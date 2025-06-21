There’s something to be said about the natural glow a person who’s into self-care seems to have. It seems like they almost emanate a certain vibe of health. They’re awe-striking, perhaps to the point of a little intimidating. And people are drawn to them, oh, big time!

But how do these folks get that almost supernatural glow? These daily habits might have something to do with their look.

These are 11 daily habits of people who take excellent care of themselves

1. Extreme oral health game

A lot of us are not as vigilant as we should be about our oral health, and I’m not just talking about skipping the occasional tooth brushing session. Around 23% of people don’t brush their teeth every day, and fewer than half floss.

You’re supposed to brush your teeth twice a day, for two full minutes per session. If you’re doing that, you’re already ahead of the game.

Snag that habit: If you haven’t already, make brushing your teeth part of your morning and night routine.

2. Hydro homies!

Did you know that there are entire communities devoted to drinking water? On Reddit, it’s called “Hydro Homies,” while on TikTok, it’s known as WaterTok. No matter what platform you use, the messaging is the same: you need to stay hydrated.

Hydration is important. A gallon of water a day is typically suggested to keep skin aglow. People who practice excellent self-care tend to be big on water.

Snag that habit: Try to drink at least a gallon of water throughout your day.

3. Saying no

Isn’t it insane how often we end up getting dragged into stuff we don’t want to do out of peer pressure or guilt trips? Most people don’t discuss this openly, but there’s a certain level of self-care that comes from just being willing to say no without any explanation.

Strong boundaries are hard to maintain. Making sure your boundaries are met and cared for is an effort that absolutely works as part of self-care.

Snag that habit: Remember that “No” is a full sentence, and use it often.

4. Making time for friends

We are also often reminded that we should take time for ourselves, but we forget what that can look like. Friendships are a source of joy in life. Moreover, studies are beginning to show that our relationships actually extend our lives.

It’s no secret that we’re in a loneliness health crisis right now. A person who cares for themselves is a person who makes time to stop and smell the flowers along with their friends. Practicing this can be difficult, but it’s doable.

Snag that habit: Just start with reaching out for five minutes per day, just to say hello to a buddy.

5. Quick cleanings

Another often-overlooked part of self-care is caring for your own space. In other words, it’s keeping your home clean, tidy, and sanitary. While you don’t have to go crazy with the cleanliness, basic upkeeping is a must for your own sanitation.

Some folks outsource their house cleaning, but that’s not always a must-have. Many folks consider the practice of mise en place to be a form of self-care. Mise en place is a French term for “put in place,” or the act of keeping things clean by putting them where they belong.

Originally, this was practiced in kitchens and bars as a way to ensure that all tools stay where they’re meant to be. However, it’s amazing for your daily self-care routine too. It’s a simple habit that helps prevent lost items and also shortens the amount of time you need to keep things clean.

Snag that habit: Stop dropping items willy-nilly, and place items back where they belong the moment you’re done using them.

6. Getting enough sleep

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that sleep is very important. High-quality sleep, in particular, can make or break your health. People who take great care of themselves often have a very prioritized sleep routine, complete with hours set aside for sleep.

Getting those hours in matters, but you can push this habit even further. People who heavily prioritize their sleep might also have a routine that includes soothing sounds at night, wearing a sleep mask, or even drinking a cup of tea. Cultivating your nighttime routine makes a world of difference.

Snag that habit: Create a nighttime routine by prepping your body for relaxation an hour before your bedtime. Shower, grab a cup of tea, and listen to your favorite soothing music.

7. Taking the long way

Elevators and shortcuts are great if you need to cut down on time, but they are not good for your body. Our modern pace of life makes it hard to hit the gym on a daily basis, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get movement into your life.

Even small tweaks like taking the stairs can have surprisingly powerful cardiovascular health perks. Every little bit of your effort helps.

Snag that habit: Take the stairs, park further away from your destination building, or just take the long way to wherever you’re going.

8. Meditation

At this point, telling people to meditate has become a trope. Meditation has been proven to help a person’s mental health immensely. Over time, meditation is linked to a better feeling of peace, relaxation, enhanced focus, and enhanced cognitive abilities.

This is one habit that is easy for anyone to pick up. It doesn’t cost a dime, you can find a wide range of meditation methods to explore, and the time commitment is as low as it can be. There are even apps that help you learn how to meditate readily available.

Snag that habit: Take two minutes a day to meditate.

9. Dropping screen time

By now, the negative health effects of too much screen time have become common knowledge. People who are addicted to the net tend to be anxious, insecure, and generally unwell. People who prioritize their health are starting to veer away from the siren calls of social media.

Though social media can be used for good, even influencers are starting to drop their screen time. This is one trend that might do you more good than you’d think.

Snag that habit: Make a point of shutting off your cellphone for half an hour to an hour per day.

10. Gratitude journaling

Parents often tell us to count our blessings, but we forget what that really means. We all have things that we tend to take for granted—even the “little things” like food and shelter. As our society starts to look closer at mental health, it’s becoming clear that self-care includes attitude work.

People who care for themselves practice gratitude. Maybe that’s why gratitude journals are as popular as they are.

Snag that habit: Write down three things you’re grateful for every day.

11. Tracking their food

Finally, let’s talk about a little secret related to people who never seem to get heavy. Many of those people were, at one point, heavyset. The change they made was simple: tracking their food intake.

One of the most powerful tools for self-care and weight loss might just be a blank notebook. A massive study featuring 1,700 participants showed that journaling your food intake can help you lose twice as much weight as not journaling at all. Part of this is because it makes it easier for people to discover where their self-care shortcomings are. The other part of it? Well, journaling can help you recognize when you need to step up your game.

Snag that habit: Write down what you eat and drink for every meal and snack. You’ll start to realize how to better care for yourself.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.