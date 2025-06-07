Science Says 15 Minutes Of Cuddling Can Transform Your Relationship

Spend a little extra time snuggling with your partner in the mornings.

Last updated on Jun 07, 2025

Cuddling transforms womans relationship. Natali Hordiiuk | Unsplash
We are natural-born cuddlers. From the moment we're placed in our mother's arms and realize that snuggled up all warm and cozy next to someone we love is the most perfect place one can be, we’re basically in it to win it. There's nothing quite like being wrapped in the arms of someone about whom you care endlessly. Or maybe a stranger, too.

In addition to feeling completely awesome, cuddling also has a whole bunch of health benefits. Studies have found that engaging in cuddling after being intimate for at least 15 minutes has a whole boatload of positive effects on your body and relationship. If you have the time to extend that 15 minutes into an extra 20 or 30, then all that great stuff gets even better. It's the couple (no word on strangers yet) that cuddles together that stays together.

Science says 15 minutes of duddling can transform your relationship:

1. It deepens your bond with your partner

couple cuddling because it's great for intimate life fizkes / Shutterstock

According to research out of the University of Toronto Mississauga, those who make cuddling a mandatory ending to [intimacy] report "higher levels of satisfaction with their lives." It's not just because there's some action going on, but because taking the time for intimacy after the act reaffirms the emotional bond there.

2. It makes for a happier relationship

couple cuddling with a happier marriage Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

All that cuddling releases oxytocin, which is basically your "good time" hormone. Not only does the hormone run rampant during cuddle sessions, but, "it increases overall happiness," says psychologist, Elizabeth Lombardo. Not to mention, the intimacy that comes with cuddling is important to the health and happiness of every relationship.

3. It helps with physical (and emotional) pain

couple cuddling to help relieve pain Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Sometimes, with just a touch, things are better. Think about when you were younger — whenever anything hurt, your immediate response was to call for Mom, because her touch was a magical cure-all.

While nothing can outdo a mother's touch, the oxytocin released during cuddling can actually ease pain in individuals. It's a perfect combination of hormones and cuddles that can make a physical (or even emotional) ache bearable.

4. It strengthens your nonverbal connection

couple cuddling to boost affection bbernard / Shutterstock

The intimacy that comes with cuddling cannot be rivaled by pretty much anything in the world. Not only does cuddling make for better affection, but it also allows us to communicate our affections without words when words sometimes fail us.

According to David Klow, a marriage and family therapist in Chicago, "Most people want to feel understood, and communication is the vehicle by which they transmit understanding and empathy. Non-verbal communication can be a very powerful way to say to your partner, 'I get you.' 

Cuddling is a way of saying, 'I know how you feel.' It allows us to feel known by our partner in ways that words can't convey." So, you know, give your partner a squeeze, a nice long squeeze.

5. It's good for your immune system

couple cuddling because it's good for the immune system StockLite / Shutterstock

What do we have to thank again for this one? Oxytocin. Without all that feel-good action going on, the even greater outer effect of it all is a stronger immune system.

You see, happy people don't get sick; they just don't. If you're sick, it's because you're not cuddling enough. It's science, people.

6. It protects your heart (literally)

couple cuddling to help lower risk of heart disease Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

When I say it lowers heart disease, I’m also lumping in all the other factors that contribute to heart disease (high blood pressure, stress, anxiety), and saying it lowers them, too. The physical effects that a daily cuddle can have on your heart are amazing.

As Holistic Health Counselor, Jodi Geigle, says, “when it comes to health, cuddling is pretty much the new half marathon!” But, in this writer’s humble opinion, it’s even better because you don’t have to leave bed.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets. 

