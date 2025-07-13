While there’s plenty of research to suggest that things like sharing household responsibilities and having hard conversations about financial habits at home can benefit married couples, there’s much less insight into the more mundane aspects of living together. Things like choosing home decor or integrating shared belongings play a significant role in relationships. While married couples are still individuals, they bring their combined belongings and experiences into a shared space, compared to single people who have the autonomy and freedom to do whatever they want with their homes.

Many of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy are both compromises and pieces of shared identity. They hold significant value for individual partners and also reveal a lot about their relationship’s wellbeing, especially if they occupy a prominent space in their home.

Here are 11 things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy

1. A king-sized bed

According to a Statista study, nearly half of American adults sleep on a queen-sized mattress. They have not only enough room for a couple, but more than enough for a single person. However, king beds are an exception that many married couples, who are more likely to have the money and space to invest in them, choose over queens when they’re living together.

For single people, it makes little sense to give up room in their bedroom for more space in a bed that they’ll hardly ever use. Of course, everyone has their preferences, but for the most part, this is one of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy.

2. Coordinating nightstands

According to a study conducted by OnePoll, the average couple will have more than 70 arguments about home decor and furnishings in a single year. Whether it’s aesthetic choices or choosing specific furniture, there’s nothing easy and carefree about putting together a shared space, especially when you have different tastes.

When it comes to the bedroom, many married couples have coordinating nightstands for this reason. It’s not just functional by giving people their own space, it gives each partner a sense of individual agency and autonomy that’s often compromised in the furnishing process.

3. A dual sink bathroom

There are a number of bathroom habits and rituals that are inherently personal and emotional, which can cause tension in a relationship when they’re dismissed or invalidated. From the amount of time it takes to get ready, to the space you need on a counter, and even showering, our bathroom habits are more coveted than we might imagine.

For this reason, a dual sink and mirror in the bathroom are some of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy. For partners, having their own dedicated space is fundamental to their happiness and comfort in the relationship, so they don’t mind investing in an extra sink or more room in their bathroom.

4. Random wedding gifts

From random appliances to matching dish sets and endless decorative towels, many married couples' homes are filled with old wedding gifts that they just can’t seem to get rid of. It’s a bunch of stuff that single people would likely never buy or use, but because they’re sentimental in some way, they’re much harder to get rid of for their married counterparts.

According to a Mastercard International survey, the majority of married couples didn’t like around 20% of their wedding gifts, yet struggled with getting rid of them or returning them for something else. It’s these unwanted gifts and appliances that linger in their homes for decades, taking up space that single people enjoy.

5. A couple’s photo wall

According to mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta, displaying family photos and sentimental items around your house can be great for boosting mood and general psychological well-being. For single people, their household photos are likely a mural of their lives, from friends to family members and even general interests.

However, for married couples, a photo wall from their wedding or engagement is non-negotiable. Even if it’s something single people wouldn’t invest in, putting up photos of their partners in the early stages of their relationships, it’s a staple in every married person’s space.

6. A ring dish

Many married couples have a dedicated space for their wedding rings somewhere in their home. Whether it’s a cleaning cube in their bathroom or a ceramic bowl on their nightstand, they make it an intentional performance when they’re not wearing their rings.

However, for single people, they may only have a catch-all for their regular jewelry in their homes, collecting sentimental rings and necklaces that they wear as emblems of their personal identity and style.

7. Matching pajamas

Even though studies show that wearing pajamas isn’t necessarily boosting anyone’s relationship satisfaction at home, matching PJs are one of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy. Whether it’s leftover holiday sets or their wedding PJs, they’re sentimental and bonding in a way that adds excitement to the mundanity of their everyday lives.

For single people, pajama sets are another kind of self-care, adding a special ambience to their late nights with friends and cozy nights in when they just want their own company.

8. More than one toothbrush

While experts suggest replacing your toothbrush every three months, buying them in bulk is not something a single person, or really anyone, is doing in their everyday lives. So, it’s not surprising that more than one toothbrush in the bathroom is one of the things married people have in their homes that just makes sense.

Whether it’s living in the same shared container or floating around the bathroom, the only reason you’d have more than one toothbrush is because there’s more than one person living in your house.

9. Two kinds of groceries

Whether it’s two kinds of milk, a variety of a married couple’s favorite snacks, or different coffee options, having two options for all the food in the house is one of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy.

According to a study from the Appetite journal, many married couples invest and cultivate a shared food system when they move in together, merging their preferences and general eating habits. The study also suggested that a lack of compromise often sparks conflict, as eating habits and food play an integral role in our personal well-being and routines.

So, even though it may not be something a single person is regularly investing in, having multiple options for partners in a marriage can be a healthy way to combat frustrations at home.

10. A shared calendar

While there are certainly some people who share their Google calendars with friends and keep schedules with their peers, shared calendars are often most common for married couples who spend most of their time together. It’s not only more convenient for making plans and scheduling out essential alone time, but it’s also an organizational habit that can combat stress, anxiety, and frustration.

Even if it’s simply a shared place to track tasks and responsibilities, like a digital to-do list, shared calendars can help to promote more productivity, less relationship tension, and more shared pride.

11. Conflicting decor

Only married couples know the dichotomy of home decor that occurs when you move in together. There’s a gaming console next to cute desk decorations. A massive rack of clothing next to an unsettlingly empty rack of polo shirts. It’s one of the things married people have in their homes that a single person would never buy.

While these subtle differences may seem insignificant, psychology graduate student Lindsey Graham begs to differ, arguing that the home decor, clutter, and general atmosphere of a shared space can say a lot about a couple’s relationship. She argues that not only do many couples deal with resentment and struggle integrating their shared tastes and belongings together, but certain “identity pieces” can also fuel conflict.

That’s part of the reason why shared spaces for couples tend to house different vibes. Certain belongings that are integral to a partner’s identity, from a computer to a living room rug, are non-negotiables.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.