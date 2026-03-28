Considering introverted people often need alone time and space, even from their loved ones, to recharge their social battery and reflect on the day, it's not surprising that the "traditional" forms of relationships, affection, and communication at home don't usually work for them. Living in a culture that often praises and accounts for extroverts on a higher level, they're often forced to create their own unique guardrails and expectations for their relationships.

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One of the unique ways introverts show love is by "penguin pebbling," instead of getting exhausted by normal affection and routines. Rather than grandiose gestures and constant quality time, they offer small "bids of love" that translate into security and romantic affection. While they might seem "random" to the average person, they're oftentimes more intentional and supportive than going through the motions of traditional affection for many couples.

Here are 10 ways introverts show love by 'penguin pebbling' instead of getting exhausted by normal affection

1. Sending memes and social posts

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While it might seem like an incredibly unsuspecting habit in romance, sending memes and social posts that remind you of your partner to them directly is often a love language in itself. In many cases, it's actually tied to better closeness and relationship satisfaction.

Sometimes, hearing things like "I see you" and "I love you" are helpful to make us feel secure, but when someone acts on those words, like sending something that fits our vibes or that they know will make us laugh, it has an added layer of love.

2. Bringing home random objects

From free samples at the grocery store to a stone they saw on the ground, they know their partner will like these things. Introverted people often use random gifts and objects as a vehicle for expressing love and affection. Especially if searching for these random treasures is how they protect their social battery while out in the world, they have an added layer of love and intentionality inherently attached to them.

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Of course, they seem like easily overlooked parts of the day for some, but in the right relationships, it's these little things that mean the most for making partners feel seen and valued.

3. Sharing hobbies

While every couple needs and deserves alone time apart from each other to indulge in their hobbies and reconnect with their personal sense of identity and self-worth outside the relationship, sometimes sharing the hobbies and interests they love with each other is incredibly romantic.

Even if they're not the shared interests that immediately promote closeness, being willing to share and try a partner's hobbies shows that you "see them" and "care" about them, even if it means getting out of your comfort zone. For introverts whose hobbies and interests define their important alone time and solitude, they mean more to share with someone than a date night out in public might.

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4. Being alone together

Whether it's reading silently next to each other on the couch or doing separate chores in the same room, sometimes introverts need silence more than they need true solitude. Especially around someone they have such a close, meaningful relationship with, being in the same room doesn't drain them, because they don't have to perform.

They can be themselves, indulge in their hobbies, and reflect as if they're alone, while still reaping the benefits of quality time in their relationship.

5. Sharing a song their partner would like

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Sometimes, the actions behind "this reminds me of you" are powerful ways for introverts to "penguin pebble" their partners to feel closer. They're always operating with the relationship to their partner in the back of their mind, and that's a more intentional way of expressing love than many partners do today.

Especially because music is so powerful for bonding us when we share and experience it together, making a playlist for someone or sharing a song with a partner is a love language in its own right.

7. Doing chores they know their partner dislikes

Especially for male partners, doing chores their partner dislikes or "picking up the slack" is more powerfully intentional than it seems. Considering women are less driven toward regular forms of affection when they're overextended with unbalanced expectations around household labor, creating a more balanced routine is a way to show love.

By doing the dishes or taking the trash out without having to be "parented" or asked by their partners, they create a sense of practical intimacy that boosts their closeness, trust, and bond.

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8. Making their partner's life easier

Whether it's getting up earlier or buying a pen for their partner's desk that makes work easier, offering convenience and ease amid the chaos of life is a form of "penguin pebbling" that's overlooked in our individualistic world. We're so focused on ourselves and making our own lives easier that we forget we have the power to be affectionate by doing the same for our partners.

Especially if they're both introverted and understand how draining the mundanity of daily life can be, doing small things and getting out of their comfort zone means more than traditional affection usually does.

9. Being physically present

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Whether it's cuddling before bed or spending time on the couch together watching TV, sometimes being physically close or grounded with each other does more than other traditional forms of intimacy or affection.

Even if it seems like such a small part of the daily routine, being physically close and comfortable with each other often boosts and promotes more vulnerability and emotional intimacy in its wake.

10. Checking in throughout the day

Sometimes, the smallest things, like a text during work when you're apart, can make you feel closer and more valued by a partner. It's these intentional, small moments that often create more intimacy than grandiose gestures.

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According to a study from Computers in Human Behavior, texting can actually improve relationship satisfaction and partner closeness when it's used in this way. Instead of letting phones and social media be a mere distraction from bonding with a partner, introverts use it as a way to connect, even when they're battling the draining social interactions they face at work or out in the world.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.