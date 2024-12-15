11 Magnetic Vibrations Women Give Off That Men See As A Mating Call

Your thoughts create your emotions and have an energetic charge, pattern, or frequency. This is what determines the level at which you vibrate. The more time you feel good about yourself and your life, the higher your energy rises. That's what it means to raise your vibration. It starts with what you think about.

There are lots of methods to raise your vibration and become more magnetic for what you want. Remember: vibrations attract similar energies. There is a universal principle called the Law of Attraction that you've probably heard about. It states that "like attracts like," which means that a higher vibration naturally attracts a similar frequency. The same is true in reverse for a lower vibe.

Maybe you've even noticed when you are in a good mood, more good things easily come into your life. The point is, when you are feeling upbeat, you will attract more of that same higher energy. If you want to find love, be more loving to people and yourself.

Here are the magnetic vibrations women give off that men see as a mating call:

1. Spend time in nature

Jure Širić / Pexels

Walk on a woodland trail or along the shoreline. When you are in nature, your frequency will naturally lift. The ocean air or the green of the woods clear your energy field which allows your vibe to elevate.

2. Connect with spirits

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Ask your spirit guides or angels for help to clear your energy. You can meditate or journal to connect and receive their assistance. When you let go of what is bothering you, your vibration lifts automatically.

3. Calm your mind

RF._.studio / Pexels

Meditation is a wonderful way to calm your mind and stop the circular thinking that drains you. Listen to a guided meditation on YouTube or just put on some quiet, yoga-like music. Research from 2014 found that meditation can reduce stress and help with anxiety and depression.

Then let your thoughts go by. Notice them but don't start thinking about them. Try this for 5 – 15 minutes to start and you will get better at it with practice.

4. Charge your food and beverages

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Before you have your morning coffee or tea, put both hands on your cup and set the intention to send love into the liquid. Only 30-60 seconds will infuse your beverage with this high-level energy. Then you'll be drinking in the vibe of love — one of the highest frequencies in the Universe.

5. Listen to music and dance your heart out

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Music lifts the spirit easily, and if you like to dance, even better. It can be one of your favorite songs that has meaning to you or anything that's danceable and fun. A few minutes of dancing can completely raise your vibration.

6. Take ten deep breaths

Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Simply counting your breaths for a short time is a wonderful and super simple mindfulness practice. Breathe in deeply and exhale slowly which counts as one breath. Do this ten times and you'll feel more aware, calmer, and optimistic.

7. Get a little sunshine

Văn Nguyễn Hoàng / Pexels

Sunshine can totally boost your vibe in minutes. Letting vitamin D sink into your skin can shift your mood for the better very quickly, according to psychology. Soak up the rays for 15 minutes to feel this uplifting benefit.

8. Sing or chant

Luis Quintero / Pexels

Most of the world's religions incorporate songs or chants as part of the service. This is because using your vocal cords musically is a natural mood elevator. Whether you sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" or one of your favorite hymns, this is a surefire way to feel good.

Therapist Paula-Jo Husack explored the brain's relationship with music and how its effects require little effort. Without any distractions, music's restorative powers help with physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The brain's relationship with music takes little effort. Music is a primal form of communication; so we naturally respond and react to it. Through music, emotion is expressed, stories are told; and trust, empathy, and compassion are inspired," Husack explained. "As we listen again and again, these features become more deeply retained. Our neuronal pathways etch music’s meaning, physical and emotional feelings, and memory. Listening to music adds more glue with each play."

9. Use essential oils

Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Your sense of smell also influences your mindset. Use a high-quality essential oil, so you know it's made of the best plant material.

Try lime which helps you feel a zest for life or peppermint which brings joy and buoyancy to the heart. You can apply it to your skin or use a diffuser.

10. Practice mindfulness

Oleksandr P / Pexels

Let's say you are going to eat an apple. Think about the farmer who grew the apple by planting trees. Bees pollinate the trees, as blossoms open, so the fruit will. Someone picked the apples, packed them, and shipped them to the market — where you then bought one. This is one example of how to shift into mindfulness.

As you practice these methods or others you know about or discover, you'll gain experience raising your vibration regularly. This helps you become more magnetic and makes manifesting easier. In addition, you'll benefit from feeling lighter, happier, and more positive.

Certified life coach Meredith Deasley shared a universal law: "If you are spiritually well and it is the right time for you to attract a spiritually well partner, you'll manifest your partner." Keep in mind this simple manifesting method, too. Think about what you want to attract into your life.

Imagine how it will feel when this becomes your reality. Spend time calling up these good feelings throughout your day. That's how you manifest.

Your higher vibe works like a magnet to attract what you want as your energy becomes a vibrational match to it. The more you are in a good mood, imagining what you want, the faster you will manifest your dreams.

11. Become truly aware of your thoughts

Pixabay / Pexels

If you're feeling down and think you have little hope or no options, this low energy will pull you down. It might attract more situations that cause you to vibrate at this lower rate. The law of attraction works both ways, up or down.

Let's say you spend 30 minutes in the morning writing your affirmations to create the amazing, happy life you want. That's a great start! But what are you doing with the other 23.5 hours of the day? Raising your vibration requires a fairly consistent effort.

You don't need to be 100% positive 24/7. That's not humanly possible. Unrealistic expectations can also cause your energy to sink if you beat yourself up for not being perfect. Thankfully, perfection is not needed.

However, paying attention to your thoughts and shifting into a positive mindset as often as possible makes a difference. When you catch yourself thinking negatively about the news, your job, or a disagreement with someone, wake up in the moment to what is happening.

That's when you'll want to make a conscious effort to shift your focus to something that makes you feel good. Creating an awareness of your thoughts is a huge help when it comes to raising your vibration.

Negative thoughts lead to more of the same. Keep in mind that negative thoughts and emotions are natural, and your brain is wired to spot negativity to keep you safe. Your mind is always on the lookout for risk and danger and that's a good thing.

Yet, if you notice this is where most of your thinking resides, it's time to make a shift. When you start to turn around your negative thinking more quickly, you'll stay in that higher vibe for longer periods.

The more time you are in a state of feeling optimistic and thinking positively, the more magnetic you become! This is the best head space to work on manifesting your desires. No matter if you want a loving relationship that lasts, a new car or home, or to change your career, the process is the same.

Here's to living at a higher frequency.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.