7 Ways To Set Up A 'Thirst Trap' And Make A Man Fall For You

Most of us, at one point or another, have made an attempt to get our crush's attention with what we post on social media. This may have led to our friends (or even strangers) calling us thirsty.

Essentially, saying we're desperate for attention and have no qualms about how we go about it. But there's another similar term you may not be familiar with.

What is a thirst trap?

According to Urban Dictionary, the term is used to describe "a sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction."

Essentially, if you're not embarrassed to flaunt what you've got, all you have to do is post a picture of yourself on your Instagram looking really hot. The trick, however, is to look as attractive as possible while making it seem like you're being totally casual and not actually seeking attention from someone, especially from someone in particular.

Flirting itself has evolved into a more delicate form of art in the age of social media. With the increasing number of dating apps existing out there, it can be hard to stand out when you're trying to get your crush's attention.

But the key to making a thirst trap is all about striking the right balance between shamelessness and subtleness with your Instagram presence.

Back in early 2018, singer Demi Lovato gave us a taste of thirst trapping when she flirted on Instagram with Superman actor, Henry Cavill.

Not only did she follow his account, but shortly afterward, she uploaded this picture. When we say shortly afterward, we mean 22 seconds later, to be exact. And less than an instant before she liked two of Cavill's own photos.

This type of flirting may not be as subtle as many of us are used to in real life, but maybe that's the beauty of it.

For example, Demi captioned her now-deleted photo with the mysterious phrase, "Big news coming soon...," which is far less obnoxious than something along the lines of, "Look how hot I am!"

Improve your own Instagram flirting game and set up a thirst trap of your own.

Follow these tips and, in no time, you'll have your crush and a boatload of sexy selfies, too.

Here are 7 ways to set up a 'thirst trap' and make a man fall for you:

1. Keep your selfie game strong.

Having an attractive online image will go a long way in luring your crush. That means having an enticing thumbnail photo and using filters, filters, filters.

Also, avoid using multiple unfunny hashtags. #sonotcool.

2. Thirst with purpose.