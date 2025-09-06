17 Simple Habits People Who Love Each Other Deeply Practice Every Single Day, According To Experts

If you're in a couple, whether you've been together for five months or 15 years, you know that ups and downs with your S.O. are natural. (Though, if it's only been a few months, you've probably had way fewer — hopefully.) When you go through rocky periods, it's easy to doubt the strength and resiliency of your partnership.

That's why it's important to keep things in perspective, and that means paying attention to the little things that might not seem like a big deal but can really indicate whether your relationship will stand the test of time.

Whether it's holding hands in a restaurant or laughing at each other's dumb jokes (even if it's for the 20th time), these 19 little signs of a strong relationship are usually present in the best relationships. If you and your S.O. can check off most of them, chances are you're pretty golden.

Here are 17 simple habits people who love each other deeply practice every single day:

1. There’s a sense of casualness (in a good way)

“When two people are confident in their connection, they become more at ease with themselves and therefore can be more casual when together,” says relationship expert and breakup coach Chelsea Leigh Trescott.

“In a strong relationship, the romance lies in two people feeling like they can be both simple and uneventful when they are together.”

2. You both respond to texts

oatawa / Shutterstock

Gone are the days when you’re scrambling to come up with reasons why the person you're dating isn't texting you back. “In a strong relationship, neither person is trying to appear any busier than they are.

If their phone is on them and you send a text, there is no waiting game to be implemented,” says Trescott. Basically, both people are still excited to hear from one another and are transparent about that excitement.