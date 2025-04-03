8 Small Habits That Make You Look Way Less Experienced Than You Are, According To Research

You might have the skills and experience — but these subtle habits could be sending the wrong message.

Written on Apr 03, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Woman who looks less experienced. Los Muertos Crew | Pexels
Advertisement

We all want to feel seen, valued, and — let’s be honest — knowledgeable in our everyday interactions. Yet, sometimes, those tiny habits we barely notice about ourselves can inadvertently turn people off by making you seem like a novice when in reality, you're extremely competent and experienced. 

Over the years, I’ve realized that overt behaviors rarely shape how skillful we seem. It’s the subtle, everyday habits that you may not even realize you're doing that inadvertently give off rookie impressions.

Here are the small habits that make you look way less experienced than you are:

1. Not answering the question

confused woman with habits that make her look way less experienced Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

I can tell you with some confidence that if you’re the kind of person who skirts around a clear answer to a question or fails to answer the question entirely, I am out of there.

It’s either a yes, a no, or a defined answer with details that are specific to the question. A wishy-washy person suggests immaturity.

RELATED: Psychologist Reveals 5 Tiny Signs A Person Has Low Emotional Maturity

Advertisement

2. No common courtesy

woman trying to explain herself that makes her look way less experienced fizkes / Shutterstock

Basic good nature, small talk skills, and courtesy around people, no matter your mood should be a given. If you can’t observe this foundational human feature, you appear rude and socially stunted.

Consistently displaying bad manners can lead to negative consequences, including reduced social connections, decreased productivity, and potential harm to relationships and overall well-being. According to a 2015 study, bad manners can deter people from interacting with you, leading to social isolation and difficulty forming and maintaining relationships.

RELATED: 11 Signs Someone Doesn't Care About You, But Is Trying To Hide It

Advertisement

3. Rushed speech

woman rushing as a habit that makes her look was less experienced FrameAngel / Shutterstock

There is an optimum speed at which things are done. If we go too fast, in an attempt to cheat the pace of reality, we sabotage ourselves.

Rushing makes things hard. And so, when you rush your actions and your speech, you appear naive, and not yet at ease with your surroundings.

RELATED: 6 Conversational Habits That Expose A Person’s Low Intelligence

Advertisement

4. Interrupting

man interrupting woman that makes him look way less experienced antoniodiaz / Shutterstock

If we’re in a conversation, we must both honor each other’s requirement to have our words heard. Cutting into other people's sentences before they finish reminds me of a kid stealing my food when I’m not looking.

It’s a cheap move that’s not only disrespectful, but it sends this message loud and clear: I lack belief in my own words.

Interrupting others can damage relationships, convey disrespect, and signal a lack of empathy, leading to feeling unheard and undervalued. Studies show that interrupting can negatively impact notions of affiliation and affection, crucial for building strong relationships.

RELATED: People With A High IQ (But No Confidence) Usually Display These 9 Behaviors Without Realizing It

Advertisement

5. Passive-aggression

woman arguing with man that makes her look way less experienced fizkes / Shutterstock

I get it. Confrontation is hard. But often, we need to have tough conversations if we are to get ahead.

Those who avoid bold communication, and instead use indirect ways to make their point heard, like the silent treatment, appear weak and childish.

RELATED: 9 Subtle Traits Of People Who Lack Self-Respect, Even If They Don't Realize It

Advertisement

6. Being late

man running late that makes him look way less experienced Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock

I don’t care what culture you’re from, and what other excuses about ‘personality’ you’ve conjured up to validate your continual lateness. Being late is disrespectful and will make others increasingly resentful.

It also makes you out as an amateur. If you want to form bonds with people who value their time, never be late.

Chronic lateness can stem from various factors, including personality traits, time perception, and even underlying emotional dynamics, and can negatively impact relationships, productivity, and self-esteem. A 2018 study concluded that lateness can be perceived as disrespectful, damaging interpersonal relationships and eroding trust.

RELATED: 3 Tiny Root Causes of Low Self-Confidence, According To A Psychologist

Advertisement
More for You:
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025
How To Manifest Exactly What You Want (And Actually Get It)
People Who Can Find The 'T' In This Brain IQ Puzzle Test Within 10 Seconds Are Gifted
10 Habits That Will Make You More Respected Than 98% Of People

7. Indirect communication

confused people at work with man that makes him look way less experienced fizkes / Shutterstock

I have had enough experience talking to people and reading emails and texts to know that I instantly respect those who communicate for comprehension. This means cutting out unnecessary superfluous fluff from what you say.

It means being aware of — and avoiding — ambiguity. If I need to keep asking you for clarity, I assume you're amateurish.

RELATED: 9 Behaviors That Make Even Good Workers Look Unprofessional

Advertisement

8. Reacting with anger

man yelling at computer that makes him look way less experienced Yuri A / Shutterstock

Have you ever barked at someone or responded with annoyance and were then pleased that it happened? Likely not. Regret often follows thoughtless reactivity. We regret our angry flashes because they are immature.

You must learn to breathe when triggered. This is a sign of emotional intelligence and will garner respect.

Reacting with anger in the workplace can lead to negative consequences, including reduced job satisfaction, decreased performance, increased stress, and even aggression or violence. A 2024 study found that these can impact individuals and the organizational climate. Excessive anger expression can contribute to increased organizational incivility, where employees are rude or disrespectful to each other.

RELATED: 11 Common Behaviors That Make Good People Look Weak

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
9 Simple Life Hacks Millennials Figured Out That Give Them An Edge Over Gen-Z
5 Smart Ways To Keep AI From Stealing Your Job And Stay In Demand, No Matter What
Company Founder Brags About His Daily Schedule That Only Allows For One Hour Of Family Time A Day

This article was originally published at Mastery Den. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...