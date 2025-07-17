11 Rare Signs You've Finally Met The Person Who Is Ready And Able To Truly Love You

Most of us are taught to look for signs that someone will love us, but what we’re actually longing for is something deeper: someone ready and able to meet us in love. That readiness doesn’t show up in big promises or poetic words. It shows up in the steady, small moments of daily life, the places where we either turn toward connection or turn away.

Because love, as we’ve been taught to define it, often misses the mark. It’s not something we earn. It’s not something we lose. And it’s certainly not something someone else holds the power to give or take away.

Love is a life force. It flows through us. It animates us. It’s expressed through our curiosity, our willingness to stay present, and our desire to co-create. The people who are truly ready to share love aren’t just emotionally available. They’re energetically engaged, self-aware, and grounded in the moment.

What if love isn’t something we fall into — but something we rise into, together?

Here are 11 signs you've finally met the person who is ready and able to love you:

1. They lean into courageous intimacy

Real intimacy isn’t built in candlelight. It’s built in how we show up when things feel raw, uncertain, or uncomfortable. Someone ready to love you will not retreat when vulnerability arises. They won’t need to be perfect. They will, however, be willing to stay present when your truth (or theirs) gets exposed. They might say, “This is hard, but I’m here,” and mean it. They lean in, even if their voice shakes.



It is radical honesty on steroids because courageous intimacy is the pinnacle of commitment to oneself and partnership, which is undeniable in every action. And it turns fear and withdrawal into courage and the pursuit of passion and love for growth and evolution together.

2. They live a purpose they’ve already claimed

Jacob Lund via Shutterstock

They’re not waiting for a relationship to give their life direction. They’re already grounded in who they are and why they’re here. And they’re interested in how your path might walk alongside theirs, not because they need to merge identities, but because they value alignment. Their purpose shows up in how they treat people, how they make decisions, and how they hold themselves accountable.



If this sounds like too much pressure or feels like you're not there yet, purpose is not a destination. It is an ever-emerging process of discovery that drives your desire to contribute, create, reveal, and inspire. It's not always huge undertakings. It is the simple presence you hold that brings joy. It gets lost often in the overwhelm of responsibility, but it's always there. When you feel, others sense it.

3. They care for their vitality like it affects you (because it does)

Their health isn’t just a private matter. They understand that the energy they bring to the relationship is shaped by how they care for themselves. That doesn’t mean they’re perfect gym-goers or spiritual gurus. It means they take responsibility for their mood, their body, and their presence. When they’re depleted, they name it and care for it, instead of making you responsible for how they feel.



This shows up daily in their decision and personal responsibility. If they are depleted physically or emotionally, it does not get set aside. It gets immediate attention because they realize that to be the best partner, their physical and emotional health must not wait. They will share what they need, not so you can give it to them, but so you can support them in their dedication to themself and to you.

4. They communicate with clarity

You don’t have to decode their silence. You don’t have to guess whether they’re okay. Someone ready to love you doesn’t speak in passive-aggressive puzzles or drop emotional landmines. They communicate with precision, not to control, but to connect. When things are off, they speak up. When things are beautiful, they say so. Their clarity is a gift, not a demand. They revere quality communication even when it is bumpy. And they appreciate each opportunity to meet you, whether the situation is joyful or challenging.



You know quality communication is a priority because they lean in. They are curious and listen intently. They ask questions if they are unsure of your meaning and desires. They don't settle for quick answers. They want to go deeper and understand the "why" behind your actions and statements. And most importantly, they don't do any of this to prove anything. They communicate in a way that feels like they are always ready for the next emergent surprise. You are always invited in.

5. They stay curious, even when they think they know you

The people most ready to see and reflect the love within you never assume they’ve finished discovering who you are. They remain students of your heart. They want to know what shifted in your dreams last week, what you’re excited about now, and what’s changed in your inner world. They don’t stop asking questions just because you’ve been together for a while. They lean in even more.



Curiosity does not mean they are looking to prove their worth or substantiate yours. They are curious because they know there is always something new to learn. They notice changes, small and large, and find the gift in the discovery.

6. Their words and actions align, especially when it’s hard

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Consistency isn’t flashy, but it’s everything. Someone ready to love doesn’t make empty declarations. They show up when they say they will. And when they can’t, they don’t disappear, they communicate. They understand that trustworthiness isn’t built by perfection, but by honoring what is said and repairing when it isn’t.

They don't use the word trust like a declaration of inadequacy. They know that trust is an inside job. They trust themselves to make good decisions, and they command themselves to be reliable and supportive. They are discerning and focus on making the best possible decisions and accept that we all are messy humans; therefore strive for quality but do not demand perfection.

7. They celebrate your wins like they’re their own

There’s no subtle pullback when you’re shining. They’re not secretly competing. Your joy genuinely adds to their own. When you reach a goal or step into your power, they don’t just say “congrats”, they light up. They’re proud of you in a way that feels clean, full-hearted, and free of ego.



We are all guilty of quickly moving on to the next thing and not taking a moment to celebrate our accomplishments, large or small. Your person has a watchful eye of gratitude that catches those moments and reminds you of your gifts and your growth. They are your cheerleader, your advocate, and your teammate.

8. They welcome differences

They don’t need to change your mind to feel connected. Your differing opinions, backgrounds, quirks, and beliefs aren’t treated as obstacles. They’re honored as rich. They ask questions instead of shutting things down. They say, “Help me understand,” and genuinely mean it.



They don't see character flaws. They see the unique gifts in your beliefs and actions. They don't judge your size or shape. They know whatever physical or emotional characteristic you carry, there's a rich and valuable history that has brought you here, and they support you to honor it, discover, embrace, and evolve at your own pace and desire.

9. They practice non-judgment and the importance of clarity daily

Non-judgment isn’t a personality trait. It’s a practice. It shows up when you admit something messy, vulnerable, or unresolved. Someone ready to love doesn’t shame you for being in process. They offer grace. They hold space. They don’t try to fix what’s tender. They stay close to your truth without making it about their discomfort.



They strive for clarity and completely abandon labels for a deeper understanding of actions and behaviors. They would never want to lock you into a box with a determination stamped on the outside proclaiming you are 'insensitive', a 'narcissist', 'greedy', 'mean', and so on. They recognize the difference between a label and a behavior happening now, and because of this, they search for understanding and are committed to finding the greater truth that always brings you to understanding with reverence for your health and safety.

10. They’re attuned to energetic chemistry and alignment

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

They feel the space between you. They’re not just interacting with your words. They’re noticing your breath, your posture, the vibe. They care about alignment, not just attraction. And they’re willing to adjust, explore, or name what feels off without making it personal. They care about the energy you create together.



Their commitment to creating supportive environments shows up constantly. A good conversation is hard to come by if you are cold and uncomfortable. They will notice and take action to warm you up and make sure you can be present. They turn off the phone, but down the TV remote, shift, and face you to make contact. They would never risk a miscommunication with a text message when they can call you, so you both may hear each other's voices.

11. They’re actively committed to growth and co-creation

Someone who’s truly ready to meet you heart to heart doesn’t want the relationship to stay the same. They want to grow with you. That means they’re willing to be challenged. They’re willing to grow past habits that no longer serve. They seek out tools, insights, and conversations that help both of you evolve, not because something is broken, but because life is movement.



They know with certainty that co-creating with you is the most valuable experience to achieve longevity in your relationship. This is more than splitting and fulfilling responsibilities. Co-creation is those moments when, together, you find yourself surprised by what you discover. When you experience an unforgettable serendipitous moment that arises from the actions you share. This can be a walk through the neighborhood, an unplanned breakfast, the unexpected new design for a room, or planning for a trip that neither of you had thought of before. The experience is worthy of celebration, and you don't want to miss the opportunity to do that together.

Love is not an arrival. It’s a living, breathing practice.

These 11 rare signs don’t mean someone is perfect. They mean someone is present. They mean someone is emotionally attuned, spiritually open, and energetically aligned with the experience of conscious partnership.

If you recognize these traits in someone, you haven’t just met a lover. You’ve met a partner in the truest sense. And if you see them in yourself, you’re becoming one.

Because love isn’t found. It exists in each of us always.

And the people who are ready and able to love don’t just say the words.

They live them.

Larry Michel is a relationship coach & founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics and author of LASTING: 11 Illuminations & Essential Questions for a Co-Creative Evolutionary Partnership, Larry’s science uncovers how people's unique genetic coding drives every relationship decision, including who they are drawn to as partners.