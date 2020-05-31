9 Expert Tips On How To Kiss A Guy So He'll Never Forget You

Hot damn!

Being a good kisser is a very important trait to have. If you're good at, then keeping him attracted to you gets even easier because lots of sensual kissing is the precursor to having a great sex life.

Unfortunately, too many people let their smooching skills slide once they start having sex with someone. Big mistake!

So, let's get back to the basics.

I'm going to teach women exactly how to kiss a guy with passion in order to turn him on and make him want you even more.

Great sex keeps his attention in the moment, but an amazing kiss can keep you on his mind for ages!

Here are nine ways to pucker up and get your man's attention by learning how to kiss like a pro:

1. Prepare yourself beforehand.

Before I show you how to kiss your guy, you first need to do a small bit of prep work. I'm not talking about studying up on the ancient masters of kissing. I'm talking about making sure that you look your most kissable!

This means using a good lip balm so that your lips are soft and definitely not chapped! While wearing lipstick will certainly make your lips look more enticing and attractive, it's often a bad choice as it ends up leaving marks all over your man when you do kiss him (as well as getting smudged all over your mouth) ... not the most attractive thing.

2. Let him know your intentions.

If you like, you can try being super direct and asking your man if he'd like to kiss you or even just lunge for him, but this doesn't always work and can often lead to embarrassment and a whole lot of blushing. A much better way is to subtly let your man know exactly what's on your mind.

While you're talking to him, stop focusing so much on his eyes and face and start paying more attention to his lips. The most effective way to do this is by glancing down to his lips every once in a while, for just a few seconds mid-conversation. He may not notice you doing this at first, but after a minute or two, most guys will realize exactly what's going on.

Couple this with slowing down your talking speed and slightly leaning in closer to your man. You can almost be guaranteed that your man will know "what's up."

If he is keen to start kissing you, then he'll copy what you are doing by leaning in, slowing down his conversation, and he maybe also start glancing at your lips, too. If he does any of this, then you can be almost positive that he wants to kiss you.

3. Start softly, and go slowly.

When he does eventually move in to kiss you, or you move in to kiss him, start slowly. Gently purse your lips and as softly and gently as you can, massage his lips between yours. You should start with his bottom lip and then move to his top lip.

4. Switch things up.

After gently massaging his lips for a while, you can change tactics a little bit. Start to get a tiny bit more aggressive and instead of massaging his lips between yours, squeeze them. Now there's no need to try and crush his lips with as much force as possible. Just use enough to show him that you are passionate.

5. Use your teeth.

Ask anyone how to kiss a guy and they will tell you to use your lips. It's true — you obviously need to use your lips to kiss him. But if that's all you use, then your man is missing out on a lot more sensation. He's certainly missing out if you choose to never use your teeth on him!

Disclaimer: When I say use your teeth on him, I do not mean that you should bite him as hard as possible to try and take a chunk out of him. Heck no! I mean that you should be as gentle as possible so as not to accidentally hurt your man.

Using your teeth while kissing your man is straightforward. Think about it as if you are softly nibbling on his lips. You can squeeze his top lip or bottom lip between your teeth and you can also run your teeth slowly over his lips for a different sensation.

6. Change your head position.

Something that many women sometimes forget is that they may be only focusing on one side of their man's face. Because you can't kiss your man head on, you obviously need to tilt your head to one side. When you do this, you will be a lot more comfortable and can really start enjoying yourself

But don't make the mistake of neglecting the other side of his face! Every once in a while, make sure to change your head position so that it's tilted to the other side.

7. Let him kiss you.

When learning how to kiss a guy, women often fall into the trap of thinking that they need to do all the work. You don't. You should be doing 50 percent of the work or even less.

Unless, of course, you enjoy being the dominant one, let your man take over and be the one who leads the kiss.

8. Kiss him in other places besides his lips.

Figuring out how to kiss your man often leads women to only focus on his lips. If you do, then you're missing out on all the other sensitive erogenous zones on his body that are super pleasurable to have kissed. So, if you are getting tired or bored of just focusing on his lips, kiss him on the cheek.

If that's not enough for you, then bury your head in his neck and start kissing, sucking, massaging and nibbling him there.

If you want another thing to focus on, try very softly licking and kissing his ear.

9. Practice your techniques.

There are a lot of different tips, techniques, tactics, and ideas that you can use from this guide on how to kiss a guy. Doing them all perfectly the first time you try them just isn't realistic.

To master these kissing techniques, you need to devote some time and expect that sometimes it will be a bit awkward when you try something new.

That's natural and normal, so don't worry.

Just see it as something you are practicing and eventually, it will become second nature to you.

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and writer. If you enjoyed learning these kissing tips and want to learn his most powerful and explicit tips and techniques, you may be interested in learning more on his Bad Girl's Bible website.