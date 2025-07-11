10 Things Women With Natural Attraction Skills Do To Make Men Low-Key Obsessed

Women who have natural attraction skills often don't have to try too hard to draw men toward them. Their comfort in their skin manifests as self-assurance without needing external validation, which is seen as a positive trait to most men who tend to be low-key obsessed with women who exude a type of raw, unfiltered confidence.

Can these skills be learned? Of course. It's a change in mindset that will eventually naturally radiate out of you in the form of positive energy, compassion, kindness, and self-respect.

Here are ten things women with natural attraction skills do to make a man low-key obsessed:

1. Light up a room

Andriiii / Shutterstock

How do you get a guy to notice you? Smiling is by far the easiest and simplest way to invite a man to come into your kingdom

Men are drawn to women who create a positive and inviting atmosphere through a combination of inner qualities like confidence, emotional stability, kindness, and strong social skills. Research argues that this creates a sense of connection, ease, and the potential for a fulfilling relationship.

2. Make eye contact ... and then look away

Yuri A / Shutterstock

A little eye tennis goes a long way. When you are sitting at that Starbucks, combine a smile with 3-5 seconds of eye contact.

Two seconds is, "Did she just look at me?" Three seconds is, "I think she just checked me out, but maybe the guy behind me." Four to five seconds is, "Oh, it's on. She just checked me out. I got to talk to her!"

The combination of smiling and maintaining eye contact subconsciously tells a man that you are approving of him as a potential mate.

Psychotherapist Dr. Pat Allen continues to note that humans have more white in their eyes than any other species, mainly since we use our eyes more for communication. In any event, play up that optic communicator, and pick an eyeliner that accentuates your lovely gaze.

3. Twirl a strand of hair

Look Studio / Shutterstock

There you are at the bar, in class, or at the grocery store. He's 10 feet from you, watching the game, studying Chaucer, or picking up canned tuna. After you give a 3-5 second glance over to him, coupled with your adorable smile, you then go back to your previous activity.

As you hold your grocery basket in one hand, slowly slide your other hand through your hair, give it a couple of tussles, and then let it slowly drizzle from the nape of your neck down to the collarbone.

The playfulness of playing with your hair, combined with the tenderness of your neck, will kick in a few mating chemicals inside of him that will make him low-key obsessed.

4. Make themselves approachable

iona didishvili / Shutterstock

How do you make a man low-key obsessed with you? Well, you can hit all the fine points, but if you don't pull away from the pack, then he might not ever go in for the approach due to the wall of your protective clan.

If you are alone, you need not worry about this one, but if you and the girls or guy friends are out and you see a young buck checking you out, it might be time to take a stroll, which will invite him into your own space and increase your chances of getting his interest.

This all has to do with physical behavior and doesn't speak to allowing your brain, humor, charm, and accomplishments to aid in attraction. There will be plenty of time for all of that.

5. Wear red

fizkes / Shutterstock

Another way to attract a man is through the way you dress. Dressing according to your unique style is a simple and fun way to showcase both your looks and personality traits. Furthermore, wear clothes that make you feel good and confident to be more mentally ready to find love.

Expressing yourself through your clothing can also help you stand out from the crowd and catch the eye of potential romantic partners. You are a unique and interesting person, and if he’s a good match, he will be drawn in by what makes you special.

Studies have even shown that people feel more attractive in the color red, so put on your favorite crimson top and start turning heads.

6. Laugh easily and often

Bobex-73 / Pexels

Romantic attraction is about more than just physical characteristics, and it is well-known that personality impacts the perception of beauty. How do you get a guy to catch feelings? The answer, show him who you are inside.

A 2007 study by David M. Buss of the University of Texas showed that both men and women across the world valued intelligence and kindness in prospective long-term mates. Intelligence is indicative of problem-solving and parenting skills, and kindness is both a social asset and a source of solace for close companions.

Beyond just being kind to him, show him your sense of humor to make him smile. Men are also inclined to catch feelings for outgoing women. In a 2015 study, extraversion was reported as the most important characteristic men look for in a long-term female partner.

Confidence and positivity are attractive, so don’t be afraid to show off in social situations. Another study even found that honesty tends to be viewed as an extremely attractive trait.

7. Give genuine compliments

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

One survey indicated that inadequate communication was a leading cause of breakups, and understanding one another is vital to a healthy relationship.

If you want to attract men, give them meaningful compliments and call them by their name to make them feel special and validated. If you are upset with him, explain why and what you are feeling, and encourage him to do the same.

In the modern age, internet communication is also an important component of relationships. In a 2014 study, 21% of cell-phone users said that text conversations had helped them form a closer bond with their partners.

This can be especially important in long-distance relationships, but is also beneficial in the short term. Text him occasionally while he’s at work to remind him of you, and keep the conversation going when you are apart.

8. Listen with full presence

insta_photos / Shutterstock

When communicating, make sure you are listening and paying attention to what he’s saying, as he most likely wants someone who can be there for him and help him deal with his troubles.

Per Buss’s findings, the majority of people seek partners who are understanding and dependable. So, encourage and support him to pursue his dreams, whether they are broad career goals or just a simple personal project.

If he’s feeling down, physical actions, such as hugging him or holding his hand, can help lift his mood. Be his ally, and let him know you are there to support him.

This effort should include discerning when to give him space. Read his signals, because let him have some alone time when he needs it.

9. Find common ground

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

Buss’s report showed that both genders seek long-term unions with people who have similar values and interests to their own, and that these connections help to fuel lasting happiness.

Talk to him about what he loves, and share your hobbies and interests. Finding common ground between the two of you, whether it’s your shared passion for history or sheepish penchant for reality TV, can provide opportunities to bond.

Furthermore, you can use such crossovers to find activities for the two of you to enjoy. If you both love winter sports, go on a ski trip. Or, take a class together on something you both want to learn about.

Next to sharing household chores, a Pew research study found that 64% of respondents emphasized the importance of shared interests in their marital relationships. And the same can probably be said for when you are just getting to know someone.

10. Create closeness

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Non-intimate physical affection is a vital part of getting and keeping his attention. A Kinsey Institute study showed that frequent snuggles, kisses, and caresses directly correlated with higher levels of relationship satisfaction for men.

Cuddling also has proven benefits to emotional and physical health. So, make sure to show affection in physical ways, and not to underestimate the power of innocent and tender expressions of love and adoration.

Christian Anderson is a dating and relationship strategist who simplifies the dating landscape by providing his clients with the tools to do this. He has studied and worked with some of the nation’s top relationship experts.