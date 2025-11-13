When a truly gentle man loves you with his entire soul, there are many ways that he may show you this. His true feelings will shine through in the way he makes you feel and the way he treats you and those closest to you.

If he consistently makes you feel heard, emotionally validated, and respected, there is a very good chance that he has true love for you. When he behaves in ways that show you that he appreciates the connection with you and wants to see it grow and prosper, he cares deeply for you.

These are 11 signs of a truly gentle man who loves you with their entire soul

1. He always makes you feel safe

When a man always makes you feel safe, there is a good chance that this is a sign he loves you with his entire soul. His wish to make you feel safe shows that he cares about your well-being and wants to protect you.

Feeling this safe with one another signals that there is a deep trust between the two of you, which is crucial in a loving and healthy relationship. “Long after the honeymoon phase has ended, a sign of a healthy relationship is knowing that you can rely on your partner without second guessing whether or not you can trust them. And there’s no real replacement for time when it comes to trust,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When he makes it a point to earn your trust and his actions show you he will always keep you safe, it shows you that he cares deeply for you.

2. He respects your boundaries

If a true gentle man respects your boundaries no matter what, he likely loves you with his entire soul. When he honors the limits you have set for yourself and he never pressures you to exceed those limits, he is showing you that he supports your values and listens to your opinions.

This kind of respect for what is important to you lets you know that he cares about you and is not just entertaining the relationship for his own benefit. He genuinely wants what is best for you, as well.

3. He patiently listens to you

A man who patiently listens to you may be deeply in love with you. Not only does this show his interest in what you have to say, but it also highlights the amount of support he has for your overall well-being.

Making you feel genuinely heard will strengthen the relationship you have with one another because it makes you feel like he values what you have to say and your emotions are validated through the emotional support he provides you by listening intently. This is conducive to keeping open communication within the relationship, which is crucial.

“Couples build their love for each other not necessarily on the ethereal, but on the practical supports that keep communication routes open,” explains Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., professor emerita of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

4. He is vulnerable with you

A man who loves you with his entire soul will show you this through his ability to be vulnerable with you. He will want to build a strong and healthy relationship with you, which he knows can only result from allowing himself to be vulnerable.

You may notice this in the way that he expresses his feelings and insecurities to you, and is not afraid to communicate with you about touchier and more difficult topics. When he loves you truly, he will want to do whatever it takes to build something good with you, even if that means allowing himself to be emotionally vulnerable.

5. He supports your dreams

A man who loves you with every bit of himself will want to see you pursue your dreams and accomplish the goals you have for yourself. He will support your dreams.

Your success will not threaten his ego or make him feel insecure if he really cares about you. Instead, he will stand by your side through all your challenges and actively encourage you through your pursuit.

6. He makes you feel like a priority

When a man loves you with his entire soul, he cannot help but make you a priority in his life. He will make time for you and continuously put effort into the relationship that he has with you.

He will want to be engaged and present in your life, and he won’t just say that. He will show you that through actions. By consistently making the time to integrate you into his life and consider the things that you need, he shows you that he views you as a crucial part of his life that he appreciates.

7. He values your opinion

A man has a lot of love for you if he always values your opinion. When making crucial decisions in his own life that will likely impact the relationship he has with you, if he takes the time to consider your viewpoints on the matter, he is showing you that he respects you and cares about what you have to say.

A man who really loves you and sees a future with you will include you in decision-making and will always give your perspective attention and consideration. This is because he will truly care about the potential impact things may have on you and will always want for you what you know is best for you.

8. He treats your family with respect

When a man treats your family with respect, it is a good sign that he has genuine love for you. He views your family as a part of who you are, and because of the amount of care he has for you, he will want to extend that care to your family as well.

The way he treats your family may also be a reflection of his character and of the way that he will treat you. By showing that he values your family, he shows you that he values you and wants to build a solid foundation for the relationship that he is pursuing with you.

9. He is proud to show you off

A man who loves you with his entire soul will want to show you off and express to others how proud he is that you are his. He will likely be eager to introduce you to his friends and family because he has pride in the partnership the two of you have built together.

When he introduces you to the people that matter the most to him it signals that he wants you involved in every aspect of his life. He is committed to you and the relationship between the two of you, and his taking the steps toward introducing you to others means he sees a future with you.

10. He makes an effort to resolve conflicts with you

If a man makes an effort to resolve conflicts with you, this could be a sign that he really loves you. His wanting to make it through challenges with you shows that he feels committed to you and wants to see the relationship grow and improve.

A good way to tell that a man is making an effort toward resolving arguments with you is if he is willing to take responsibility for what he has done. Christiana Njoku, a licensed professional counselor, explains that when a man comes to you and is taking responsibility for his actions, he is trying to make amends after a disagreement.

11. He remembers the little things you tell him

When a truly gentle man remembers the little things that you tell him, it may be a sign that he loves you with his entire soul. It demonstrates how much he cares about you because it shows that he is genuinely interested in what you have to say and is not only hearing what you have to say but is actually actively listening as well.

A man who is interested in developing a deep connection with you will understand the importance of actually listening to what you have to say and remembering the smaller details. While there are many ways a man who truly loves you may show you that, if you notice your man doing these things, it is a good indication of the way he truly feels about you.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.