We all tend to act differently around different people and bring a different energy to the table. For instance, when you’re around someone you love, you will behave very differently than you would around someone you dislike. Likewise, your energy will affect the space around you differently, telling each person you are with someone you love.

Healthline writer Crystal Raypole noted, “It may not seem like it, but being in love is a somewhat scientific process. Falling in love involves a lot of hormones, which can supercharge your feelings and make them wildly fluctuate. When you’re around the person you love, increases in dopamine and norepinephrine lead to feelings of pleasure, giddiness, nervous excitement, and euphoria.” Because of this, a woman’s energy will change when she’s around the person she loves the most.

Here are 11 beautiful ways a woman’s energy changes around the person she loves most:

1. She undergoes physical changes

One of the first ways that a woman’s energy will change when she’s around the person she loves most is through a change in her physical energy. Things that should be inexplicable, like a faster heartbeat, increased sweating, or shakiness, can be linked to chemical changes in the body. When you’re around the person you love, you don’t stay the same, quite literally.

Assistant professor of human ecology at the University of Texas, Timothy Loving, explained, “Part of the whole attraction process is strongly linked to physiological arousal as a whole. Typically, that’s going to start with things like increased heart rate, sweatiness, and so on.” Cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Reginald Ho added that a rush of adrenaline makes someone’s heart beat faster when they see the person they love.

Hormonal changes occur in a woman’s body when she sees the person she loves the most. These can have a huge impact on her energy and change it in a beautiful way. A woman around the person she loves most will naturally act differently because she has no other choice.

2. She feels nervous

Another way a woman’s energy changes around the person she loves most is that she’ll get a bit nervous. The exact level of anxious energy she feels can differ depending on the person, but there’s a good chance she’ll feel some nerves around the person she loves. While some mistake this nervous energy for a general feeling of anxiety, it’s likely that she feels this way because of the person she loves.

VeryWell Mind writer Sian Ferguson explained that we all engage in nervous habits, but sometimes they can be a sign of something more. “Nervous habits are those little behaviors people tend to do without even realizing it — like fidgeting, avoiding eye contact, or shifting in their seat. They’re just our natural reactions to feeling uncomfortable or excited.”

Hannah Owens, LMSW, said that exhibiting these habits around the person you love is normal. “Feeling a romantic interest in somebody can be anxiety-inducing — you don’t know if they reciprocate the feelings, and you’re focused on making a good first impression, which can be nerve-wracking,” she said. In other words, a woman bringing some nervous energy to the room when she loves someone is normal and can indicate just how interested she is.

3. She is connected to her partner’s emotions

A woman in tune with her partner will be connected to their emotions. In fact, she may even absorb those emotions. A woman in love will naturally want to be as close to her partner as possible, even to the point of feeling their same emotions and understanding exactly how they feel.

Marriage and family therapist Amanda Turecek shared that this can be particularly prevalent for highly sensitive people (HSP). “Research seems to indicate that certain neurons — mirror neurons — act differently in the brains of HSP than in the brains of non-HSP,” she said. “Mirror neurons kick in to gear in our prefrontal cortex, our area of the brain that also controls things like morality and planning around consequences. They encourage us to imitate others and are more active in the brains of HSPs.”

In other words, highly sensitive people are more likely to imitate those around them. If a woman is an HSP, she may be more likely to absorb emotions from those around her, especially the person she loves most, as that is likely also who she admires the most. This leads to a deep connection and understanding of feelings.

4. She becomes more nurturing

A woman around the person she loves most may become more nurturing. Scientists have often debated whether women are more nurturing and compassionate than men, something Emma Seppala discussed in UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Magazine.

Seppala noted that women are often measured to have more oxytocin. “Women may at times have higher levels of oxytocin — sometimes called the ‘cuddle hormone’ or ‘love hormone’ because it is linked to bonding, social connection and monogamy,” she said. “It is produced in women during labor and lactation in women and is believed to trigger bonding and nurturing behaviors.”

Whether women are more compassionate than men is still debatable, but based on explanations like these, women have plenty of reasons to be nurturing. Even setting levels of oxytocin aside, many women are nurturing around those they love. Being around the one they love most would surely bring out this reaction.

5. She changes to become more like her partner

Changing to become more like your partner isn’t necessarily advisable, as everyone should strive to maintain their own autonomy and be their own person. That being said, many women who are in love will make what are sometimes subtle, difficult-to-notice changes to become more like their partners.

Marty Nemko, PhD, noted that becoming more like your partner is completely normal over time. In fact, it would probably be strange not to. He advocates taking inventory of oneself so you can determine whether or not those changes are things you feel like celebrating.

Over time, a woman’s energy will likely subtly shift to become closer to that of the person she loves the most. Because she spends so much time around that person and is so interested in them, she will naturally lean into their energy and adapt it for her own purposes. Sometimes these changes will be noticeable, and sometimes they’ll be so small you can’t pick them up without paying close attention.

6. She is more focused on her partner's wants and needs

When a woman loves her partner, she is more in tune with them and what makes them happy. Based on their wants and needs, she will do the things she knows will keep them satisfied. Her energy will change because she will be focused almost solely on her partner, drowning out the noise of the world and keeping her attention where she feels it is most important.

Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, cited a study from Florida State University, which found that “mindfulness in relationships is a key component of being able to take the perspective of your partner. This, in turn, makes partners more compassionate.”

When a woman is focused on her partner, she is more likely to be mindful of them and compassionate towards them. Putting what they want and need before what she wants and needs herself shifts her energy so that it is beautifully centered on her partner.

7. She needs to be closer to her partner

If a woman is around the person she loves most, she will want to be physically closer to them, making them emotionally closer as well. Doing things like holding hands, hugging, and touching will bring two people closer together. Her energy will change as she feels closer to her partner, and she will feel loved and cherished.

An article published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass noted that relationships affect one’s health for good and bad. “Positive aspects of close relationships, such as intimacy and social support, predict better health outcomes, including longer survival following a breast cancer diagnosis, and improved emotional well-being,” researchers noted.

If a woman feels close to her partner, it will lead to better health outcomes for both. This will give a woman a brighter, lighter energy. As her physical energy changes, so will her emotional and spiritual energy. She will become a light for those around her.

8. She and her partner have an unspoken communication

A woman around the person she loves most can tell what they’re thinking without speaking. They will have a form of unspoken communication, like a secret language. For them, it just takes a look to know what the other person is thinking. Words are not required.

The University of Texas Permian Basin said, “Nonverbal communication can make or break a relationship. A single glance can spark an argument, while a simple touch on the shoulder can mend wounded pride. And sometimes, the sting of words is easier to bear than the weight of crushing silence. There’s power in what goes unspoken.”

A woman who can communicate with her partner without words will have a different energy around her. She feels more assured both in who she is and in her relationship. This confidence can be powerful and radiates to everyone around her.

9. She feels more secure

If a woman is in a relationship where she feels safe and secure physically, she’s likely also to feel that way emotionally. Her energy will shift to quiet confidence and competence because she knows she is taken care of and space is being held for her. This will, in turn, give her the freedom to be who she really is.

PsychCentral writer Sonya Matejko stated, “Emotional safety is the foundation for a loving and healthy relationship. It’s about establishing trust with another person and feeling safe enough to be open and vulnerable with them. To put it simply, emotional safety is feeling secure enough to truly express yourself with someone and show up as your most authentic self.”

When a woman is around the person she loves most, she will feel physically and emotionally safe. This sense of security will transform her energy into something more confident and ready for anything. Her energy will be stronger, and so will she.

10. She feels more open and vulnerable

A woman who is around the person she loves most will be able to tap into her inner vulnerability instead of putting up walls. She won’t be afraid to share how she’s feeling or unpack her baggage because she knows her partner has her back completely. Her energy shifts in a way that makes her more confident and open to sharing.

Marriage and family therapist Shari Foos noted, “Vulnerability is when a person willingly takes the risk to reveal their emotions and weaknesses. This emotional openness is essential in all healthy relationships, as it paves the way for deeper understanding and evokes the empathy necessary for healthy long-term relationships.”

If a woman feels she can be vulnerable with the person she loves the most, that vulnerable energy will transfer to her everyday life. She’ll become naturally more open and willing to help others feel safe in doing so as well.

11. She is excited

When a woman is around the person she loves the most, everything will feel more exciting to her. Her future will appear more exciting with her partner in the picture, and she will feel better about herself. This excitement will translate into her energy as she lights up the room and the world around her.

This can feel similar to what some call “new relationship energy.” Psychotherapist Kristin Papa, LCSW, said, “New relationship energy usually refers to the intense excitement, euphoria, and almost electrical sensation typically experienced at the beginning of a romantic relationship.”

New relationship energy causes excitement that shows in a woman’s energy. The great thing is Papa confirmed this feeling can last well after the “honeymoon phase” is over. A woman truly in love can always feel this excitement about her life and relationship.

