In this dating era, playing hard to get is the popular move. Men are not always up front about their feelings. In fact, they may pretend to be completely uninterested. It’s easier for them to put on an act than it is to be open and honest with a woman. They think that to keep someone interested, they have to appear mysterious. However, they can show how they actually feel in the way they text.

“When a guy likes you, his texting style may exhibit signs of genuine interest and enthusiasm. He is likely to respond promptly, initiate conversations, and invest effort into engaging with you. His messages may be filled with emojis or emoticons to express emotions playfully,” says Sylvia Smith. “He may ask personal questions to get to know you better and share compliments to make you feel appreciated. Additionally, he may suggest plans to spend time together, demonstrating a desire to deepen your connection beyond texting.” She continues, “Overall, his texts will reflect a warm and friendly tone, showing that he enjoys talking to you and values your presence in his life.” How a man texts you can be the key to figuring out how he truly feels.

If a guy sends you these 11 types of texts, he’s way more into you than he wants you to know

1. Good morning and goodnight texts

Viktor Gladkov via Canva

When a guy is into you, he’ll always start and end the day by sending you a text. A good morning message is the best way to start the day off. It shows that he is thinking about you as soon as he wakes up. He wants to start the conversation early and keep it going throughout the day. Sure, he may play hard to get, but if he’s reaching out bright and early, it’s clear he’s way more into you than he’s letting on.

After texting you in the morning and throughout the day, he will be sure to send you a goodnight text. Just like in the morning, saying goodnight to you shows you’re the last thing he was thinking about before he went to sleep. It’s a sweet way to show his feelings subtly.

Advertisement

2. He tells you all about his day

Javier Sánchez Mingorance via Canva

When a guy likes you more than he lets on, he keeps you updated on his day. He wants to share tidbits of his experiences with you. He’s including you in his life. He may pretend that he isn’t that interested, but these simple texts show how he really feels.

Whether he’s telling you about his work schedule or the drama going on in his friend group, he loves to keep you updated. He wants to keep you involved in his life. By texting you about his day, he’s showing you who he is. He wants you to understand him and his daily routine. If he’s telling you every detail about his day, he likes you more than he’s willing to say.

Advertisement

3. His texts are long and thorough

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

You can tell when someone is not interested in you by the way they text. They will likely respond with one word. They won’t put effort into keeping the conversation going. However, when a man is way more into you than he lets on, his texts are long and thorough. He’s engaging in a genuine conversation with you. He’s not giving you short answers to string you along. He actually wants to talk to you.

“Lengthy texts typically indicate that a guy is genuinely interested in you. He’ll take the time to share detailed stories, thoughts, or experiences to keep the conversation going and deepen your connection,” writes Sylvia Smith. “How guys text when they like you usually involves longer, more heartfelt messages.”

Advertisement

4. He uses a lot of emojis

South_agency from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When someone sends me a lot of emojis, I know we’re having a playful conversation. Even if I am texting my platonic friends and we are joking around, we’ll send a ton of random emojis. They give texting character. They provide a more personal voice to a written message. If he’s interested, he’ll want to show you as much of his personality as he can.

Let’s face it, the use of emojis can also be flirty. We’ve all seen the winking smiley face. These little icons can allow him to covertly tell you he’s interested in you. No man who isn’t into you will take the time to send a bunch of silly emojis.

Advertisement

5. He asks questions

Milko from Getty Images Signature via Canva

For most women, asking questions is key to having a productive conversation. Believe it or not, men can struggle with it. They might not be as open to asking questions about others. It just doesn’t come naturally to them. It may feel invasive or awkward. However, when a guy is super into you, he’ll ask you questions. He wants to get to know you, and he is interested in what’s going on in your life.

Women have been posting online about their experiences with men who don’t ask questions when dating. They’ll ask where they are from, and the man will just answer. He doesn’t ask the question back. This shows how truly uninterested he is. When a guy is into you deeply, he will ask the questions other guys have neglected. You’ll be able to tell how much he cares by how often he asks you questions about yourself.

Advertisement

6. He gives out compliments

michaelpuche from Getty Images via Canva

This one may seem obvious. You’d assume that someone who is into you will give compliments. However, for some men, dishing out kind words can be complicated. They feel awkward or uncomfortable doing it. When a guy is truly into you, he won’t be able to contain the compliments he gives you. He may pretend to play it cool, but you will know by his kindness.

“Regularly engaging in one or more practices that increase positive affect, such as gratitude, paying compliments, random acts of kindness, loving kindness meditation, and religious practices, strengthens your interpersonal relationships,” found Case Western Reserve University. “According to positive psychology researcher Barbara Fredrickson’s broaden-and-build model, this leads to a virtuous cycle that not only improves your relationships but also broadens your awareness and makes your thinking more creative.”

Advertisement

7. He doesn’t let the conversation die

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

What’s worse than having a conversation with someone who is not participating? When it feels like you are pulling teeth to keep talking to someone, it’s clear they do not actually care about you. Guys who are way more into you than they want to admit send out texts and keep the conversation going. They want to engage with you.

Having a good conversation with a man means a lot to women. Guys who are totally into you will provide you with kind conversation. They will want to keep in touch with you throughout the day. When they like you, they’ll speak to you about anything. Conversation goes a long way with a man, especially when texting.

Advertisement

8. He never leaves you hanging

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We have all been ghosted. It’s a frustrating part of dating in a digital age. A guy who is truly interested in you will never leave you hanging. If he can’t text you back, he will let you know. He will share when he is busy. He never keeps you guessing.

“The best-case scenario is that he’s busy and will text back once his hands are free. The worst scenario is that he’s playing games, in which case you should quietly exit the pool and take your blow-up unicorn with you,” says Matt Jones from Break the Cycle. “It’s OK to reach out for clarity. If he doesn’t respect you enough to respond, stay calm as you plot your exit — with your self-respect intact and on the hunt for someone who can treat you with the care and respect you deserve.”

A man who is truly into you will never do these things to you.

Advertisement

9. He shares personal information

ASphotostudio via Canva

A man who is more interested in you than he wants you to know never has shallow conversations. Surface-level texts that don’t go anywhere are annoying. They can be part of a game men play. A guy who likes you will never play games. They share personal information with you. They want you to like them and get to know them.

“When a guy shares personal things, it often means he feels at ease with you. He might talk about his family, past experiences, or dreams because he trusts you,” writes Stanley Parker. “This comfort is a good sign that he values your presence. It’s important to recognize that he feels safe enough to open up, which means your relationship is strong and built on trust. The more he shares, the deeper your connection can grow.”

Advertisement

10. He makes plans

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

For some guys, texting is where it all ends. When they’re bored, they’ll reach out. They aren’t looking for anything serious, and the conversation will fizzle out. When a guy is really into you, he will text to make plans with you. He wants to show that he’s more interested than just being surface-level friends. He wants to see you outside of the phone screen.

“When a man sees a future with you, he won’t just make plans for today, tomorrow or next week. He’ll talk about months and even years down the line. Does he mention you when talking about his future goals and dreams? Does he discuss long-term plans that clearly involve both of you? This is a clear sign that he’s not just thinking about the present, but about a shared future,” says Pearl Nash for The Expert Editor. “This could mean anything from planning a holiday next year to considering big life decisions like getting a pet or buying a house together. If he is regularly weaving you into his future, it’s likely because he genuinely wants to build one with you. Actions speak louder than words. So, if he’s not only talking the talk but also walking the walk, then it’s a pretty good sign that he’s serious about you.”

Advertisement

11. He initiates the conversation

Gpoint Studio via Canva

A man who expects the woman to make the first move isn’t interested in her. He doesn’t care enough to start the conversation. He will not reach out unless there is something he wants in return. These guys are all about a relationship that benefits them and only them.

When a man is truly into you, he initiates the conversation. He will text you first to check in. He’ll ask how your day is going and when you want to hang out next. He’s involved in your world and wants to be part of it. Initiating a conversation is a sure-fire sign that he is more into you than he wants you to know.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.