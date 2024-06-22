The Text Message That Matters Most In Any Relationship

In today's digital age, texting reigns supreme as the go-to mode of communication. Its convenience and immediacy make it a staple in our daily lives. Let’s face it, the sound of a ringing phone can be downright anxiety-inducing, so texting takes the crown. It's quick, perfect for multitasking, and gives us that precious moment to think before we respond.

When it comes to dating, textual compatibility is crucial.

You might have great chemistry in person, but if your texting styles clash, it can lead to misunderstandings and missed connections. The art of texting involves not only what you say but also when you say it. Being a good texter means understanding timing, tone, and context. This brings us to the pivotal role of the good morning text.

You might not think of the good morning text as a big deal, but it is. It’s a simple gesture that carries a lot of weight.

Why you should focus on the first text of the day

1. First thoughts of the day

A good morning text lets the other person know they were the first person you thought of when you woke up. This can create a strong emotional connection right from the start of the day.

2. Subtlely programming yourself into their day

By sending a good morning text every day, you subtly integrate yourself into the other person’s daily routine. They start their day thinking about you, associating you with positive feelings and thoughts. This consistent presence can make you a pleasant and expected part of their day.

3. Building routine and safety with them

If you’re pursuing someone who has encountered trauma, the comfort of a routine can help them feel safe with you. Consistent communication can provide a sense of stability and reliability, which is particularly important for individuals with a history of trauma.

4. Creating anticipation for what comes next

The absence of a good morning text will likely be noticed. This anticipation and expectation can keep the excitement alive in the relationship. It shows that you care and are thinking about them, which can enhance feelings of affection and attachment.

How to craft the perfect text

To maximize the impact of your good morning text, consider the following tips:

1. Personalize it

Tailor your message to the person you’re texting. Mention something specific about their day or reference an inside joke. This shows that you’re paying attention and that you care.

2. Keep it positive

Start the day on a positive note. A cheerful message can set the tone for the rest of the day. Avoid bringing up any stressful topics first thing in the morning.

insta_photos via Shutterstock

3. Be consistent

Make it a habit to send a good morning text every day. This consistency can help build a stronger connection and establish you as a reliable part of their routine.

4. The good night text is an overlooked hero

While we often emphasize the good morning text, the good night text deserves its moment in the spotlight too. Think of it as a little insurance policy for your relationship. If they fall asleep before you do and wake up before you, that good night text ensures your message is still the first thing they see in the morning. Plus, it lets you sleep in a bit, knowing you’ve already made your presence felt. It’s the digital equivalent of tucking them in and saying, “Sweet dreams,” even if you’re not there in person. So, don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed “good night” – it’s like the cherry on top of your daily communication sundae.

The good morning text is more than just a casual greeting. It’s a powerful tool in the art of texting and dating. It demonstrates thoughtfulness, creates positive associations, and builds a routine that can help someone feel safe and valued. So next time you reach for your phone in the morning, remember that a simple “good morning” can make a significant impact on your relationship.

Erika Jordan is an internationally acclaimed love and relationship expert, NLP practitioner, author, media personality, and a leader in the field of digital romance and online dating.