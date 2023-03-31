51 Sweet Things To Say To Your Boyfriend In Flirty Texts

Men have hearts too, and they want to know how much they mean to you. Flirty texts are a great way to put a smile on his face when you can't be with him in person.

Of course, you can say so many sweet things to your boyfriend over text.

The perfect texts will make his heart race in the very best of ways and will make him feel special. Whether he's having a rough day or everything is going great, the cute text messages below are all great ideas to make your true love feel like the luckiest person in the world. He won't be able to text you back fast enough!

Sending a quick "love you" text will let him know you are always there by his side, no matter what.

Here are 51 cute things to text your boyfriend that will let him know he's always on your mind.

1. "I like you more than coffee. And knowing me, that says a lot."

2. "No one has ever come close to making me feel the way you do."

3. "The day I met you will forever be one of the most amazing days of my life."

4. "You feel at home."

5. "You are not only my boyfriend; you are also my best friend."

6. "I am falling more in love with you each day."

7. "You give me the biggest butterflies. No, not butterflies. You give me the whole damn zoo."

8. "There are so many reasons why I love you, and I wish I could put them all into words."

9. "Last night, I looked up at the stars and matched each one with a reason why I love you."

10. "My heart races every time I see you."

11. "Every time we kiss, I close my eyes just to stay in that moment with you."

12. "Your voice sends chills throughout my body."

13. "You are going to be the best father in the world someday."

14. "You were made specifically for me. God definitely knew what he was doing when he put us together."

15. "I can't stop thinking about you. I can't get you off my mind."

16. "I'm a better person when I'm with you."

17. "You are seriously the best thing that has ever happened to me."

18. "I cannot imagine my life without you. You are the love of my life."

19. "I can lean on the one person who means the most to me and be confident that you will not break my heart."

20. "I wear your hoodies when you aren't around just so I can smell your scent."

21. "We are each other's lucky charms."

22. "Creating memories with you is one of my favorite things."

23. "Every time I receive a text message from you, I can't stop smiling."

24. "You amaze me more and more every day. You teach me new things and show me how to be happier."

25. "I love how you look at me; I can tell you are in love."

26. "I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

27. "You make every day a good day no matter what has happened. You turn bad days into amazing ones."

28. "I cannot wait to cuddle with you and run my fingers through your hair."

29. "You have made me complete."

30. "I can be myself around you, and I love that."

31. "I live for when I open my eyes in the morning and roll over to see you right there next to me."

32. "You fill my heart with love and my life with so much happiness."

33. "Aside from pizza, I crave you."

34. "You are the Ken to my Barbie and the Jay Z to my Beyoncé."

35. "I want to give you the whole world and then some."

36. "I am getting butterflies just thinking about seeing your face later."

37. "Your mom and dad raised such an amazing man."

38. "You're like an addiction; I can't get enough of you."

39. "You make every single one of my dreams come true."

40. "You remind me why it is important never to settle and to wait for that special one."

41. "If life is like a game of football, I scored the winning touchdown the day I met you."

42. "I will forever be your dream girl and promise never to let you down."

43. "We are soulmates. There is no doubt in my mind."

44. "I cannot wait for us to get married and have the most beautiful babies."

45. "You deserve the biggest milkshake for all you have done for me today."

46. "I love being in love with you more than I have enjoyed doing anything else. I know you are truly the best out there."

47. "I will never, ever stop loving you. I vow to be yours til the day we die. As long as you’ll have me."

48. "I promise to do everything I can to make you the happiest man and not regret choosing me."

49. "You don't believe promises are made to be broken, and that's incredible. You stay true to yourself and say exactly what you mean."

50. "Thank you for showing me what true love means."

51. "Forever still isn't long enough with you. I don’t think any time would suffice for how long I want to be with you."

Love is such a whirlwind of a roller coaster. But it makes us happier, changes us, and makes our boring lives more interesting. Make sure always to tell your boyfriend exactly how you feel, and make sure you always make sure he knows how much he means to you.

Some of these 51 flirty texts are cheesy, but isn’t that all about love?

Justice Parker is a freelance writer who loves strong coffee and loud laughter.

This article was originally published at PuckerMob. Reprinted with permission from the author.