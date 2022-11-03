7 Ways To Set Up A 'Thirst Trap' And Make A Man Fall For You

By Hannah Kern — Written on Nov 03, 2022
Most of us, at one point or another, have made an attempt to get our crush's attention with what we post on social media. This may have led to our friends (or even strangers) calling us thirsty.
Essentially, saying we're desperate for attention and have no qualms about how we go about it. But there's another similar term you may not be familiar with.
What is a thirst trap?
According to Urban Dictionary, the term is used to describe "a sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction."
Essentially, if you're not embarrassed to flaunt what you've got, all you have to do is post a picture of yourself on your Instagram looking really hot. The trick, however, is to look as attractive as possible while making it seem like you're being totally casual and not actually seeking attention from someone, especially from someone in particular.
Flirting itself has evolved into a more delicate form of art in the age of social media. With the increasing number of dating apps existing out there, it can be hard to stand out when you're trying to get your crush's attention.
But the key to making a thirst trap is all about striking the right balance between shamelessness and subtleness with your Instagram presence.
Back in early 2018, singer Demi Lovato gave us a taste of thirst trapping when she flirted on Instagram with Superman actor, Henry Cavill.
Not only did she follow his account, but shortly afterward, she uploaded this picture. When we say shortly afterward, we mean 22 seconds later, to be exact. And less than an instant before she liked two of Cavill's own photos.
This type of flirting may not be as subtle as many of us are used to in real life, but maybe that's the beauty of it.
For example, Demi captioned her now-deleted photo with the mysterious phrase, "Big news coming soon...," which is far less obnoxious than something along the lines of, "Look how hot I am!"
Improve your own Instagram flirting game and set up a thirst trap of your own.
Follow these tips and, in no time, you'll have your crush and a boatload of sexy selfies, too.
Here are 7 ways to set up a 'thirst trap' and make a man fall for you:
1. Keep your selfie game strong.
Having an attractive online image will go a long way in luring your crush. That means having an enticing thumbnail photo and using filters, filters, filters.
Also, avoid using multiple unfunny hashtags. #sonotcool.
2. Thirst with purpose.
You don't want your crush to think you're desperate. Liking a bunch of his pictures at one time will not help your image.
You want to make your presence known, but at the same time, you don't want to come across as a stalker. Liking between three to five photos at a time maximum is a good start. It's all about creating a balance and being responsible for your thirst.
3. Avoid 'liking' photos that are weeks old
This goes hand-in-hand with the last rule. You don't want your crush to think you're creepy.
Although it's reasonable to want to familiarize yourself with your crush and his lifestyle, don't let your thumb accidentally slide or double-tap when you're looking at pictures that are more than a few months old.
4. Be very careful with emojis
Emojis can be a great way to show your affection. A little heart-shaped eye emoji can be cute, but don't push it. Using 14 emojis in one caption is excessive and only makes you look like a hyperactive middle schooler.
Also, you don’t want to accidentally be too forward in your emoji flirtation. For example, eggplant, peach, cherries, and sweat emojis all carry sexual overtones. Some people even use them to find naughty pictures on Instagram.
So even if you’re just trying to say that the eggplant parm sandwich your crush posted after lunch looked delicious, leave the eggplant emoji out of it.
5. Pause and wait for him to flirt back
Flirting on Instagram should be a two-way street. If your crush isn't picking up on and returning the likes and comments on his photos, it might be a sign that he or she isn't interested.
Once you've realized someone isn't responding to your moves, make sure you don't continue to chase them through the Internet. You don't want to be known as the girl who keeps commenting on so-and-so's pictures when they couldn't care less.
6. Keep things interesting
If all your hard work results in a conversation with your crush (congrats!), it's time to make sure you don't lose him.
After all the small talk, it's important to keep the conversation rolling with interesting topics. If you're really into this person, start asking some questions that show you have an interest in them.
What inspires their pictures? Why do they use Instagram? Or, if you see something eye-catching in their photos, ask about it.
7. Don't be afraid to slide some selfies straight into their DMs
Instagram includes gives you the ability to send disappearing photos and videos in direct messages. Just like when you use Snapchat, these images disappear after they've been viewed twice (unless he takes screenshots, of course).
Sending flirty selfies that are gone almost as soon as they appeared will leave your crush wishing he could replay them over and over again, and that will definitely make your conversations more dynamic and interesting.
Hannah Kern is an avid writer with a passion for delving deep into interpersonal relationships.