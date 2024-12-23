3 Playful Traits Of Women Who Always Attract Good Attention, According To Psychology

Remember when you and your sweetheart first met? You counted the minutes until you saw him again. You called just to hear her sweet voice. The air was alive with the crackle of energy. You couldn’t get enough of each other and you were always on your best behavior.

It was easy to be playful. What happened to that wonderful, light, fun-filled feeling? And can you get it back? When playfulness disappears it leaves room for negative emotions such as crankiness, irritability, and ill humor. Playfulness inspires laughter. Laughter reduces stress and triggers feel-good hormones like endorphins. That's what you want back.

Advertisement

Here are three playful traits of women who attract attention:

1. They find joy in the little things

Children find joy in play, often in the simplest things: a squirt gun, a Frisbee, a yo-yo, blowing bubbles, sidewalk chalk, a game of Twister, pillow fights, hide ‘n seek, a wading pool.

High curiosity, openness to new experiences, a lack of preconceived notions, and a firm reliance on imagination are often seen as positive qualities that can be harnessed for creative problem-solving and fresh perspectives. However, these qualities could manifest in extreme cases as immaturity or a lack of realistic judgment. 2022 research found that the cognitive development of children to understand these characteristics and how they might be applied to adult thinking.

Advertisement

Take a hint. It’s okay to act like children, even be silly, especially when doing so results in a good laugh or a fit of giggles. The cool thing about being playful adults (as opposed to playful children) is that it’s also OK if play takes you straight to the bedroom or when you pull the cards out, you play strip poker instead of Go Fish.

2. They prioritize fun

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Advertisement

Pick an activity (or two or three) that will be fun for both of you and put it on your calendar as a regular, recurring event. Sign up for dance or cooking lessons, or join a bowling league or a co-ed softball team. It doesn’t matter so long as you both find it fun.

Couples with higher relationship satisfaction also report spending more time together and having fun. According to a 2021 study, couples must balance their stresses, such as parenting, budgeting, and conflict management, by doing fun things together. There are no rules about what constitutes having fun.

3. They flirt shamelessly

Flirting is fun, sensual, and titillating. Whisper in each other’s ears. Wink across a crowded room. Send suggestive text messages. Tuck her hair behind her ear. Adjust his tie. Dance provocatively.

Advertisement

Whatever it was that worked in your dating days, just do it again. And, since you’re past those early relationship days, you’re free to take it to a new level of sensuality and titillation. Flirting while dating can have several positive benefits, including boosting self-esteem, enhancing feelings of connection and attraction, improving communication, and even strengthening the bond within a relationship by reigniting interest and excitement between partners.

However, a study published in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior found it's essential to maintain healthy boundaries and ensure flirting is done respectfully and within the context of the relationship. Toss caution to the wind and just go for it. Playfulness: We can all use more of it.

Advertisement

Shela Dean is a relationship coach, retired attorney, and author.