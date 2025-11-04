Relationships are all about give and take, trust and respect, and balance. And while women, in particular, do their best to give their all, over time, they may feel burned out. And that can quickly turn into resentment and feeling trapped. Whether it's feigning being busy or pretending she's fine, if a woman's love has faded, she'll start saying these things with a smile.

She isn't trying to come off as cruel or uncaring, because once upon a time she cared a great deal about her partner. But after trying to make things work, her love will change over time, especially if she's being met with zero effort from her counterpart. And when the relationship is headed towards disaster, it's much easier to pretend everything is going well.

If a woman's love has faded, she'll start saying these 11 things with a smile

1. 'I'm fine, really'

Like most people, women are also scared of being vulnerable, as opening up yourself in this way can end poorly. As marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen explained, "Being vulnerable is not easy and takes time, as it requires us to let our walls down and let someone see our true selves. It usually involves a great deal of self-disclosure, in which we share our deepest wants, fears, needs, and desires."

But if a woman's partner is dismissive, he can't expect her to bare her soul. She doesn't feel safe, leading her to step away from the relationship. So, unless a man wants to say goodbye forever, finding ways to make her feel safe is their first step.

2. 'Do whatever makes you happy'

If a woman's love has faded, she'll start saying "Do whatever makes you happy" with a smile. But when a woman utters this phrase with a blank look on her face, it really means, "You better not."

Body language matters, and smiles are no exception. If a woman looks completely at ease and no longer cares for her partner, she won't be worried about what he does during his spare time. Whether it's going out with his friends or gaming for hours at a time, she's unbothered. And with her love completely gone, she's unmoved by her partner.

Since their relationship is coming to a close, when a woman decides to leave, she allows a man to do whatever he wants because it doesn't matter either way. If she's not sticking around, she's more than happy to give him the freedom he wants.

3. 'I don't want to argue'

When a woman is madly in love with someone, she's willing to go the distance. From compromising to focusing on the little things, she will fight for her relationship. Because a couple that plans to stay together will fight for one another. No matter how hard it may be, they'll do whatever is necessary to ensure their relationship remains strong.

However, once a woman is done, don't expect her to put any effort into the relationship. She'll brush off a man's concerns and simply state she doesn't want to argue. And while it sounds good in the moment, not communicating can have huge consequences in the relationship.

According to psychotherapist Katherine Cullen, "Chronically poor communication with a partner (that is, the person you are likely the closest with, emotionally speaking, and spend the most time and energy with) is a form of stress. And stress, especially chronic stress, has been shown in many studies to increase inflammation and slow wound healing."

She continued, "Small wonder, then, that the couples who engaged in negative communication habits not only reported lower emotional well-being compared to partners with more positive communication habits but also displayed elevated inflammation levels and slower healing."

4. 'I've just been busy'

Honesty is the best policy in relationships, but when a woman's love has faded, she will say she's been busy while smiling the whole time. Someone might say this to another person if they don't want to talk, but saying it to a romantic partner isn't a good sign.

Oversharing is pretty common once someone establishes a relationship. Without meaning to, a woman will tell a man everything, from which co-workers annoy her all the way to what she ate for dinner. So, if she's distancing herself and refusing to engage with her partner, it indicates that things are going downhill.

5. 'I think we've both changed'

Change is inevitable in any relationship. There's nothing wrong with change, yet sometimes it can cause two people to grow apart, especially if their values or personalities have shifted drastically. And if a woman's love has faded, she'll start saying these things with a smile.

Not everyone likes change, but at the end of the day, learning to accept it is necessary. As psychiatrist Kathryn Ford said, "Acceptance is actually a vital part of successful change. Part of who we are is that we are capable of learning and changing. Full acceptance includes acceptance of this capacity for change."

Whether she wants to or not is completely up to her. And while a man could sit around and have conversations and make compromises, if she's unable to see eye to eye or accept those changes, the relationship is at a standstill.

6. 'I'm just focusing on myself lately'

In a relationship, there's nothing wrong with taking a step back and focusing on yourself. Like anything in life, there's a need for balance, and sometimes couples need to sit down and discuss boundaries and needs.

She may be setting that boundary and telling a man what she needs, but if this behavior continues for too long, this could be a huge sign she's pulling away. While it's her responsibility to communicate, if a man is unsure and wants to rip off the band-aid, asking and getting that answer is much better than sitting in confusion, wondering what's going to happen next.

7. 'You don't have to worry about me anymore'

When a man is truly in love with a woman, he's going to worry about her. But an unhappy woman might tell her partner he doesn't need to worry in order to quell his fears. Unfortunately, this phrase is often an indicator that she's done with the relationship.

Whether it's because he's disappointed her in the past or she no longer wants to depend on him, she's pulling away. And partners who can't depend on one another are bound to fail. Being unable to trust one another is a sign that the relationship should end.

As psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein indicated, a lack of trust in a relationship is a clear sign that a relationship should end. "Trust is the bedrock of any meaningful relationship, serving as the vital foundation that fosters intimacy, emotional connection, and mutual understanding between individuals," he explained.

8. 'I'll always wish you the best'

There's no other way to interpret this phrase. Even if she's smiling, a woman who's wishing a man the best doesn't plan to stick around for long. As unfair as it may sound, she's already packing her bags and thinking of exiting the relationship before he can even comprehend what's going on.

No longer focused on their future together, she's grown enough to continue her life without him. Of course, this deserves to be talked about together. But most women who are completely done won't give a man a heads up until she's halfway out the door.

9. 'I don't expect anything'

When someone is in a relationship, it's normal to lean on their partner for support. Whether it's giving them advice or being a shoulder to cry on, women and men expect their partner to show up for them. However, once a woman's love has faded completely, she will no longer ask her partner for anything. Instead, she'll carry everything on her shoulders and ignore him when he asks if she needs help.

This isn't always easy; after all, everyone needs a little help from time to time. Not only does it make us feel good, but it also improves relationships. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, when we perceive others as caring and supportive, it improves the quality of that relationship.

10. 'I'm happy if you're happy'

If a woman's love has faded, she'll start saying this phrase with a smile on her face. Men might interpret this as proof that she wants him to thrive in life, but unfortunately, it's likely without him. Once a woman has fallen out of love and plans to leave, she may wish her soon-to-be-ex all the best. No longer feeling resentful and approaching the end of a relationship, she just wants everyone to be happy.

Of course, goodbyes are always difficult. Like any relationship, weathering the grief of a breakup and moving past it isn't easy. But by learning to let go of what's no longer working, both parties can be happy, even if it means ending their relationship in the process.

11. 'You're finding your own path'

While couples typically do their best to keep their goals aligned, sometimes they go their separate ways. Whether it's a job opportunity or differences in opinions, not everyone's relationship is meant to last once those paths split.

Sometimes, people are only here for a season. And while they may want to work through those differences, they know that finding their own happiness should be top priority. Because, according to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, people who live authentically tend to be happier.

As hard as it may be, if couples can't be authentic around one another because they have found their own way, it might be better to call it quits.

