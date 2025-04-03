8 Small Habits That Make You Look Way Less Experienced Than You Are, According To Research

We all want to feel seen, valued, and — let’s be honest — knowledgeable in our everyday interactions. Yet, sometimes, those tiny habits we barely notice about ourselves can inadvertently turn people off by making you seem like a novice when in reality, you're extremely competent and experienced.

Over the years, I’ve realized that overt behaviors rarely shape how skillful we seem. It’s the subtle, everyday habits that you may not even realize you're doing that inadvertently give off rookie impressions.

Here are the small habits that make you look way less experienced than you are:

1. Not answering the question

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

I can tell you with some confidence that if you’re the kind of person who skirts around a clear answer to a question or fails to answer the question entirely, I am out of there.

It’s either a yes, a no, or a defined answer with details that are specific to the question. A wishy-washy person suggests immaturity.

Advertisement

2. No common courtesy

fizkes / Shutterstock

Basic good nature, small talk skills, and courtesy around people, no matter your mood should be a given. If you can’t observe this foundational human feature, you appear rude and socially stunted.

Consistently displaying bad manners can lead to negative consequences, including reduced social connections, decreased productivity, and potential harm to relationships and overall well-being. According to a 2015 study, bad manners can deter people from interacting with you, leading to social isolation and difficulty forming and maintaining relationships.

Advertisement

3. Rushed speech

FrameAngel / Shutterstock

There is an optimum speed at which things are done. If we go too fast, in an attempt to cheat the pace of reality, we sabotage ourselves.

Rushing makes things hard. And so, when you rush your actions and your speech, you appear naive, and not yet at ease with your surroundings.

Advertisement

4. Interrupting

antoniodiaz / Shutterstock

If we’re in a conversation, we must both honor each other’s requirement to have our words heard. Cutting into other people's sentences before they finish reminds me of a kid stealing my food when I’m not looking.

It’s a cheap move that’s not only disrespectful, but it sends this message loud and clear: I lack belief in my own words.

Interrupting others can damage relationships, convey disrespect, and signal a lack of empathy, leading to feeling unheard and undervalued. Studies show that interrupting can negatively impact notions of affiliation and affection, crucial for building strong relationships.

Advertisement

5. Passive-aggression

fizkes / Shutterstock

I get it. Confrontation is hard. But often, we need to have tough conversations if we are to get ahead.

Those who avoid bold communication, and instead use indirect ways to make their point heard, like the silent treatment, appear weak and childish.

Advertisement

6. Being late

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock

I don’t care what culture you’re from, and what other excuses about ‘personality’ you’ve conjured up to validate your continual lateness. Being late is disrespectful and will make others increasingly resentful.

It also makes you out as an amateur. If you want to form bonds with people who value their time, never be late.

Chronic lateness can stem from various factors, including personality traits, time perception, and even underlying emotional dynamics, and can negatively impact relationships, productivity, and self-esteem. A 2018 study concluded that lateness can be perceived as disrespectful, damaging interpersonal relationships and eroding trust.

Advertisement

7. Indirect communication

fizkes / Shutterstock

I have had enough experience talking to people and reading emails and texts to know that I instantly respect those who communicate for comprehension. This means cutting out unnecessary superfluous fluff from what you say.

It means being aware of — and avoiding — ambiguity. If I need to keep asking you for clarity, I assume you're amateurish.

Advertisement

8. Reacting with anger

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Have you ever barked at someone or responded with annoyance and were then pleased that it happened? Likely not. Regret often follows thoughtless reactivity. We regret our angry flashes because they are immature.

You must learn to breathe when triggered. This is a sign of emotional intelligence and will garner respect.

Reacting with anger in the workplace can lead to negative consequences, including reduced job satisfaction, decreased performance, increased stress, and even aggression or violence. A 2024 study found that these can impact individuals and the organizational climate. Excessive anger expression can contribute to increased organizational incivility, where employees are rude or disrespectful to each other.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement