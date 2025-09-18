Even though men tend to express and show their love in unique ways, they do often fall in love faster than women, according to a 2025 study on romantic relationships. So, if you're in a relationship or early on in the dating process and wondering about a man's feelings for you, look no further. From body language quirks to communication habits, you know a man is deeply in love if he does these things without realizing it.

Of course, expressing love and being intentional about supporting a partner aren't always the same thing. A person could be expressing their love without realizing it toward a partner, while still intentionally showing up in other ways — like starting hard conversations or working on their own insecurities. Each of our romantic relationships looks wildly different, but some things tend to remain the same, and early signs of deep love are some of them.

You know a man is deeply in love if he does these 11 things without even realizing it

1. He remembers the little things

The little things often mean the most in any kind of relationship, whether it's a romantic connection with a partner or a platonic one with friends. Whether it's remembering your coffee order, making your favorite meal, or remembering obscure facts you talked about on a first date, you know a man is deeply in love if he does these things without even realizing it.

Even though it takes effort and intentionality to actively listen and be present enough to notice the little things, when someone truly cares about and loves you, it's not draining or difficult.

2. He defends you behind your back

Even when you're not around, a man who truly loves you will always have your back. They're not feeding into drama for validation from others or attention-seeking at the expense of your relationship, but instead uplifting and empowering you to the people they love.

You know a man is deeply in love when he actively sets boundaries with other people in his life for the sake of your relationship, even if he does it without realizing it. When conversations shift negatively, he walks away. When people urge him to spread rumors or complain about his partner, he actively avoids it, even opting for positive language instead.

3. He initiates physical touch

Like a study from Scientific Reports explains, physical touch in a relationship is strongly correlated with partner satisfaction — the more prevalent positive physical touch is between partners, the happier they are in their connection. Even when it's little things, like grabbing your hand in public or leading you through crowds, you know a man is deeply in love if he does these things without even realizing it.

Of course, men sometimes show love in ways that their wives don't realize, largely revolving around physical touch and affection. So, the more you recognize these subtle things, the more apparent his love will be on a daily basis.

4. He resolves conflicts in the moment

Rather than going to bed angry or walking away from arguments when he's uncomfortable, a man who truly loves you will make an effort to resolve conflict in the moment. According to a study from Nature Communications, there's a reason why relationship experts urge partners to resolve conflict before they go to sleep — when you rest with anger and frustration toward a partner on your mind, they harden into resentment.

So, even if a man doesn't realize he's really showing love by leaning into the discomfort of hard conversations and conflict resolution, he's making life easier for everyone by prioritizing it.

5. He gives you space without resentment

If it's clear that a lot of tension or emotions are making it hard to have a productive conversation, a man who truly loves you isn't afraid to offer up space. Of course, he'll always come back to resolve conflict or support you, but if space is what you need, he's comfortable and secure enough to give it.

With a man you truly love and who loves you back, finding alone time in your home might be the hardest part, because he'll always be there to support you when you're ready.

6. He actively listens

Active listening is the key to healthy communication, so if your partner prioritizes it often — even during conflict or hard conversations — chances are they love you a lot. It's not always easy to be a great active listener, but with practice, it becomes second nature to show up for your partner when they're being vulnerable or expressing concerns.

According to a study from Social Neuroscience, people who notice a listener is actively engaged are more likely to feel connected, supported, and appreciated by them, even if it's through eye contact or thoughtful questions. So, active listening is a means for men to show love to their partners, but it also crafts a healthy foundation for future communication and vulnerability to thrive.

7. He's thoughtful even during arguments

Despite what a toxic relationship may urge you to believe, a truly healthy partner is capable of actively listening to you and supporting your complex emotions, even when they don't agree. They can offer you intentional space to express your concerns and emotions without judgment, interruptions, or anger.

Of course, there are many unique ways to actively listen to a partner, even when you don't agree with them, including asking thoughtful questions for clarity, paying attention to what they're saying, and making intentional eye contact. That's how you know a man is deeply in love with you — he makes an effort to regulate his own anger or discomfort to ensure you feel safe to speak and resolve conflict, even if he does it without realizing.

8. He notices your moods

Whether it's excitement, frustration after a long day, or feeling unappreciated, you know a man is deeply in love if he regularly recognizes your moods. He's intuitive, but he's also present when he interacts with you, so he picks up on the little things that other people may easily overlook.

This is part of the reason why all of your interactions and conversations feel supportive and productive. He puts a lot of value into ensuring you feel heard, appreciated, and loved, even if it means "reading your mind" a little.

9. He makes plans with you in them

From making plans for dates ahead of time to planning for large life events with you in mind, you know a man is deeply in love if he does these things without even realizing it. It's never an "I," but always a "we" when he talks about the future.

While these conversations can sometimes be deeper and more uncomfortable than they appear, a man who truly loves you will always go out of his way to ensure you feel supported, appreciated, and heard, even if he doesn't realize it in the moment.

10. He goes out of his way to help

Whether it's dropping you off at work, helping with chores when he senses that you're overwhelmed, or opening up a conversation when you're upset at home, a man who's deeply in love will never hesitate to help you.

Especially considering women tend to bear the majority of household, emotional, and "invisible" cognitive labor in their relationships, having a man around who's dedicated to prioritizing a balance and equity on hard days is essential to relationship success and well-being.

11. His eyes light up when he sees you

When someone looks at you, their eyes can tell you a lot — even the difference between love and lust, according to a study from the University of Chicago. That's why a man's eyes lighting up when they see you is often a sign that they're deeply in love, even if they don't realize it's happening.

When they catch a glimpse of you, lock eyes from across the room, or notice you in a crowd of people, there's no hiding the kind of romantic love and attraction they feel.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.