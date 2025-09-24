12 Formerly Cool Things Boomers Collected Back When People Could Still Afford Nice Things

Many baby boomers have an inherent proclivity for collecting things, largely influenced by their parents' experiences and mentalities from the great depression and their own traditional upbringings. They keep things for the future "just in case," are intentional with spending, and generally place a lot of value in material things that serve as a reminder of their hard work or family values.

Many of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things may seem insignificant to younger generations today, but at the time, they were the "next best thing." Whether they were signs of luxury, a result of hard work from early in their careers, or a family heirloom that held a lot of sentimental value, these are the kinds of things that many Gen Zers and millennials are missing today — both because of financial struggles and a lack of accessibility.

Here are 11 formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things

1. Fine china

Yaroslav Shuraev | Pexels

Baby boomers were often gifted fine china early in their lives, whether it was for a birthday or a wedding gift — it was largely a rite of passage. Even though it was expensive and only eaten off of for special occasions, it was a seriously important part of people's lives, often displayed in cabinets and cupboards in people's living spaces.

Although these kinds of family heirlooms are now being turned down by Gen Zers and other young people, they're some of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things.

2. Nice jewelry

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It's not surprising that many young people today can't fathom spending on and collecting fine jewelry — unless they're getting it at discounted rates through secondhand stores or vintage shops — considering they can't afford things like rent or saving for their own home.

However, baby boomers are still the largest investors in things like luxury jewelry, diamonds, and fine china, largely because they spent their childhoods and early adulthood around people who considered them to be "cool" and worthy of investing and collecting. Whether they're worn daily or stored away in a private jewelry box, it's these pieces that are filled with experiences, stories, and memories — all things that many young people would love to indulge in, but don't have the financial means to.

3. Coins

Ifeoluwa B. | Unsplash

For baby boomers and Gen Xers, coin collecting has always been a way of preserving memories and history. However, collecting these kinds of specialty coins and expensive heirlooms is less intentional for their younger counterparts, especially if they're already pinching pennies trying to afford basic necessities.

Not only do they not have the space their grandparents had to store these things, but their need for the money also outweighs the "cool" nature of these collectables.

4. Baseball cards

Patrick Hatt | Shutterstock

Just a few decades ago, many collectors considered baseball cards to be a "good investment." However, today, when so many people are struggling to afford necessities and save money at all, they're much less valuable and sought after.

Even if they're still valuable in sentiment to older generations, they're now one of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things. It's not that they're any more or less expensive now — they've just become less valuable, as more people struggle to make ends meet financially.

5. Vintage cameras

Alex Andrews | Pexels

Taking photos, capturing memories on film, and collecting vintage cameras — from Polaroids to SLRs — were all "cool" and valuable things for baby boomers, especially early in their adult lives. Not only did they passionately value family and quality time, arguably more than many young people today, but they also appreciated the advanced technology and value of convenience these cameras offered.

So, even if they're less popular or valuable today alongside the emergence of cell phones, they're still one of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford and acquire nice things.

6. Comic books

Erik Mclean | Pexels

A generation's collectibles — things like baseball cards and comic books for many baby boomers and Gen Xers — often peak when they hit between 45 and 55 years old. There's a sense of nostalgia and deep memories for these things today for these generations, a reminder of the media they used to consume earlier in life, even if they're not valuable or interesting to Gen Zers and millennials.

Earlier in life, they were worthy of collecting out of sheer value and interest — they felt like "an investment" in the moment, especially when only a handful of copies were made. Even if they were expensive, they were worth it for the long-term value.

However, not only are comic books less expensive today than they were a few decades ago, alongside mass printing organizations and internet accessibility, they're less sought-after. This generation of young people grew up almost exclusively online, so they don't have that same level of nostalgia to spend, especially in their current financial situation.

7. Cabbage Patch kids

John Arehart | Shutterstock

While Cabbage Patch kids and similar dolls were largely valuable for baby boomers because of their kids' interest in them, rather than their own, that didn't stop them from being one of the formerly cool things they collected back when people could still afford nice things.

Now that young parents are struggling to put food on the table and afford their rent every month, the collecting of toys for "later investments" is far less popular than it was for their baby boomer family members.

8. Porcelain figures

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Porcelain figures like "Precious Moments," "Hummels," and "Cherished Teddies" were largely marketed as "collectables" to baby boomers early in their adult lives, which is why you've probably seen them in their homes at least once today. They're collecting dust in the fancy living room and sitting on closed cabinet shelves, but honestly, they were cool at the time.

Even if they're not valuable to younger people today, especially considering they can't afford nice things, you can see how seemingly insane collectibles become mass-spending products — for Gen Z, they already have one: the absurd popularity of Labubus.

9. Fancy cutlery

Rachel Claire | Pexels

If you've seen strangely expensive-looking spoons and sterling silver cutlery on display in a baby boomer's home, you're not alone — this was a trend.

From fine china to expensive cutlery, baby boomers were often gifted these kinds of home essentials for big holidays and events. Not only did they feel like a collectible investment, but they also held a lot of memories, only being used for things like celebrations, holidays, and birthdays.

10. S&H Green Stamps

Larryzap, CC BY 3.0, via Wikipedia

If you're a baby boomer, you probably have a lot of memories around S&H Green Stamps. A loyalty program, these green stamps were often collected in special booklets, saved up over time to exchange for household items and exclusive gifts. While they're nowhere to be found today, chances are they'd be popular.

They're one of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things — working hard to buy things for stamps, then spending time and energy thinking about what they'd exchange them for.

11. Ticket stubs

Fleur | Pexels

Whether they were from concerts, events, or movies, many baby boomers collected ticket stubs early in their lives — saving them for nostalgia and memories, but also because of the "investment" idea that they'd be worth something someday. They're one of the "cool things" that were a significant part of their childhoods, but they're less valuable today.

Of course, many people today can't even afford to go to the movies at all, let alone a concert, with rising prices and high costs.

12. Magazines

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Whether it was stacks of "National Geographic" or cabinets full of "Reader's Digest," magazines are one of the formerly cool things boomers collected back when people could still afford nice things. While the emergence of technology and internet accessibility is partially responsible for this shift in value, research shows that some Gen Zers are getting back into print media with newspapers and magazines.

However, with financial struggles, they're not worth the huge investment — especially from subscriptions and monthly fees that add up over time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.