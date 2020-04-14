How To Be An Unforgettably Good Kisser, According To Men

The kissing tips these guys had to offer may just surprise you.

Kissing is by far the most sensual and exciting thing you can do with another person.

In a way, a kiss is even more intimate than sex.

When you're completely engaged with another person's face — your lips, bodies and minds connecting — you have the potential to create a moment that's way more intense than a few mere thrusts of the hips.

But even the sassiest among us sometimes feel insecure when it comes to our tongue tango skills and knowing how to be a unforgettably good kisser.

We asked a very opinionated group of men to tell us what they want to see, feel and taste during a make-out session.

What they say may surprise you, but one thing's for sure: it will make you a better kisser!

Here are 9 tips for women on how to be a good kisser, according to men.

Tip #1: Let him initiate.

Most modern men believe in a woman's right to vote, a woman's right to choose, and a woman's right to take control in the bedroom whenever she damn well feels like it. But surprisingly, when it comes to puckering up, most of our guys preferred to play things more traditionally.

"When it comes to kissing, I think that there's something just right about a man taking the lead," said Kevin, 29.

"A woman can initiate a kiss, just not the first kiss," qualified Dylan, 26.

Tip #2: Keep your eyes wide shut.

"If the kiss is worth it, then the eyes are definitely closed," said Ed, 29.

Still, some men acknowledged just how hot a smoldering glance can be.

"This woman I was kissing suddenly stopped, looked me in the eyes, then went back at it," Matty, 29, reminisced.

Tip #3: Open up and say, "Ahh!"

Everyone agreed that an open-mouthed kiss is usually the most sensual. Still, it's important to know the difference between swapping a little spit and recreating Niagara Falls on your guy's face.

"Too little saliva is dry and unsatisfying but too much will make you gag. Best to start off conservative and increase the dose until you find the amount that makes both of you breathe a little faster," said Robert, 36.

Tip #4: Use your hands.

Every good kisser knows that you need to use more than just your mouth to create a make-out session that's unforgettable.

"I like when a woman puts her arms high up around me and runs her fingers through my hair," said Paul, 35.

"It always turns me on if the person I'm kissing puts her hand on my leg," said Ben, 27.

"I'm a big fan of the lower back caresses when standing and the chest caress when lying down," said Steve, 30.

"Touch a man's face, caress the back of his head, pull him closer. Sucking and light biting on my bottom lip — these are good things," Cecyl, 30, told us.

Tip #5: Get a little kinky.

For adventurous kissers, there are some moves you can make that will completely rock his world. Just beware — not all men are into the same things, so feel him out first.

"I love it when a woman will move her hands up my shirt and play with my nipples," said Steve.

"It makes a kiss so much better when a girl reaches down, grabs what's arising in my pants and strokes and squeezes me while she kisses," said David, 31.

While you're exploring, be on the alert for any no-fly zones.

"Do not kiss me below the thighs. No thank you," said Earl, 27.

Tip #6: Drop the balm on him.

Maintenance is key. If you know you're heading for seven minutes in heaven, make them kissable by prepping with lip balm or a light (read: non-sticky) gloss.

"Make your lips look appealing. Use lipstick, lip balm or moisturizer," said Luigi, 30

"Ladies, moisturize your lips on a frequent basis. Use lip balm, beeswax, whatever. Just make darn sure they're not chapped," instructed James, 29.

Tip #7: Choose wisely.

For a kiss to be truly great, there has to be both a physical and a mental connection between the two people.

"Great kisses start with a conversation. From the intonation of phrases uttered and the innuendo of words spoken to the restrained desire in the eyes," said Cecyl.

Tip #8: Get out of your head.

A perfect kiss is something that can't be planned.

"The best part of a kiss is the moment before the kiss. What women can do is let the guy play out that second. Most women won't," said Richard, 28.

"What makes a great kiss is spontaneity. Almost like it never crossed either of your minds before that moment," said Ron, 25.

Tip #9: Take notes on what not to do.

When asked about their worst-ever kisses more than one man mentioned a situation where a lip lock ended with the woman either burping or vomiting.

Here are some other kissing don'ts:

"You should never have bad breath or taste like smoke, garlic, or anything other than fresh and clean." Scott, 38

"The worst thing a woman could do is just not participate. Her body language speaks volumes." Max, 32

"Dead fish kisses are the worst. Dead fish kissers are women who show no passion, who expect men to kiss them instead of two people kissing one another." Cecyl

"A bad kiss is when a girl kisses you because 'it's the right thing to do.'" Michael, 26

