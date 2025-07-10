11 Fashion Trends Gen X Embraced They Wish They Could Forget Ever Existed

Gen X is like the cool older sibling of the generations that came after it. And I don't just say that because I'm part of it. We grew up as rebellious, self-aware trendsetters who made our own rules. But as dope as we were, we were not immune to making some questionable choices in attire. Yes, we started some iconic fashion trends, but we also came up with some that are buried deep in the back of our closets, never to be seen again.

Every generation has its fashion faux pas - things that seemed like a good idea at the time, but make us shudder when we're reminded of how we used to dress. But Gen X's fashion misses were bold and over-the-top. We can laugh about them now, but those old photos are hidden in the very back of the picture album. Though we cringe at the thought of our past style, these fashion trends were fun and innovative at the time.

Here are 11 fashion trends Gen X embraced but wish they could forget ever existed

1. Acid-washed and tie-dyed clothing

André Gustavo de Castro from Pexels via Canva

Who can forget those acid-washed jeans and tie-dyed shirts we used to wear? They were a staple in the late 80s and early 90s. The bigger and brighter the bleach stains, the better. We wanted so desperately to be unique and different and were willing to ruin a perfectly good pair of pants to achieve it. Tie-dying was similar, but allowed you to incorporate other colors instead of just bleaching your clothing.

Acid-washed denim really came about in the 1960s, but peak popularity was not reached until Gen X started growing up and adopting the fun style. Acid-washing actually came from stone-washing and was started by surfers in California who got tired of the sun taking the color out of their clothing. They couldn't beat it, so they joined it. In the 80s, Hip-hop pioneers Eric B. and Rakim made them a staple for the people who loved their music.

2. Gigantic shoulder pads

Zac Bargman's Images via Canva

Now, this is a trend I could never get on board with. I remember seeing women with shoulder pads the size of pillows under their blouses and thinking that they looked as if they were about to play for my brother's little league football team. Everybody was wearing power suits and casual wear that gave them the silhouette of a linebacker.

But shoulder pads for women have been around since 1931, when Elsa Schiaparelli was the first to bring them into women’s ready-to-wear fashion with her fall/winter collection. In the 1940s, men went away to war and women stepped into roles they had previously occupied. The shoulder pads were meant to create an empowerment that they had never felt before. A few decades later, in the 80s, women re-entered the workplace, and brought the shoulder pad revolution to its height. That is a trend I am happy to see end.

3. Hypercolor shirts

Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

I don't know whose brilliant idea it was to come up with shirts that changed color depending on your body temperature. This trend went by in the blink of an eye, and rightfully so. The thermochromic clothing was heat sensitive, so it put all of your sweatiest parts on display for the world to see. Though they started as a hot item, no pun intended, hypercolor shirts turned out to be a one-hit wonder that didn't stand the test of time.

It was very counterintuitive to come up with a line of clothing for adults that only served to cause embarrassment, because what on earth was the reason? The clothing was meant to act like a mood ring, responding to your emotions and behavior, but turned out to be a bad idea altogether. People quickly discovered that places like their armpits and the small of their backs were the first to change color, causing everyone to pray they showered and put on deodorant that day.

4. Sagging overalls with one strap undone

Beatriz Braga from Pexels via Canva

I remember walking around with one strap dangling behind me as I wore my brand-new overalls. I was the epitome of cool and right on trend with the latest Gen X fashion. We had successfully taken the overalls style from farmers and babies and made it our own. The partially undone outfit told the world that we couldn't be constrained by norms, and we can hold it together even when things look like they are falling apart.

The trend started in the 1990s with rappers and spread widely in record time. It became a full-blown style statement and a point of contention for our parents, who just couldn't grasp the concept. If you happened to add a crop top underneath your overalls to give people a sneak peek of your perfect abs, you were definitely a 90s "it" girl.

5. Slap bracelets

Anntinomy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The accessory that bridged the gap between toys and fashion was the slap bracelet. No more struggling to close the clasp when no one was around to help. You simply smacked it against your wrist, and it wrapped around all on its own. It was invented in 1983 by a high school shop teacher from Wisconsin named Stuart Anders, and the craze over them spread like the plague.

Slap bracelets were embraced by kids on the verge of adulthood and stacked on their arms like bangles. They used varying colors, no matter how much they clashed with the outfit they were wearing. The welts left behind were just the price of being one of the cool kids. New York banned them when knockoffs with metal inside started cutting kids and teens began using them as chokers. That trend also came and went as fast as lightning.

6. Wallet chains

Charivario, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Wallet chains served an important purpose. They kept you from losing your money, ID, and any other essential items you needed to have with you. I never used them, but every grunge, punk, emo, and goth kid had one. If you rode a skateboard, a wallet chain was mandatory. They were a fashion symbol that said, "I'm too much of a free spirit to keep track of these things, so I chain them to me."

Though they started for practical purposes, they quickly became a staple for kids who were different from the crowd. Wallet chains and dirty Vans shoes went hand in hand. But if you happen to carry one today, everyone will believe that you are in the middle of a mid-life crisis and should seek help.

7. Big logos

Urek Meniashvili, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In Gen X's heyday, it wasn't uncommon for us to sport Tommy Hilfiger, FUBU, or Nautica logos loudly and proudly on our clothing. It told our peers that we had the best urban clothing there was to offer and made us feel like we were part of the "in crowd". We worshipped brands and gave them a cult following if they marketed right and made us believe we needed to have them to be considered cool.

Brands had cult followings, and the logo across our chests was less about style and more about a fear of missing out. The kids whose parents had the most wealth were like walking billboards, flaunting themselves for anyone looking. Fortunately, we learned that the most important name we know is our own and stopped advertising for brands that never paid us.

8. Bowl cuts and mushroom hairdos

Joshua Resnick via Canva

Before life got sophisticated, and men wanted the perfect fade that gradually shortened their hair, they had to endure the bowl-cut era. The transition from the parts of their head with hair to the completely shaved areas was anything but smooth. Bowl cuts were abrasive and, in hindsight, ugly as heck. That's a trend that we are all grateful got retired.

The mushroom trend for women was another eyesore that needed to be sunset. I remember seeing artists like Salt-N-Pepa looking so good in theirs and mistakingly believing mine would look like that. But by the time my mom finished chopping my hair, I looked like a total mess. I am so glad no picture of that era of my life exists.

9. Little bitty sunglasses

cottonbro studio from Pexels via Canva

The Gen X trend of wearing those tiny sunglasses that really did nothing to protect your eyes from UV rays was ridiculous. People put them on to look different, but just ended up with a pale ring around the eye after spending all day outdoors. We could have achieved the same effect by grabbing a pair of swimming goggles, to be honest.

Those little glasses did absolutely nothing to protect you from the sun. Heck, they barely even covered your pupils. But they were "the look" for a minute, and no one questioned their functionality. But we grew up and realized we needed to do more than look good. We realized they were impractical and left them behind forever.

10. Turtlenecks under everything

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives via Canva

This was one of my favorite fashion fads. I wore turtlenecks under long sleeves, short sleeves, and by themselves. It didn't matter what I was wearing or what the weather outside was; a turtleneck was the perfect complement to every outfit. Layering was a way of life for Gen X, and turtlenecks were the foundation on which we built every look.

Turtlenecks made you feel sophisticated and were a symbol of style and modesty. But as women in particular have become more comfortable with who they are, the desire to cover up has faded. Turtlenecks became less practical as a styling base. People stopped covering their necks and started the next trend of putting fancy necklaces on to draw attention.

11. JNCO and Applebottom jeans

Jason Bagley, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Depending on your culture, if you are a Gen Xer, you either wore JNCO or Apple Bottom jeans. JNCO jeans came about in the 1990s and were for teens who wanted to rebel against their parents. The legs were super wide, so much so that other generations might laugh if we still wore them. But for Gen X, they symbolized a defiance of authority, a fashion statement that said, "I do whatever I want." Over time, we learned that fighting the system is not just about the clothes we wear.

Apple Bottom jeans didn't come about until the early 2000s and were introduced by rapper Nelly. By then, Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980, had just entered adulthood and wanted to show the world that they marched to the beat of their own drums. So, they quickly pushed the brand to popularity because who didn't wanted an Apple Bottom? The tailored genes that accentuated your best assets eventually fazed out, but many wouldn't mind seeing them return.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.