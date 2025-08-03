Everyone needs security in a relationship. And if you're taking the time to make your partner feel safe, secure, and loved, good for you, because that means you truly love your partner from the depths of your soul. Relationships are wonderful — but often fraught with opportunities for things to go wrong.

Men and women come to life from different places. Sometimes it's hard for men to recognize what their partners need to feel safe. And safety is something that women often say they're looking for in a man. Of course, every high-quality type of man wants to give their partner a love that is deep and everlasting. Who wouldn't? But how do you do that and make her feel that genuine love?

If a man truly loves you from the depths of his soul, he will do these 5 things on a regular basis:

1. Listen to her

To make sure that your girlfriend feels safe, she needs to know that you're listening to her. When she talks, she needs to be sure that you're paying attention and understanding what she's saying and feeling. You might be inclined to think you need to "fix" her to make her feel safe.

In reality, all she wants you to do is listen to her and let her know that you're there for her. So, the next time your girlfriend opens up to you, sit down and pay attention. Hold her hand, empathize with her feelings, and confirm that you hear her, are there for her, and always will be.

2. Follow through

Are you one of those people who doesn’t always do what you say you're going to do? Your intentions are good, but things get in the way of you following through.

Do you tell your girlfriend that you'll be home at 6 p.m., even if you know you're not going to be home until 8 p.m. because you don’t want to make her mad? Or that you'll pick out the windows for the house renovation, even though chances are that you'll have work?

Or do you fully intend to stop at the grocery store on the way home, but you just forgot? People don’t follow through for a variety of reasons. Very few of them are because we don’t love someone.

We do it to prevent our person from feeling hurt or let down. It's not because we don’t love our person enough — we're human and we forget things. Unfortunately, people tend to personalize the experience when someone doesn’t do something for them.

"If you loved me, you would have done this," is the phrase people hear when someone they trust doesn't follow through So, if you're not good at following through — regardless of the reason — you definitely won’t make your girlfriend feel safe.

Instead, you'll make her feel unimportant and unloved. Make sure you do what you say you're going to do. Allow her to feel confident that she can rely on you to always be there for her.

A 2016 study explained that dependability and following through on promises are crucial for the health and success of romantic relationships. They contribute to trust, emotional safety, effective communication, intimacy, and ultimately, a more satisfying and enduring connection between partners.

3. Use his words

Have you ever thought to yourself, "I don’t need to tell her how I feel about her, she knows?" Do you take out the garbage faithfully, assuming that by doing so, your girlfriend will know you love her? If your answer to both questions is "yes," then you're wrong!

Telling your woman how you feel about her is a key component in making her feel safe. She might have a sense of how you feel, but to hear the words come out of your mouth lets her know that you have her back and that you care about her enough to tell her. She knows that she can count on you to be there for her.

Verbal communication acts as a bridge, allowing partners to share their thoughts, feelings, desires, and experiences, building emotional intimacy and a sense of being truly known and understood. A 2021 study concluded that when partners can openly express their thoughts and feelings, they are less likely to dwell on negative experiences and emotions, leading to improved emotional well-being.

4. Be a man

The truth of the matter is that men can make women feel safe by just acting like themselves. Men are genetically programmed to be protectors. The survival of the species depended on men protecting their women and children from predators. That instinct is not gone in this 21st-century world.

I'm not saying that you need to brandish your club and knock down anyone who messes with your girl. But, make sure that she knows that you're there to reach the things that she can’t reach, to carry that load that is just too much for her, to hold the door open when her hands are full, and to get rid of that dead mouse the cat dragged in. Tap into your inner caveman without letting him take you over completely, and allow your girl to feel safe.

Research has highlighted the importance of factors like emotional intelligence, communication skills, and mutual respect in relationship satisfaction for both men and women. While some have explored gender-specific experiences in relationships, it doesn't necessarily negate the importance of individual characteristics and relationship dynamics.

5. Be honest to a fault

The number-one most important thing you can do to make your girlfriend feel safe is to be honest. Although it's important to always do what you say you're going to do, there's more to it than that.

For a woman to feel safe, she needs to trust you. And if you can’t be honest with her, she can never trust you. So, if you can’t get home for dinner, tell her. If you need to see your mother instead of going out with her friends, don’t make an excuse — tell her the truth.

If you ran up the credit card debt, forgot to bathe the kids, or need some time on your own, be direct and upfront. Tell her the truth, right away.

Let her know that she can rely on you being honest. If you are honest, she will feel safe. Making sure that your girlfriend feels safe, secure, and loved in a relationship is the best way to ensure that it will be a healthy and happy one. Listen to her, do what you say you're going to do, tell her how you feel about her, protect her, and be honest with her. I promise you. You make your girlfriend feel safe, and she's yours forever.

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.

