overspend in favor of saving their money.

Now, does this mean they never treat themselves? Of course not, after all, everyone deserves a special treat from time to time. However, they always do it within their budget, leading to less financial stress. This is important, as financial stress has been associated with psychological distress, according to a study in 2022.

7. They avoid debt at all costs and live below their means

Frugal people might be judged, but sometimes, their 'cheap' way of living has its perks. Frugal people often make their friends feel guilty by avoiding debt like the plague and living below their means. People might label them as cheapskates, but there's no denying that living within one's means offers a range of benefits.

As it stands, most people are burdened by financial stress, and not having any debt is a blessing that many frugal individuals have. This is impressive, as according to a Bankrate survey, 3 in five Americans are in credit card debt, owing an average of $5,875. So, while they might feel bad for not living in a fancy house, in the long run, living below one's means and avoiding debt is truly a recipe for success and happiness.

8. They cook at home, even when takeout is tempting

Let's face it: everyone gets tired from time to time. While some people might judge, nobody truly wants to get back after working a grueling shift and spend an hour or two cooking afterwards. Still, this is a thing that frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty.

Maybe they're trying to save a quick buck, but there's no denying that cooking from home has a ton of benefits that have nothing to do with finances. According to a study published in 2020, "People who cook at home eat higher quality food, consume less calories, spend less money on food, and have less weight gain over time than those who dine out and eat prepared foods on a regular basis." Still, most people feel too tired or emotionally exhausted to cook a full-fledged meal.

This is probably why things like DoorDash have become so popular. Without needing to walk out of their house, people can have a nice, delicious dinner within thirty minutes. Yet, despite this convenience, this behavior has become too frequent, causing people to eat too unhealthily multiple times a week. Thankfully, frugal people aren't like this and use their creative skills to whip up a healthy meal in thirty minutes.

9. They actually stick to their budget

Sure, some people might have a budget in their head. They might know that they can't spend $300 on video games or makeup products, but still, it doesn't stop people from binge spending more than they'd care to admit. Blame it on the lack of social connections, but many people have slowly begun to use their credit cards to fill the void in their hearts.

As most people know, spending can quickly turn addictive if people aren't careful. Thankfully, a thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is that they have a budget and stick to it, no matter how tempting it may be to overspend. Now, is this always easy? Of course not, but frugal people truly do their best to keep things reasonable.

Whether they're out with their friends or by themselves, they know how much they have in their bank account and budget accordingly. And while this is a great habit to have, for the majority of people, they don't have the self-restraint necessarily to stick to their budget, which is why they might feel slightly guilty.

10. They always know where to find a better deal

Perhaps it's because they grew up in a state of struggle, but there's always that one friend who looks at an item and says, "Oh, I can get that at Walmart for a cheaper price." On the outside, this is an extremely great talent to have, but as it stands, their friends can't help but get jealous as they all too often find themselves overspending.

As a result, a thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is knowing where to get things at a cheaper price. They aren't trying to show off, but they know where to get their groceries and where to get their furniture without thinking too much about it.

From getting their meats at Sam's Club to getting their fruit at Aldi's, these people know which stores are and aren't worth their time. And for their friends who aren't as knowledgeable or frugal, this might cause a little bit of envy, as they aren't used to shopping on a budget or searching for better deals elsewhere. Still, if you're frugal, don't feel too bad if your friends feel slightly guilty. The most significant benefit of being frugal is educating those around you, making it a valuable bonding experience.

11. They do their hair and nails on their own at home

Finally, the last thing frugal people do that makes their friends feel guilty is do their own nails and hair at home. Let's be honest: doing beauty treatments at home is pretty hard. Most people can admit to having a clumsy hand that might not be the best at painting or hair cutting. This is why they spend $140 a month to get their nails and feet done, and another $40 to $60 just to get their haircut, assuming someone doesn't have curly hair or wants to dye it.

Unfortunately, keeping up with beauty trends is far from easy. This is why people who can manage it at a good price inspire so much envy and guilt in those around them. After all, it takes someone truly talented to get salon-grade work done at a cheap price.

So, don't be shocked if those around you feel slightly guilty while you're rocking your freshly bleached hair. It's not that they aren't happy for you, it's just that they feel bad for spending $200 when they could've done it for a quarter of the price.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.