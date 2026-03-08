It's easy to assume that money is what makes relationships easier or happier. Financial security can certainly reduce stress — and research backs this up — but it's rarely the thing that makes two people feel truly close. In most relationships, the moments that build the deepest connection are surprisingly small and completely free.

Things like feeling heard and offering genuine appreciation matter far more than expensive gifts or luxury trips (although those are nice in their own right), and over time, these habits create the kind of emotional safety and closeness that money alone could never buy.

Here are 7 free little things that make a relationship happier than money ever could:

1. Putting your phone away

Cast Of Thousands via Shutterstock

If you pay more attention to your partner, you can easily rekindle the spark you lost in your relationship. When you listen to your partner, you show that you truly care about what they say. This, in turn, shows how much you love your significant other. So put down your phone and eliminate any other distractions in your environment when your partner shares their thoughts and feelings with you.

Divorce attorney Ronald Bavero has seen many marriages fall apart, and advised to "Make your dinner table, bedroom, and car no-phone zones, and put the phones and tablets away when you are there. Also, you can create no phone times like evenings out, date nights, vacation days, etc. You can even do this by simply turning off your phone or turning on the downtime until tomorrow. feature."

2. Showering your partner with attention

simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

A study explored how paying attention to your partner and being generous can work wonders in your relationship. Little surprises like breakfast in bed, a small bouquet, or even a little peck on the cheek show your partner how much you care about them. Remember, these surprises don’t need to be expensive. A small token of the love you share works wonders in rebuilding a relationship.

3. Sharing how much you appreciate your partner

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Effort and appreciation go hand in hand. You probably don’t like it when your significant other doesn’t notice your effort, and neither does your partner. So, acknowledge even the small ways that your partner shows their love. You have no clue how much a little gratitude can do for your relationship.

"Do and say simple things often to make your partner feel noticed and cared for," explained psychologist Terri Orbuch, Ph.D. "When you do, you’ll notice a meaningful improvement in your relationship. And, the best part of that magic word and concept — gratitude — is that if you take the time to say it and show it to your partner, you'll receive gratitude in kind."

4. Giving your partner the benefit of the doubt

SynthEx via Shutterstock

Assumptions are the most deadly poison to relationships. Instead of assuming how your partner feels, ask them for clarification. You will soon discover how often your assumptions are dead wrong. If you struggle with assuming how your partner thinks or feels, consult a therapist or a relationship coach to help you.

Couples counselor Nicola Beer understands the dilemma, "It feels terrible to have the worst thought of you, and even if you're right, thinking the worst of someone is not going to inspire them to change, which is really what you want. It’s when you lift someone, trust, and empower them by thinking the best of them that will raise their standards. If your spouse knows that you expect the best from them, they won’t want to let you down, so encourage and appreciate what they do well rather than criticize what they’re not doing. But that change must start with you. "

5. Working on your inner self

Rachata Teyparsit via Shutterstock

Many people push their partners to change. However, it takes two to save a crumbling relationship. Look inside yourself and see what changes you can make to grow your relationship. Shift your focus from negativity towards your partner to growth within yourself. Not only will making your own changes improve your relationship, but it will also help you find inner peace.

"Separating facts from feelings in a relationship often focuses on emotion regulation and cognitive reappraisal," psychologist Lynda Kalu added. "It highlights the importance of identifying and managing one's emotions to avoid letting feelings cloud judgment and distort perceptions of a partner's actions. This allows for a more objective analysis of the situation based on concrete facts. "

6. Creating emotional security

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Research helped explain how insecurity can often make relationships feel like a roller coaster. When we spend less time with our partners or feel disconnected from them, we start to feel insecure about ourselves. However, our insecurities can cause serious communication breakdowns that can ultimately kill our relationships. So, prioritize your partner to develop a sense of security in your relationship.

7. Being vulnerable enough to take risks

Nomad_Soul via Shutterstock

Vulnerability is the most difficult way to save a relationship, but it’s also the most effective. Expressing your feelings and being vulnerable with your partner can help you connect with them on a more intimate emotional level. It may seem instinctual to build up a protective wall to avoid showing your emotions to your partner.

Research from The Gottman Institute showed how being willing to share your feelings with your mate is the best way to build trust in your partnership. Plus, your partner will be able to comfort you more confidently when they know how you feel.

Relationships are not always a smooth ride, but you can use these seven tips to even out the bumpy moments. When you commit to truly understanding your partner’s emotions, you will be able to save your crumbling relationship.

Shruti is a writer and digital marketing specialist, focusing on topics like business, productivity, and relationships.

