If Two People Are Truly In Love, They'll Unlock These 9 Pretty Awesome Health Perks

Being in love doesn't just feel good — it actually makes you healthier.

Last updated on Sep 07, 2025

Two people in love on a soul level. Maksim Goncharenok | Canva
Love makes us human. It sounds almost unbearably cheesy, but according to science, it’s kind of true — from an evolutionary perspective, at least. 

Since the beginning of time, homo sapiens may have developed feelings of romantic love as a means of encouraging them to pair off, which made raising kids and staying alive and healthy easier. And managing those family bonds required more brainpower, which may have led to greater intelligence and teamwork.

While some other animals couple up in similar ways to humans, most don’t, so love may be one of the missing links that helped us evolve from apes to us. But in order to persuade our less-evolved ancestors to share responsibilities (and food) with another person, love had to have some pretty huge benefits — like the nine listed here.

If two people are truly in love, they'll unlock these pretty awesome health perks:

1. They often have more energy

people who love each other on a soul level with the health perk of energy Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

When you’re in love, you’ll take any excuse at all to daydream about the object of your affection. And here’s a great one: doing so will boost your energy, according to research.

The study authors tested participants’ blood glucose levels before and after they thought about their partners and found that they experienced a boost at 10 and 25 minutes after. Try it when you’re feeling sluggish after lunch or you need an energy boost during a hard workout.

RELATED: 7 Subtle Signs Your Brain Is Literally Wired For Love, According to Research

2. They often are more fit

people who love each other on a soul level as it keeps them fit SUPERMAO / Shutterstock

Sure, in your early days of dating, you might skip the gym in favor of spending time with your new guy or slack off on your diet thanks to those extra dinner and dessert dates. But when you’re ready to get back to it, your significant other can help you do it.

Couples who diet or exercise together have a better chance at long-term success than those who go it alone, according to a study from University College London. It makes sense, right? 

After all, it’s harder to clean up your diet when your guy is chowing down on all your old favorites in front of you. Plus, he may be more forthcoming with his support when he feels your pain.

RELATED: 6 Weirdly Comforting Things Science Says About Love & Human Connection

3. They often experience less pain

people who are in love on a soul level as it relives their pain Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

When you’re hurt, you often turn to people close to you for comfort. But even if you’re separated from your SO, pulling up his snapshot can ease the ache.

Looking at a picture of someone you’re in love with can blunt pain by up to 40 percent, according to a study. That’s because gazing at your partner's photo activates the reward centers in your brain, which may trigger the release of natural opioids.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

4. They often have lower blood pressure

people who are in love on a soul level as it protects their heart pics five / Shutterstock

Spending time with your loved one helps lower your blood pressure, according to research in Psychosomatic Medicine. Other research has shown that happily married people have a 12 percent lower risk of heart disease compared to singles.

Researchers believe this cardiovascular boost happens because love triggers the release of oxytocin which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps regulate blood pressure. Being in a loving relationship typically means having someone who encourages healthy behaviors, notices when something's wrong with your health, and provides crucial stress-relief during difficult times.

RELATED: 10 Signs From The Universe You've Met Your Soulmate

5. They often heal faster from injury

people who love each other on a soul love as they heal faster Rido / Shutterstock

Even not-so-great times with your guy have their benefits. Researchers from Ohio State University College of Medicine used suction cups to give married couples small blister wounds, then watched them fight. 

Those who worked out their issues in a more loving, supportive way had a healthier immediate immune response than more hostile pairs. As a result, their wounds healed about 60 percent faster.

RELATED: If A Couple Truly Loves Each Other From The Depths Of Their Soul, They'll Do These 7 Things On Every Trip Together

6. They often have better immune systems

couple who love each other on a soul level as it boosts their immunity PeopleImages / Shutterstock

While you might think that cuddling with your significant other (or close friends) would increase your chances of getting sick, those hugs seem to trigger your body’s built-in defenses to germs. 

In research from Carnegie Mellon University, people who reported hugging others more often experienced less severe cold symptoms than their less-cuddly peers.

RELATED: 15 Signs The Two Of You Are Simply Meant To Be Together

7. They often are less stressed

people who love each other on a soul level as it reduces stress dekazigzag / Shutterstock

As much as we love to love, looking at other couples acting all cuddly can be kind of annoying (especially when we’re not in a relationship at the moment). 

But seeing others being affectionate or caring to each other can actually tamp down on your brain’s fight-or-flight response to threatening stimuli — like, in one study, an image of an angry or fearful face.

RELATED: You'll Know A Man's In Love When He Starts Doing These 7 Sweet Things, According To Psychology

8. They often have a more positive outlook

people who truly love each other from their souls as they feel happier Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

When you’re in love, you tend to view everything through rose-tinted glasses, including your own well-being. People in long-term relationships rate their own mental and physical health as better than those who aren’t, a University of Missouri study found.

When you feel loved and supported, your brain's stress response system calms down, making you more aware of positive sensations and less focused on minor physical or emotional difficulties. Love acts as a buffer against the tendency to get stuck on negative aspects of your health.

RELATED: 11 Rare Signs You've Finally Met The Person Who Is Ready And Able To Truly Love You

9. They often live longer

people who love each other on a soul level as they live longer PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Married men and women have a 24 percent lower risk of early death than singles, according to a review of several studies in the American Journal of Epidemiology. But romantic love is only one way to lengthen your lifespan: Any kind of strong social support can also help reduce your risk of mortality, research shows.

RELATED: The 2 Factors That Make Someone Fall Crazy In Love, According To Psychology

