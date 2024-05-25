Woman Asks For Help After Her Date Went Back To His Car To Get A Coupon To Pay For Dinner

In recent years, the topic of paying on a first date has become the source of debate, with many women in particular believing that men should always pay, while some men believe it should be 50/50. Either way, dating expectations have sometimes made the act of dating itself a bit of a minefield.

A recent video posted by a content creator named Allison sparked a conversation about financial expectations while dating after admitting that the man she'd been out with had done something questionable to take care of the bill.

She asked for help after her date went to his car to get a coupon so he could pay for their date.

In Allison's initial 6-second video, she slyly recorded herself in a restaurant, panning the camera across from her to show an empty seat where her date had been sitting.

In overlay text, Allison explained that he'd asked if it was fine if he ran to his car quickly because he had a coupon for the restaurant he wanted to use to pay for their date.

The comments section was filled with a variety of opinions and reactions, with many people pointing out that there's nothing wrong with trying to save money where you can, especially in this economy. Others argued that it seemed as if he was using it as an excuse to dine and dash, leaving Allison there to take care of the bill herself.

In a follow-up video, Allison addressed the comment from someone inquiring if he'd come back at all, and she explained that at first, she thought her date was trying to leave, but he actually did come back with a coupon.

"I didn't know which was funnier, him leaving or him paying with a coupon," Allison remarked. "I think if the coupon thing was the only odd thing, I would've let it slide, but he was just not what I was expecting."

She explained that she'd met him on the popular dating app, Bumble, and his profile had been extremely misleading. He even confided in her that if this date didn't work out, he would be deleting Bumble because, in the past, he's had a problem with girls not looking like the photos on their profiles. However, when he saw Allison, he expressed his gratitude that she didn't fall into that category, but Allison's problem was that he didn't even compliment her appearance.

"I was like, 'I'm really happy that you're wearing a hat and a coat through the entire date.' So, I don't know where I went wrong. Maybe it was when he said he was a graffiti artist."

One of the main conversations surrounding Allison's video was the expectation of financial contributions on a date and whether people should be shamed for either using coupons or not being able to afford to pay on that first date.

Most people admitted that they can't afford to date.

In a 2022 study by LendingTree, 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Zers (ages 18 to 25) have gone into debt from what they’ve spent on dating. Survey respondents said they spend about $91 on a night out, on average. Respondents who identify as women said they would spend an average of $81 on a date, while respondents who identify as men said they would spend an average of $104.

"Everything is getting more expensive," LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz said in the report. "It’s not just the new clothes, roses, ride-share, fancy dinner, concerts, or the after-show coffee — it’s all of it."

"The extra cost of each of these things individually may not be earth-shattering, but added together, they can be a very big deal." It probably doesn't help that there's such a significant expectation that men should be paying for either the first date or all of the dates with women, especially among Gen Zers. Nearly 80% of men expected that they would pay on the first date, while just over half of women (55%) expected men to pay.

Realistically, there's nothing wrong with using coupons or deals when going on a date, especially when there are a staggering amount of young adults who have admitted to not being able to afford rent, groceries, and other basic necessities because of inflation and other financial angst. It also doesn't help to be a bit financially open and honest with the people that you plan on dating.

It doesn't have to be an in-depth conversation, but when planning the first date, it doesn't hurt to suggest places that are within both individuals' financial brackets and be upfront about restrictions or preferences. No one should be made to feel judgment or disrespect when it comes to their finances because, frankly, we're all struggling, and the more people open up about it, the more others will feel accepted and supported with their own financial challenges.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.