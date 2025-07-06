6 Things Women With Incredible Social Skills Do To Make A Man Feel Really Special

When it comes to getting a man to commit to a relationship, many women can't seem to crack the code and unlock the mysterious secret of how to win a man's heart and make him feel really special.

When we get fed lies like "the way to win a man's heart is through his stomach" (i.e., you cook well), no wonder we get it wrong so many times. Here are the truly effective tactics that make a man feel seen and special, and will make him want you enough to make a real commitment.

Here are six things women with incredible social skills do to make a man feel special:

1. Lean in with genuine attraction

The way to win a stubborn man's heart is also one of the keys to making him happy. In the pit of his stomach, he needs to long for you. He needs to miss you when you're not around, and he needs to feel a pang of passion when he hasn't seen you for some time.

This desire is created through the play of opposites. He'll crave you, and then he catches you; he'll miss you and then fall into you; he'll lust for you, and then you'll surrender to him. It's the creation and the release of tension over and over again.

The way you create this tension is through your sensuality — tease him and then give in, playfully run from him and then allow him to capture you, add levity and spontaneity to his life, give him lustful stares and then leave the room, send him notes during the day, grab him and kiss him unexpectedly.

How to make him feel special: Look for areas where you can be more playful and teasing. Use your powerful feminine qualities to contrast his serious and calculated masculine nature.

2. Treat his opinions like they matter

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Respect is a cardinal virtue; it is the foundation of any relationship that endures and stands the test of time. Respect can help re-ignite a relationship long after the flame of love and lust has sputtered. Many men marry the woman who respects them, even over the woman who loves them.

Men may sleep with, talk to, and care about the woman they love (and lust), but often, love alone isn't all they need. A lot of this has to do with the term "I love you."

To a man and a woman, this term can have different meanings. A man may interpret it as "don't hurt me" or even "you're trapped." Men see the love from a woman as more of a commodity than something novel.

Of course, the words make him feel good when he hears them, but they don't sing to his soul. Men have crippling inadequacies that they silently battle their entire lives.

So, figure out why you respect your man. What are you proud of him for? What can you acknowledge him for? How can you make him feel good about himself? Then, tell him. Don't tell him merely that you love him; tell him why you love him.

Another way to express your respect is to apologize when you've made a mistake or said something wrong. You (and he) must make the relationship more important than individual egos.

When he knows you respect his character, he will let you in deeper, exposing other tender parts of his soul where he needs healing and support.

How to make him feel special: Find ways to acknowledge him for things he does that may go unnoticed. A woman's respect for her male partner is vital for building a strong, fulfilling, and lasting relationship, contributing significantly to his well-being and the overall health of the partnership.

A 2014 study concluded that respect cultivates trust, leading to greater transparency and effective communication, essential for resolving conflicts and deepening the connection.

3. Create a safe place for him

The third thing to keep in mind when learning how to win a man's heart is his emotional health. He needs to feel emotionally safe. By surrendering your anger, bitterness, or any resentment you have toward him, you give him safe passage to be vulnerable. He feels free to be himself with you.

This happens by you place your trust in him. And then, he'll feel like he can trust you. You both allow yourself to be vulnerable, and that helps a relationship work. But for this vulnerability to take off, women typically must be the initiators. Men are looking for someone to lead them into the vulnerable abyss.

A woman dares to open up and let down her guard, which inspires men to lay down their psychological shields and relax. So, how do you do this? Well, it helps by learning how men think. He has to know that you won't judge or criticize him. He needs to feel supported, accepted, and encouraged that you are on his side. He needs to know that you won't tell your friends or (worse) your mother about any mistakes he makes.

He needs to know that you'll stand up for him when others say bad things about him. He needs to know that you'll confront any injustices or problems head-on.

How to make him feel special: Trust yourself that you are strong enough to let down your guard around him, because when you do, the two of you can be real with one another.

4. Stretch his comfort zone

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

At the core of every man is a challenge. Men grow through challenge. Challenge speaks to the part of their masculinity that innately makes them want to conquer and win. Challenge is the path men take to attain success, which ultimately makes them feel respected.

In a nutshell, it comes down to having a strong sense of your values — knowing what is important to you and standing by it. This creates the challenge that strengthens the relationship.

Another element of this challenge is being able to confront a man when you feel like those values are compromised. This may require you to confront him when you think he owes you an apology, rather than letting it fall by the wayside.

When you can confront him, he'll find you incredibly attractive. Even if his first reaction is anger, the fact that you can stand up to him will change the way he looks at you. It will challenge him to be a better man.

How to make him feel special: Challenge yourself by standing by your values in life.

While there may be challenges associated with women challenging their male partners, research suggests that when approached constructively, this can be a vital aspect of building a healthy, balanced, and fulfilling relationship for both partners. Research shows that creating an environment where both partners feel safe to express their thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment or negative repercussions is crucial for healthy relationships.

5. Show up as your most radiant self

The next step in winning a man is just old-fashioned excitement. He needs to feel awe and wonder when he thinks about you. Even acting a little silly is a good thing; silly, not insane — skinny-dipping in the ocean is good, but faking your own kidnapping because he's been working too late is not.

All too often, women are taught to feel bad about being emotional, feeling crazy, and acting unpredictably. But these feminine qualities are actually attractive to men, so don't be afraid to let your weirdo out.

Embrace your femininity and allow it to enliven your relationship. This can help a man fall deeper and deeper in love with you. When you embody your instinctual feminine nature, you create the space for him to say things like, "There is just something about her that I love."

How to make him feel special: Be yourself; be who you're meant to be.

6. Encourage and support his purpose

Much like challenges, good men need to have a life purpose. Men need a mission in life, whether that's to be the best husband ever or to hold the highest position in their career field.

Support his work ethic. Encourage him to get back into hobbies he gave up, or to find an undiscovered passion he has.

To win his heart, stand up to other people when they look down on him or try to lower his self-worth. Brag about how awesome he is at his passion for others. The way to a man's heart is to support what his heart wants.

How to make him feel special: Be proud of him for something that matters.

Women often serve as key sources of emotional support for men, particularly during times of stress or vulnerability. This support can include active listening, empathy, and providing a safe space for open communication. Studies suggest that men's perception of partner support is linked to higher levels of relationship satisfaction and better health outcomes.

You don't need to think like a man to be successful with men, and you don't need to hide your femininity to have a working relationship. Let it out, be crazy, be dramatic, and have fun. Own it. He'll love you more for it.

Clayton Olson is an International Relationship Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, and Facilitator specializing in dating, empowering men and women, self-esteem, and life transitions. He has 20 years of experience working to optimize human behavior and relational dynamics.