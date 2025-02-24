According to a study from Psychological Science, women tend to fall out of love quicker than men, usually as a result of a loss of emotional connectedness and the additional burdens they often take on running households and managing family responsibilities. While many of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband revolve around this dynamic of an unbalanced relationship, it's possible to reconcile and introduce intimacy and connectedness again.

By recognizing these signs and working together to resolve resentment, unresolved conflicts, and disconnect in a relationship, both partners can find comfort in their marriage again. By prioritizing making each other feel heard, a foundational aspect in healthy relationships, and going back to the basics meeting each other's needs, a marriage can thrive again, even after experiencing a rough patch.

Here are 12 sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband

1. She doesn't talk about the future

According to psychotherapist Lissy Abrahams, author of "Relationship Reset," it's not uncommon for feelings of disconnection and resentment to make partners feel anxious about the future of their relationship.

Oftentimes, having unmet needs and mistrust in a long-term relationship can encourage partners to resent their partners, pulling away and emotionally safeguarding themselves from feeling hurt.

Especially for women in these relationships, partnered with men who were societally encouraged to avoid vulnerability and turn away from true expressions of emotion early in life, navigating this kind of disconnect can feel uncomfortable and even shameful.

Without the reassurance they need to envision a comfortable future in their marriage, one of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband is her tendency to avoid conversations about the future.

While this might not necessarily be a sign of a looming divorce or separation, it's certainly a warning that both partners need to open themselves up to an uncomfortable conversation.

2. She's emotionally distant

Considering women tend to be more emotionally intimate and involved in their long-term relationships, according to a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family, it's not surprising that their emotional detachment and distance is one of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband.

When they don't feel heard or valued in conversations, they tend to pull away, both emotionally and physically. While the lack of physical intimacy and closeness might be one of the first things their male partner notices to signal a change in their relationship dynamic, the emotional disconnect is often one of the first things to go when a woman falls out of love.

3. There's less intimacy at home

While there's a number of reasons couples might experience a loss of physical and emotional intimacy in a marriage, there's no denying that the two are intrinsically linked, according to licensed marriage and family therapist April Eldemire.

Considering you can't truly have one without the other in a long-term relationship, many women tend to feel less physically attached to their partner when there's no emotional connection like honest conversation or small acts of thoughtfulness.

4. She stops focusing on the little things

Licensed clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff argues that happiest and healthiest marriages don't revolve around grand gestures and displays of affection, although they can be beneficial to celebrate a partner — the true nature of a couple's connectedness is defined by the small things.

Considering things like responsiveness and affection help to promote security in a relationship, combating feelings of resentment, uncertainty and anxiety, prioritizing small things like making your partner coffee in the morning or checking in after a long day can hold a lot of power in the daily lives of couples.

So, when a woman stops prioritizing the small things in her relationship, oftentimes as a result of falling out of love or feeling less valued by her spouse, it's often a sign of much bigger marital issues like mistrust and resentment.

5. She prioritizes other relationships over her marriage

As psychologist Mark Travers argues, healthy quality time in a marriage doesn't have to be about undivided attention, although very intentional conversations and dates are still necessary; it can be something as simple as decompressing in the same room together after a long day.

When these small moments aren't prioritized or are consistently traded by a partner to spend time outside the home, it ensures one person feels less valued.

Having other relationships, interests, and hobbies outside of a marriage is incredibly healthy, but consistently prioritizing them over a partner, especially when they've communicated their needs and healthy expectations, only results in disconnect and mistrust.

6. She criticizes her partner often

Resentment often encourages partners to adopt unhealthy mindset and behaviors in a relationship, like believing they're more important or superior to another.

For example, a woman who believes they're always "right" in their marriage may be less likely to thoughtfully listen to their spouse or even more prone to gaslighting techniques in conversations.

Not only does this contribute to a toxic dynamic where their spouse is fighting for their attention and to "prove themselves" worthy of unconditional love or respect, like experts from The Gottman Institute suggest, it can encourage them to accept and tolerate unnecessary criticism and judgment.

Partners should feel endlessly supported in their relationships, regardless of the situation, not judged.

7. She doesn't actively listen in conversations

In her book "Dare to Lead," researcher Brené Brown argues that healthy communication in a marriage looks like "a commitment to lean into vulnerability, to stay curious and generous, to stick with the messy middle of problem identification and solving, to take a break and circle back when necessary, to be fearless in owning our parts."

One of the sad but common signs of a wife has stopped loving her husband is her struggle to commit to this kind of open, honest, and intentional communication.

Rather than delve into arguments that strengthen her marriage, a woman who's lost feelings for her husband will avoid confrontation or even focus on picking petty superficial arguments to vent her resentment and frustration.

While it might be hard to acknowledge for the partner on the opposite side of this emotional detachment, the key to coming back to a healthy dynamic is vulnerability. Without it, both partners will continue to feel separated, despite being physically together.

8. She's stopped arguing with her partner

While many people in toxic relationships intentionally avoid arguments and conflicts because they don't have the healthy coping mechanisms and communication behaviors to make them productive, there's power and growth hidden in confrontation, especially in a long-term relationship like a marriage.

When both partners are committed to actively listening to each other, supporting one another's emotions, and honestly expressing their own, resolving conflict can help to build the bonds between them.

However, when one partner consistently avoids arguments, often worried their suppressed emotions will show or they'll be forced to confront scary truths and feelings, it can be one of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband.

9. She lies or hides things

According to Harvard psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren, lying and deceit are more common than anyone would like to believe in marriages. From little white lies to larger deceitful choices, many partners make the decision to lie, despite understanding the potential consequences.

One of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband is continuing to break her promises, failing to meet her commitments, and endlessly lying to her partner, despite understanding how it contributes to mistrust and disconnection.

10. She only talks to her partner when she needs something

While many people strive for convenience in their daily lives, at work, running errands, and planning their schedules, opting for convenience over authentic connection and commitment in a relationship will never protect a healthy dynamic for everyone involved.

If a partner is only ever reaching out when they need something or leveraging intimacy and emotional connection to get what they want, that's a quick way to sabotage the trust needed in a truly healthy connection.

11. She compares her relationship to others

While comparison culture, especially in a relationship, can spark feelings of inadequacy and uncertainty in the healthiest of couples, the practice of constant comparison can also be one of sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband.

Looking outward and enviously admiring other relationships can sometimes be part of our human nature, but if a partner is consistently holding their own spouse to unrealistic expectations from social media or other misinterpreted relationships, it's nearly impossible for them to live up to the standards they're held to.

Every relationship looks different, every partner needs something different, and comparison will always be the thief of joy — especially in a long-term relationship like a marriage that requires trust, connection, and fluidity.

12. She refuses to apologize or take accountability

Relationships are two-way streets. When one person needs more support, the other should be there to fill in, and vice versa.

However, when one partner consistently and deliberately takes a back seat in their marriage, refusing to take accountability for the health of the relationship and blame-shifting to avoid uncomfortable conversations, it can be one of the sad but common signs a wife has stopped loving her husband.

Women who have stopped loving their husbands may also play the victim to paint their husbands as the perpetrator of their hurt, trying to blame them for their own emotional detachment, even if it's not entirely their fault.

To reassure their internal emotions and try to validate their confusing lack of intimacy, every conflict or argument is another place for them to grasp onto misguided victimhood.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.