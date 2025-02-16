A plethora of components go into being a good boss who cares about their employees and upholds a company's values, culture, and overall success. They motivate their team and nurture an environment that thrives on positivity instead of creating an environment where workers detest having to show up every single day because they know their efforts aren't appreciated.

Unfortunately, there are companies out there that have enlisted toxic and manipulative bosses to oversee employees, and there are definitely traits of a bad boss that either employees might overlook or not realize. Over time, though, working for a terrible boss can have an impact on your overall well-being, and if you even have to second guess whether the company you're working for might not be the fit that you once thought, then it's important to step back and analyze the signs.

Your boss's reaction to these 10 phrases will tell you if you work for a bad company or not

1. 'Can we make adjustments to my work/life balance?'

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Randstad, a staffing agency, recently released its Workmonitor 2025 report. The report surveyed over 26,000 workers in 35 markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. For the first time in Workmonitor’s history, work-life balance was deemed more important than pay (83% vs. 82%).

It's definitely considered a benefit for employees to have a good work/life balance because bosses can't expect their team to be dedicated and perform well when they're not able to have time away from their desks to recharge and decompress. If your boss turns their nose up at the idea of a healthy and adequate work/life balance then you should definitely reevaluate if that's a company you feel confident working for.

A bad boss often feels threatened when an employee wants to take time away from work because of their desire for absolute control. This challenge their entire "work is life" mentality, which isn't productive and only leads to burnout and overwhelm.

Advertisement

2. 'I need some time off for my mental health'

voronaman | Shutterstock

A bad boss will often have a negative reaction to hearing that an employee needs to take some time away from work to focus on their mental health, whether that's because of things happening in their personal lives or due to the stress of the job. They see an employee struggling with their mental health and pleading for time off as a form of weakness.

Not only that, but addressing an employee's mental health requires them to display leadership skills that they clearly lack and to reform the workplace environment, which they don't have the skills or desire to improve.

"Toxic leaders are damaging to mental well-being because of the impact they can have on a number of areas important to the working experience of an employee. From their feelings of value and competence to their perception of their social standing and connection with colleagues," Ella Washington, an organizational psychologist and professor at Georgetown University, explained to Verywell Mind.

"Toxic leaders contribute to an environment where an employee doesn't see the best in themselves, feels inadequate, or has unrealistic expectations placed upon them— such as working until they burn out. All of these extremes can cause feelings of insecurity and instability leading to mental unwellness."

Advertisement

3. 'Can we discuss my salary? I’ve been performing well and would like a raise'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If an employee feels as if the work they're producing is worthy of at least having a conversation about their salary but their boss either dismisses their feelings or refuses to hear them out, then it's time to potentially think about taking their talents elsewhere. It's a perfectly reasonable request for someone to reach out to their boss about potentially getting a raise, especially if they feel they wholeheartedly deserve it.

A survey by B2BReviews found that, on average, Americans want a pay raise of 10% by the end of the year, but many are afraid to ask for one. The overall concern is fear; apparently, 58% feel apprehensive about requesting a pay increase.

When respondents were asked to cite their reasons for that hesitancy, topping the list was uncertainty about how to approach the subject (32%), followed by fear of rejection (28%), concern over job security (22%), and fear that such a request will damage relationships with management (20%).

Advertisement

4. 'I feel overwhelmed with my workload. Can we discuss a solution?'

PreciousJ | Shutterstock

There is nothing glamorous about a boss attempting to normalize burnout and a toxic work environment. If you are approaching your boss intending to voice that you need your workload reduced because of the toll that it's taking on your mental health, then your boss is entitled to listen to your complaints and come to a conclusion that allows you the reprieve that you're looking for.

If a company is actively not listening to your concerns, then the truth of the matter is that they see you as dispensable, and they would rather make you feel like the problem instead of actively working to rectify it. It's even worse when you realize just how many employees feel burnt out at their jobs.

According to research from Future Forum, of 10,243 full-time desk-based workers polled in six countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, over 40% said they are burned out. Nearly half (48%) of 18-to-29-year-olds said they feel drained compared with 40% of their peers aged 30 and up, while women (46%) reported higher levels of burnout than men (37%).

Advertisement

5. 'I need to leave on time today due to a family obligation'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

This is quite a reasonable request to make considering how unexpected life can become and situations may arise at the worst of times, including when you're at work. The way your boss reacts to this phrase says a lot about how much empathy they may have for you and their other employees. A good boss wouldn't think twice before allowing you to leave early if there was a family obligation or emergency, and might even check in with you when you clock in again the next day.

However, a bad boss will claim that it's unrealistic to leave work for something they think is incredibly juvenile and unimportant. They'll hold you to this unrealistic standard that you need to be dedicated to the job even though staying past the hour you're supposed to isn't something they can enforce, especially if they're not paying you overtime.

Job search and career tool site Monster recommends having an honest conversation with your boss about how having extra hours and being forced to stay past their designated clock-out time isn't making work any easier.

"Explain that you want to be a team player and care about your job but that you’re feeling overwhelmed and worried that you’re unable to deliver at the peak of your abilities. Explain how burnout can be a threat to a company’s bottom line, and you’re likely to get some attention."

Advertisement

6. 'I was promised a promotion, but it hasn’t happened yet'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

If you're bringing up this issue with your boss, you're attempting to hold them accountable for a promise they made that they should be upholding. If a boss is either actively ignoring an employee's concern about a looming promotion or refusing to adhere to their earlier promise then they clearly just want to squeeze as much work as they can from that individual instead of trying to properly reward them for their hard work and dedication.

That's blatant exploitation, and no employee should have to work for a company that would rather string them along with a false promise of promotion instead of following through on their word. It's disrespectful and no one should have to beg for their worth to be recognized.

Advertisement

7. 'Can we talk about compensation for working overtime?'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If your boss is expecting you to stay past your designated hour to get more work done and projects completed without properly compensating you for it, then you're more than entitled to bring up this issue with your boss and expect a solution to be found. Of course, the only acceptable solutions are either getting paid for working overtime or no longer being expected to stay beyond the hour that you would normally leave work.

A good boss would work feverishly to make sure an employee is being compensated for all of the tasks and projects that are expected for them to complete, but a toxic and manipulative boss would throw a fit over having to shell out money that they probably don't have because, in their mind, they have no problem with free labor.

According to Lawyer for Workers, people stuck in this kind of loop with their boss are encouraged to gather evidence, have a conversation with their employer, and if negotiations are met then reach out to an employment lawyer to take further steps. While pursuing legal action may seem daunting, you also shouldn't be forced to work for free.

Advertisement

8. 'I need more support to meet expectations'

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

No one is perfect and there may come moments in your job where you need help and support from your boss to complete a task. There's absolutely nothing wrong with communicating that you're struggling to meet your job demands because of a lack of guidance. A good boss would use this as a way to problem-solve and work with an employee to remedy any hiccups, but a bad boss would most likely get angry and turn the situation around on their employee.

In any case, it's definitely a major red flag if your boss is not open to hearing your feelings and working with you to make sure you know what you're doing moving forward. Having an unsupportive boss can simply cause an avalanche of ripples in the workplace and make it more challenging to complete a task.

In an article for Forbes, employees were encouraged to seek out advice and support from other senior leaders in the company if their boss is being uncooperative. "It may be time to find a new advocate or even an entirely new support system. Take time to look around your organization and even in your wider network and community. Find allies who share your values and can help you reach your career goals."

Advertisement

9. 'I’d like feedback on my performance so I can improve'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

If you're approaching your boss asking for feedback and constructive criticism about your work because you're seeking ways to improve, then your boss should be more than willing to offer you the tools you need so that you can continue to succeed. This shows initiative and a yearning to grow, and a good boss would see that and find it encouraging.

However, a bad boss and a lacking company would struggle because they most likely lack the necessary tools and resources to provide structured feedback. They would refuse to make time which would only discourage employees from feeling like they work in an environment that values improvement.

Advertisement

10. 'I think we can improve efficiency with a few changes'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

A boss who refuses to hear and handle honest feedback from their employees is indicative of a boss who has a weak ego and feels threatened by the prospect of having a weakness. They refuse to admit when they're wrong, even though there's power in being able to look at things you've done and know it was a mistake but committing to doing better in the future regardless.

A toxic boss who fuels an equally toxic workplace environment would refuse change even when it's being demanded by those who work for them and the company. It requires a level of accountability that they don't have, and frankly, it's disappointing and exhausting to have to work under someone for a company that doesn't value the importance of learning and growing in every aspect of a job.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.