Foundations of trust, intimacy, affection, and emotional support are all important to uphold a healthy marriage, but without mutual respect between partners, there's little to no relationship to actually invest in. Like marriage therapist Stephen J. Betchen suggests, when partners lose respect for one another, it sabotages their ability to grow and bond together.

In a marriage, there are several subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband that can be markers for the end of their relationship. Of course, it's possible to set boundaries and encourage time together that builds respect and trust, but typically, the loss of respect is what tarnishes everything — from trust, to loyalty, to affection and intimacy.

Here are 11 subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband

1. She never goes out with him

Whether it's a trip to the grocery store or a date night on the weekend, one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband is not wanting to be seen with him. Whether it's a physical attractiveness dilemma or simply a misunderstanding between the two on needs, someone who doesn't respect you isn't going to make it a point to encourage quality time.

It may seem like a subtle and innocent sign, especially if you already have a chaotic schedule, but this loss of respect can actually be more detrimental than a loss of love, according to psychology researcher Peter Gray.

2. She regularly talks over him

Regularly interrupting or talking over him is one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband. If she can't make space for him to express himself in conversations or feel heard in everyday life, how can they expect to navigate more tumultuous times or conflict?

Interruptions seem innocent on their own, but when they become a pattern, they can make people feel unimportant and unheard, according to psychotherapist Amy Morin. And according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, when partners consistently don't feel heard or seen — even in small interactions and social settings — their relationship satisfaction and happiness generally take a toll.

So, even if their wives are interrupting them around friends or dismissing their emotions in conflict, it can lead to more relationship problems and resentment than they realize.

3. She embarrasses him in public

Whether it's unnecessarily correcting him in front of friends or talking poorly about him behind his back, subtly shaming her partner is one of the signs a wife no longer respects her husband.

Despite being occasionally incidental, these feelings of embarrassment sparked by their wives can lead to a lot of resentment for husbands in a marriage. They don't feel safe around their partners or valued by them, sparking anxiety, guilt, and shame that's often impossible to ignore.

Even if these subtle misunderstandings and social interactions that make a husband feel valued seem innocent, they can have negative consequences — not only on the marriage itself, but also on a partner's self-esteem, mental health, and physical well-being, according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

4. She avoids deep conversations

Deep and meaningful conversations centered around vulnerability and emotional expression are the keys to unlocking a healthy and long-lasting relationship. If you don't feel like you can safely bring up your concerns, express your emotions, or resolve conflict without tension, there's no foundation of communication to protect your partnership.

According to a study from Psychological Bulletin, these vulnerable conversations have the power to deeply strengthen relationships and make both partners happier and more satisfied in every aspect of their lives. However, avoiding these conversations is one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband.

Not only does she avoid seeking out his advice, prompting him to express his emotions, or communicating about their life together, she doesn't care to know — grappling with experiences and emotions that have caused her to lose respect altogether.

5. She constantly criticizes him

Psychotherapist F. Diane Barth argues that constant criticism in a relationship can undermine positive feelings of love, trust, and affection, oftentimes because it's used to counteract vulnerability. When a partner is uncomfortable with opening up or adopting vulnerability in their relationship, they put up emotional walls, manifested through criticism toward their partner or even avoidant tendencies.

It's one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband, because she'd prefer to close herself off, attack his self-esteem, and avoid vulnerability than get out of her comfort zone and address her concerns openly.

Of course, there are many situations and relationship dynamics where a woman who has lost trust in her husband doesn't feel safe or supported to voice these concerns. Instead, resentment builds and the two slowly disconnect from each other, until there's a change in behavior or a breaking point.

6. She compares him to other men

Comparison culture negatively affects all of our lives, whether it's sparking resentment and comparison in marriage, ruining self-esteem on social media, or encouraging people to "fit in" over embracing their true authenticity. Even when we're aware of its negativity, it can still hold a lot of power in influencing our relationships.

Specifically for women who have lost respect for their husbands, comparing them to other people and weaponizing the negativity associated with comparison culture can spark a lot of resentment and divisiveness in their relationships.

Even if it's simply arguing with them over the habits of their friend's husband, asking questions like "Why don't you do that?", comparison culture is sabotaging their well-being as a couple.

7. She's not interested in physical affection

According to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, emotional support and bonding play a large role in constructing physical intimacy in a marriage, which is why partners who make space for vulnerability, open conversations, and honesty are more likely to have a more intimate relationship.

However, when a wife loses respect for her husband, she withdraws physically, typically starting with a disregard for emotional connection and engagement.

8. She never asks about his day

According to marriage therapist Amy Smith, having regular check-ins with a partner can help with communication, bonding, affection, and conflict-resolution. Especially if you know what to expect from a conversation like this, whether it's at the end of a workday or after a difficult situation, both partners can truly benefit from regular check-ins.

However, a woman who never takes the time to check in or even ask about her partner's day is one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband. It's uncommon for both partners to always be on the same level of respect for each other, despite being the most suitable to a healthy connection, but someone who has completely lost it will avoid trust and vulnerability.

The very same things they used to craft their relationship are the ones they start to avoid when they've lost respect, affection, and admiration for one another.

9. She openly flirts with other people

Respecting your partner isn't just about emotional support and trust at home, it's also respecting their wants and needs in public. When a wife is openly flirting with other people, whether her partner is around or not, it's not only disrespectful to him, it's an open reminder to the public that their relationship isn't valuable to her.

Of course, there's certain relationship dynamics and marital expectations that allow for this kind of behavior, in which case it's not necessarily one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband, but when it's done against the wishes of a partner, it can be a huge red flag.

10. She spends more time alone

Of course, spending time alone in a relationship, having your own hobbies and interests, and even investing in other relationships is incredibly important for both partners' well-being. It not only allows them to build their own personal identity and self-esteem — so they can come back into the relationship as the best version of themselves — it gives everyone a chance to reflect.

However, if a partner is spending nearly all of their time alone or with other relationships, avoiding their partner's needs and dismissing their emotions, that could be a sign they've lost respect.

11. She's constantly distracted by her phone

We're all grappling with technological distractions and the desire to pick up our phones, even when talking to our partners and close friends. However, it can be one of the subtle signs a wife no longer respects her husband when it becomes a consistent issue.

According to a Utah State University study, higher levels of technology usage in couples often leads to disconnection, sabotaging their quality time together, sparking depression and anxiety, and even decreasing their satisfaction in the relationship.

So, if they consistently dismiss your emotions or make you feel unheard because they're distracted by their phone — even after you've expressed your concerns and tried to set a boundary — it could be a sign that they simply don't respect you anymore.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.