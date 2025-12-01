The Art Of Getting Stuff Done: 6 Secrets To Being A Shockingly Efficient Person

Are you wondering how to get more done in less time? Well, are you using your time wisely? When it comes to your to-do list, you may not be thinking too much about your time-management skills, but you probably think about checking off items as quickly as possible.

Now, especially when many of us are working and learning remotely, staying on top of our daily tasks can be a challenge. But here’s the thing: You can definitely learn how to do more in less time. Time management coach Alexis Haselburger built a career out of the very idea of using your time in a way that makes sense to you. As a time-management and productivity coach, Alexis helps people and teams use their time more intentionally in service of their own goals and values.

Alexis self-describes herself as a "driven lazy person." She believes in seeking out the maximum return on investment when it comes to her time. She found the key to doing more in less time.

Here are six secrets to being shockingly efficient at getting stuff done:

1. Repeat this mantra: 'Good enough is actually enough'

Here’s a secret: Nobody notices the difference between "good enough" and "perfect" — only you notice that. It means that most of the time, good enough is actually enough. Chances are, you base your performance expectations on experience. If you’ve been successful with perfection, then it’s hard to let go.

Try this experiment: Turn in your next project before you’re fully comfortable with it. See what happens! Focus on doing the best job you can with the least amount of time and effort. This will train you to spend your time wisely and not waste it on the details.

A study revealed that perfectionism leads to diminishing returns on performance, meaning the more time you spend polishing work beyond a certain point, the less actual benefit you gain. The law of diminishing returns demonstrates that once you have reached peak performance, all the effort you put toward perfecting your product reduces your returns, and eventually, you over-improve to the point of negative returns.

2. Let go of what was

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

A layoff earlier in her career was the catalyst that led to Alexis’ current role. If it hadn’t been for that negative moment, she never would have found such a positive profession. Choosing to do more with less means you’re going to have to let go of old patterns and habits while making room for new ones.

Researchers estimate that half to two-thirds of trauma survivors experience this transformation. When it comes to breaking old patterns, behavioral science offers clear guidance: about 40 percent of people's daily activities are performed each day in almost the same situations, and disrupting these contexts creates a window of opportunity to act on new intentions.

3. Make an 'end of the day' plan

At the end of the day, make note of everything you need to do the next day. Then, walk away and enjoy the evening. This officially ends your day and sets you up to hit the ground running the next morning.

Studies show that just 10-12 minutes of planning can recover nearly 2 hours of lost time and boost productivity by 25%. The simple act of writing down tomorrow's tasks provides mental closure and prevents those nagging thoughts from interrupting your downtime.

4. Don't rely on memory

Don’t rely on your memory to remember your to-do list. Our brains work linearly, which means that contrary to popular belief, we actually don’t multitask well.

We have to do things one at a time. So, write everything down in one place. When you’re forced to do this, then you’re forced to work linearly and more efficiently.

5. Start your day before you check your email, Slack, or any communication platform

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Do your most important thing first — meditation, exercise, or just a moment alone with a hot cup of coffee. Otherwise, if you just roll over and jump right into it, your brain gets stuck in reactive mode. Instead of being proactive all day, you'll struggle to knock anything off your to-do list.

Worried about what your boss or other contacts will think? Alexis says it doesn't make a difference if you respond to someone at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. But the amount you’ll get done for yourself in that time is huge and will boost your productivity. That’s something your circle — both personally and professionally — will notice.

6. Pay attention to your energy levels

Do you often suffer from a mid-morning or mid-afternoon slump? If so, plan to do something that requires less brainpower during the times when it’s harder for you to focus. For example, file or clean out your inbox. Also, get back up to speed by doing something to boost your energy — take a catnap, drink another cup of coffee, or take a brisk walk.

Try these tips today and see how much time you're saving. And if one doesn’t work for you, it’s okay. Time management is personal. The patterns and plans that work best for you will depend on your personality, your position, and your responsibilities. No two to-do lists are alike.

Give these a try and adjust as needed. Either way, you’ll learn how to get more done in less time.

Hilary DeCesare is the Founder and CEO of The ReLaunch Co. She’s appeared on ABC’s The Secret Millionaire and on major news outlets such as CBS, ABC, Fox, and Huffington Post.