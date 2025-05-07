Gen Z Is Scrambling To Buy This One Item Before Tariffs Make Them Impossible To Get

So long, Furbys and Ugly Dolls! There’s a savvy new toy swooping in to take all the glory. However, children are not necessarily their target audience.

Gen Z has taken a shine to adorable yet slightly ugly doll toys known as Labubus. Although they first rolled out nearly a decade ago, they are becoming increasingly popular as of late, especially since Trump’s tariffs may make them impossible to get our hands on without dropping our entire paychecks.

Gen Z is scrambling to get Labubu dolls before tariffs make them impossible to get.

The plush toys that are just a bit bigger than your ordinary keychains sport toothy grins with serrated teeth, a pair of shiny black bead eyes, and a coat of fur. They are available in different colors and come in mystery boxes, so buyers never know which one they’re going to get!

Labubus have become a Gen Z staple, with many people sharing their unboxing experiences on social media, completely enamoured by the latest trending toys. Some have even lined up outside of stores as early as 4 a.m. just to get their hands on one!

"Someone needs to do a psychological study on what it is about ugly plushie dolls that makes humans go crazy," Simedar Jackson, a copywriter with a growing Labubu collection, told Huff Post. “I think people just love little weird alien-looking things that are slightly cute."

Just last week, Pop Mart, the Beijing-based company that produces the toy, released Labubu 3.0 "Big into Energy," a colorful set of seven figurines that quickly sold out worldwide.

The dolls are priced at $27.99 per blind box or $167.94 for a set of six. Resellers like eBay list them for nearly double those prices. However, Gen Zers fear that prices will climb even higher due to the ongoing trade war.

Many people are rushing to buy Labubus before they get even more expensive.

Since President Donald Trump has placed tariffs on Chinese products, purchases made directly from China or Hong Kong will be subject to a tariff of up to 145% on the total cost (including shipping and courier fees). Since Labubus are imported primarily from Beijing, the prices of the beloved dolls will soar, putting them outside many Gen Zers' price range.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, Pop Mart, the toy maker that birthed Labubus, has already raised the prices of the dolls from $22 to $28 per figure for American buyers.

Besides being irresistibly adorable, the rise of Labubus ties into a significant pattern.

According to one finance expert, during times of economic uncertainty, it is not uncommon for people to buy unusual items they wouldn’t normally look at. Janet Lin refers to this phenomenon as “the lipstick effect.” The theory suggests that during times of economic downturn or recession, consumers often spend more on affordable luxury items like lipsticks, makeup, and other small indulgences, even as they cut back on larger purchases. Lately, these small indulgences have consisted of Labubus.

“[These] tiny treats feel special without feeling reckless,” Lin explained in a TikTok. “These dolls hit the sweet spot. It's just indulgent enough to feel like a luxury, but not so expensive that it triggers guilt. And when people feel financially anxious, they downsize their luxuries and not their desire for comfort.”

Labubus may seem like just another toy that will be forgotten about soon enough, but they are a micro reflection of how Gen Z is coping with money, stress, and times of uncertainty. The price of eggs may be skyrocketing, and the job market is practically nonexistent, but sometimes cuddling a plushy little friend makes it all seem bearable!

