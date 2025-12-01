Whether he's been your friend since you were kids, or he's the new guy in your friend group, you can't help who you're attracted to. Maybe you've hung out one-on-one; maybe you've only hung out in a group. Either way, when you like someone, you'll do almost anything to find out how they really feel. Luckily, there are pretty obvious ways to tell if a man is committed to you for the long haul.

When you've found the man who's going to love you for the rest of your life, you'll feel more like yourself when he's around. His love is steady and easy. As you start noticing these subtle signs when you're with him, you'll start to realize something comfortable and true: this is the kind of love that will last.

Here are 17 sweet signs you've already found the man who will love you for the rest of your life:

1. He steals a glance at you when you're not looking

You can feel him staring at you, but every time you try to catch him, he’s quick to look the other way. You try to stare at him too, daring him to meet your eyes, but he’s cautious not to have a glimpse of you this time around, so he acts like he’s busy with something.

When you’re about to shift your attention to another direction, there he is again — stealing a glance at you. Research published in Computers in Human Behavior describes eye contact as one of the most important nonverbal cues in the communication of affection and the process of romantic attraction and relationship development.

2. He always wants to sit beside you in a group

He’s eager to occupy the seat beside you, and, after quite some time, he starts making a light and casual conversation with you. He even gives a genuine laugh at your silly joke. He keeps asking you more questions when it’s apparent that his communication with you is fizzling out.

Where a man chooses to position himself says everything about where he wants to be. According to dating and relationship coach Ronnie Ann Ryan, when a man is in love, he'll want to sit on the same side of the table or practically on top of you on the couch without a second thought, because he doesn't want space between you.

3. He initiates

He approaches you one day and works up the nerve to ask you if you can hang out with him sometime. You can see him shifting from one foot to another as he waits for your answer.

As soon as you accept his offer, you notice that the worry on his face is replaced by a smile from ear to ear. Relationship research using machine learning across 43 studies found that a partner's commitment level is one of the top predictors of relationship quality, and people notice and appreciate when someone is genuinely invested in them from the very beginning.

4. He cares about the things you're interested in

He follows you on all your social media accounts, so it doesn’t surprise you that he knows your favorite color, favorite food, favorite show, and favorite place to be. Sometimes he even pretends he wants the same thing that you love, just to make sure that you have plenty of things in common. He's pretty much interested in what you like and what you don’t like.

When he remembers and acts on the little things, "This means he is paying attention and listening to you. He takes you seriously. Even if it's something he's not very interested in, he will still do it because he knows you like it," explained licensed marriage and family therapist Lianne Avila.

5. He pays close attention when you’re talking

He listens to every single word that you’re saying. He looks you deep in the eyes while you talk. He nods his head when he agrees with you, and asks for clarification about a topic he finds hard to understand. He never touches his phone whenever he's with you, and that's a clear sign that he wants to be more than friends with you.

6. He's different when he’s with you

You notice the way he treats you as if you’re the most special person to him. He’s careful with the way he presents himself to you. He makes sure he looks good, smells nice, and says the right words when he’s with you.

And you know he’s trying so hard to impress you because you notice that he's different when he’s with other people than he is when he’s with you.

7. He blushes when you make body contact with him

He becomes nervous when you accidentally touch his fingers. You see him blush when you tap him on the back. You feel his body tenses when you rest your head on his shoulder.

And you can tell he likes it when you fix the mess in his hair, even if he doesn’t admit it. Research found that unconscious physiological responses are actually stronger predictors of attraction than controlled behaviors like smiling.

8. He gives you a gift that's specific to you

A guy isn’t going to give you something valuable if he isn't interested in you. A guy doesn’t spend money on other people unless they are special to him. When a guy hands you an item in gift wrapping, you have the right to assume that he likes you.

Relationship coach James Michael Sama explains that a man who cares about you will not just pick up a stuffed animal and some flowers at the store; he will do something special that is specifically for you. When a man takes the time to select something meaningful, he's communicating far more than words ever could.

9. He introduces you to his friends

He wants you to meet his friends. He introduces you to them with his chest puffed out and a smile on his lips, like he’s proud to have you in his life. He doesn’t want to keep you a secret from everyone in his life. Instead, he wants you to get to know the people he cares about.

10. He wants to know your family

He asks about your parents once in a while. He's curious to know if they have standards about the man that they want you to date. He's interested in knowing how much you value them, care for them, and love them. A guy who says he wants to meet your parents one day is someone interested in staying in your life for a long period of time.

11. He always makes sure you arrive home safe

He drives you home even if he’s tired, even if you ask him not to, even if your place is far from his. He drives you home because he wants to be protective of you. He wants to make sure you're safe all the time. He drives you home and doesn’t go away until he sees you close your door.

Research on romantic attachment shows that sacrificial behavior plays a particular role in signaling commitment to the future between partners. When he goes out of his way to make sure you're safe, he's communicating something words alone can't capture.

12. He texts you in the morning

He sends you a message early in the morning because you cross his mind. He likes to show you that you're one of the few things that he remembers, as soon as he opens his eyes in the morning. A simple greeting is a huge indication that he's interested in you.

A good morning text lets the other person know they were the first thing you thought of when you woke up, which can create a strong emotional connection right from the start of the day, according to love and relationship expert Erika Jordan.

13. He's there for you for the bad parts — not just the good

He's always there to rescue you when something goes wrong in your life. He wants to be the first person you rely on when you're in trouble. He calls you when you’re sad, when you can’t be at peace with yourself, and doesn’t hang up until he’s certain that you're alright. Your problem somehow becomes his problem too, because he cares for you.

14. He prioritizes you

You're not a second option to him. You're never a “maybe” to him. Rather, you're someone he wants to make time for. You're the one he’s willing to clear his schedule for. And you're the only person in the world he wants to spend most of his time with.

15. He treats you with the utmost respect

He doesn’t let you out of his car until he opens the door for you. He shows interest in carrying your bag when it’s heavy. He pulls a chair for you in a restaurant. And he pays the bill most of the time when you hang out with him. He's a gentleman when he’s with you because he wants to prove to you that someone like him still exists in this day and age.

He respects your opinions, even if they are different from his. He acknowledges your limitations and makes sure he doesn’t cross any boundaries. He doesn’t use your weaknesses for his advantage.

He understands when you’re busy and you’re unable to share a piece of your time with him. And he highly respects the fact that you're a human being who needs space sometimes.

16. He's honest with you

He tells you his past openly, wholeheartedly. He doesn’t try to cover any bad parts of his life because he wants you to know the real him. He likes to show you that he's someone you can trust. He tells you when something bothers him. And he answers each of your questions in all honesty.

Studies have found that honesty between people is associated with commitment and couple satisfaction. When a man willingly shares the less-than-perfect parts of his story, he's demonstrating the ability to "share difficult sentiments and maintain a loving, successful relationship."

17. He wants a future with you

It’s rare that a guy opens up his thoughts about his future with anyone. So, when a guy shares his plans with you, it means you're someone special to him.

He's willing to be vulnerable and reveal his goals in life with you. It’s an intimate, sacred act for him to tell you the dreams that he has on his mind. He’s allowing you to know the man that he’s aiming to become one day.

Angelo Caerlang is a digital media writer, contributor to YourTango and Thought Catalog, and published author of Sparks in Broken Lights.