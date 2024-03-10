11 Tiny Signs He For Sure Loves You Deeply

Don't doubt your heart.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 10, 2024
You’ve been hurt in relationships, and now it's a challenge to trust yourself. But you like this guy. You can feel it in your gut. Is he the one? Or, just another guy that will hurt you?
When you've been hurt in the past, you tend to ask yourself questions whenever you date someone new. But while this kind of uncertainty can feel unnerving, it’s a good thing to question the relationship at times. Doing this means you're taking the relationship seriously. Just try not to overthink it. That never ends well.
The first thing you need to do when dating someone new and looking for signs he loves you is to ask yourself what you're looking for in a relationship. This is one of the most impactful decisions you will make in your life. Do you want to stay with this guy? Is he the one you want to commit to? Are you ready to get married to him? If you know you are in it for the long term, that's when you should start trying to figure out if he feels the same.
Here are 11 tiny signs he for sure loves you:
1. He’s seen you at your worst and hasn't left.
He stuck with you when you got fired, and your roommate suddenly moved out. You had a breakdown, but it didn't scare him away. He was there for you. He listened to you. You can cry in front of him and not worry about being judged. Now, you've found a great job and have a new roommate. What a good feeling!
2. He doesn't feel intimidated by your career.
He knows your career is important to you, and he supports it. He knows the direction you’d like to go in your career. He takes a genuine interest in your career by asking questions about it. If something important is coming up, then he knows about it.
3. You have shared spiritual beliefs.
This can be a tricky one these days. We all know religion is used to manipulate and control, and a controlling mindset can have a significant influence on your relationship. Religious control often has the opposite impact from its core teachings — forgiveness, humility, honesty, openness, respect, and sacrificial giving. Yet, you need these core values in healthy relationships, especially when you are in it for the long haul. Couples who share core values stay together.
4. He plans the perfect date for you based on your likes and dislikes.
This means he is paying attention and listening to you. He takes you seriously. Even if it’s something he’s not very interested in, he will still do it because he knows you like it. He did all the planning. It could even be a surprise.
5. He smiles when you are around.
You know by his body language and tone, without a doubt, that he is into you. This is an important one. You want your partner to be excited when he sees you at the end of the day. You want to be his favorite part of the day.
Without him saying a word, you know what an amazing feeling it is when you know your partner loves you. This will help you through challenging times, like when the plumbing suddenly breaks down and leaves you with a huge bill.
6. He brags about you to his family and friends.
When he knows you are the one, he is excited to introduce you to his family and friends. He can't stop talking about you. He has good things to say about you. And, you know this, and you love it. He's not just bragging about you. He is letting them know how important you are to him.
7. He hasn't shown any signs he is a jealous person.
He is confident and doesn't judge you based on his past relationships. He doesn't question you when you tell him you were out with friends or had to work late. There is genuine trust in the relationship.
8. He doesn't try to change you.
Feeling like your partner is trying to change you is a terrible feeling. He knows you love cats, and that is okay. He knows you grew up with cats. They mean a lot to you, so he will be sure there is always a cat in your life. He knows you, inside and out, and accepts you, inside and out. This is a great feeling to let you know he has your back no matter what. This is really what you want in a healthy relationship.
9. His actions speak louder than his words.
Words need to be backed by action. If they aren't, then it's not sincere. When he apologizes, he doesn't keep doing the same thing. You know he loves you because he says it. But you also know it because he shows it. He remembers your anniversary — not just when you officially started dating, but when you first met at your friend's party. He's willing to accept your brother's quirks because he knows this means he gets to be with you.
He's willing to help you with your car payment and not throw it in your face. He doesn't play Even Steven. He's not just making one deposit in the bank, he's making many deposits. And he doesn't need to be prompted over and over.
10. You know you are his priority.
When you ask him to go to an event that is important to you, he will, even if it means asking for time off from work. If he travels for work, he checks in with you as soon as he lands and continues to text or call you. He lets you know how his trip is going. He talks about the details of his day. So, you know the important things are happening at work for him. He will tell his best buddy he needs to call him back when he is in the middle of a critical conversation with you.
11. You still have some time for yourself.
When starting a relationship, it’s easy to put yourself last. This can get old after a while. Your partner will begin to expect this from you. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries. If you need some downtime, then let him know. You can take a bubble bath or go out with friends — whatever you need to revive.
The perfect relationship doesn't just happen.
You need to know what you want and are not afraid to ask for it. Don’t get caught up in thinking, it will just work out. This means you need to talk to one another and ask questions. This will help you get to know one another. It will also build trust and intimacy in the relationship.
Last but not least. Be sure you have introduced him to your friends and family. Maybe you have missed something they will notice. If they are throwing their arms up in the air, pay attention to that. Don’t be afraid to ask them what they think about him or notice.
After being in a relationship for a while, he should feel comfortable with your friends and family. Be sure you have met his friends and family. Does he behave differently around them? If so, then don’t be afraid to ask why.
Don’t date someone because you feel lonely. This will make you feel insecure and like you can’t ask anything that will upset him. If you feel lonely, then you should take a look at yourself. Is there something in the past that you need to heal from? If the answer is "yes," then you should get help. You will feel better equipped in a relationship. This means you won’t doubt yourself or your decisions. Remember, this is your heart, and you need to take care of it.
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.
