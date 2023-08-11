By Brittany Christopoulos

In moments of chaos, devastation, and uncertainty, it’s easy to forget the simple things we’re lucky to have and take for granted, because we’re so consumed with fear and panic.

It doesn’t matter how much of a nightmare of a reality we’re living in. What matters is that you’re acknowledging what sucks and what’s actually really great.

In a time when we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, it’s important to reflect on the good things we have and show our appreciation for them.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve really taken the time to focus on the things I’ve taken for granted and have made it a priority to vocalize my appreciation for these blessings.

Here are 40 things you should never take for granted

1. Having a bed to sleep on.

And a roof over your head.

2. Having the same “boring” schedule every day during the week.

At least you’re alive to live through it.

3. Having the ability to shower.

Even if it isn’t the perfect temperature.

4. The food stocked in your fridge.

Even if you don’t like it.

5. Having a job.

Whether you like it or not.

6. The ability to hug somebody, even if it makes you uncomfortable.

Sometimes physical contact is all we need to feel better.

7. Your health.

That's a given.

8. Waiting in line at a grocery store.

Now that grocery shopping is even worse, don’t you miss it?

9. Going out with friends.

Even when you don’t feel like it.

10. Commuting to work.

Even our daily drive is something we can take for granted.

11. Human connection, even if it breaks your heart.

The happiness, joy, and comfort make it all worth it.

12. Running errands.

With your mom, friends, boyfriend, or anyone.

13. Spontaneity.

Spontaneous moments are beautiful.

14. The things that entertain you.

This includes, books, movies, art, and music.

15. Your education.

Even if it doesn’t lead you to where you want to be in life.

16. Ever-changing weather patterns.

We often forget how beautiful the changes in weather can be.

17. The clothes in your closet.

Even if they’re out of style or dated.

18. Alone time.

We all need some.

19. Holding a baby.

The innocence is so pure and comforting.

20. Going to a movie theater to see a new movie for the first time.

What a thrill and simple joy it is!

21. Getting older.

We are so lucky to live to see another year.

22. Picking up fast food on the way home after a stressful day.

Just because you didn’t feel like cooking.

23. Your career.

No matter what stage you’re in.

24. Dancing all your inhibitions away.

And doing it with your friends.

25. Having a bad day.

Every day is valuable.

26. Doing something with your dad you really don’t want to do.

But you do it to make him happy and spend time with him.

27. Seeing waves crash against the shore.

Gorgeous sight.

28. Family dinners.

Even if they are loud, crazy, awkward, and a tight fit.

29. Belting your heart out with your friends.

Either on a long drive or at the club.

30. Not getting an Uber or cab.

And having to walk for a long time.

31. Having to wait to get into a club.

Or get a table at a restaurant.

32. Going to a concert to feel the rush of live music.

Even if someone tall is blocking your view.

33. Watching the sunset.

From any destination in the world.

34. Fresh air.

Taking a deep breath.

35. Having a good visit with someone you care about.

Or even someone you aren’t close with.

36. Someone canceling plans.

Or running late for a date.

37. Falling in love.

Even if it’s with the wrong person.

38. Opportunity.

No matter how new, scary, challenging, or daunting. Try anything and everything you possibly can, because you’ve been lucky enough for it to be a possibility.

39. Saying “I love you.”

To someone or everyone you’re close to.

40. All of these wonderful things together.

And how lucky you are to have them all.

I won’t lie, writing this list made me extremely emotional. I found myself typing it with tears streaming down my face and a heaviness in my chest.

It really put things into perspective for me, and I hope you can find the power and strength to create a list of your own.

We have lived through a horrible time and if that can’t help you see with more clarity and appreciation for the great things we’re lucky to have, nothing will.

I hope you find a way to come out of this darkness and see the bright light on the other side. There may be a flicker, but it’s still a start. Hang in there.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on self-care, mental health, and health and wellness.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.