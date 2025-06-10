People with secure attachments and healthy relationships not only live longer, they boast healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives, especially when they’re cultivated over multiple decades. Prioritizing the right activities and investing the best possible energy into your relationship all starts with building a foundation of trust, communication, and affection, and there are tons of cute things happy couples do together without their phones that promote this foundation and set them up for health, happiness, and success in life.

Whether you want to get closer to someone you're dating or strengthen your marriage, spending more quality time together is always a great choice. By trying a new activity neither of you has ever done or scheduling regular check-in meetings, spending intentional time together without distractions will help your relationship thrive.

Here are 11 cute things happy couples do together without their phones

1. Try each others hobbies

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

While it’s certainly important to find alone time in a healthy relationship so you can enjoy your favorite hobbies and accomplish goals, getting a feel for the kinds of activities your partner enjoys can be equally important.

By trying out your partner’s hobbies, getting to know their passions, and making an effort to do the things they love when you have time to spend together, even if it’s not your thing, you can bond on an entirely different level.

Advertisement

2. Schedule regular check-ins

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re having a monthly check-in to talk about administrative responsibilities and finances or checking in with each other’s emotions, having dedicated time for deep conversations is important in a relationship, especially when you’re living a chaotic, busy, and stressful life.

Making dedicated space to bring your concerns to the table, express your emotions, and set boundaries is essential, and having the time already on the calendar and scheduled out can help make sure it stays prioritized, even when you’re both feeling overwhelmed.

Advertisement

3. Engage in parallel play

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock.com

According to social worker Hannah Owens, engaging in parallel play can help to promote a healthy, secure attachment between couples, which is why it’s one of the cute things happy couples do together without their phones. Essentially, parallel play is doing two separate activities next to another person. While the phrase was originally coined in the child development space, where two kids play with different toys in proximity to each other, for a happy couple, it’s a way to invest time in each person's separate hobbies, while still leveraging quality time.

So, whether you’re reading in bed next to each other, doing different chores in the same room, or multitasking while parenting multiple kids, side-by-side activities can be incredibly bonding and beneficial.

Advertisement

4. Create rituals and routines

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Creating rituals and routines with a partner can help to remove pressure, stress, and resentment from relationships, keeping each person happy and present when they are spending intentional time together.

Even if that means having a date set every week to sort out priorities and redesign your current routine to better fit your lifestyle, establishing regular rituals and routines is one of the cute things happy couples do together without their phones that can help their relationship last through difficult times.

Advertisement

5. Cook together

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Cooking together at home can be more beneficial than many couples realize. It not only has a clear goal and output, but it also tends to help couples bond, giving them something to do together and time to communicate while they are doing it.

Collaborating in the kitchen is a practice of partnership that’s subtle, but still very much a productive daily practice that contributes to your quality of life and your overall happiness.

Advertisement

6. Laugh

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Social and Personality Psychology Compass, laughing together can greatly strengthen the longevity and well-being of a relationship, even if it seems silly. Even if you are laughing at an embarrassing moment or watching a TV show together, simply taking the time to be present together without pressure to be productive is powerful.

While scrolling on our phones through Instagram or TikTok together can be a great source of laughter, it’s also one of the cute things happy couples can do together without their phones in order to add a positive element to any day.

Advertisement

7. Take long walks

bbernard | Shutterstock.com

Not only is exercising outside proven to promote better brain health and general well-being, but it can also make resolving conflicts, expressing emotions, and communicating openly with your partner easier. When you’re outside, surrounded by fresh air and moving your body, conversation tends to flow more easily, and everyone feels more grounded.

It’s also just a relaxing way to spend quality time together, even if you’re not talking, as well as a nice break from the constant anxiety and stress of doom-scrolling online or answering emails.

Advertisement

8. Play board games

impact photography | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the BioPsychoSocial Medicine journal, playing board games, doing puzzles, and engaging in strategy-based activities aren’t just great for building intelligence, knowledge, and brain health, but they can also help to enhance communication and bonding between the people playing.

When you have a chance to work together cooperatively or communicate openly with low stress and little to lose, you can practice habits that serve your relationship outside of the game, as well.

Advertisement

9. Have deep conversations

Kandybka Alina | Shutterstock.com

Research has shown that people yearn for deeper connections and meaningful conversations, even with partners they already know well and love deeply. Going beyond small talk and having deep conversations helps people to feel valued, heard, and understood in a way that superficiality simply cannot.

That’s why having deep conversations and making space for more meaningful interactions amid a busy schedule is one of the cute things happy couples do together without their phones. They know making time for each other, continuing to get to know each other, and having deeper interactions is the key to relationship longevity and general happiness.

Advertisement

10. Sit in silence

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Partners who can sit in silence with each other without distractions like a cell phone generally boast stronger connections than those who cannot. It’s a sign of both comfort and emotional intimacy in couples who know that regardless of what they’re doing or saying (if anything at all), their relationship will be secure.

It’s part of the reason why people say “it doesn’t feel awkward” or “we could do nothing together all day” as compliments to their partners. They feel safe, secure, and comfortable in their relationships, and that feels good.

Advertisement

11. Talk about their days

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com

In addition to deeper conversations and laughing, couples who debrief their days together and bond over adversity and struggles tend to boast happier and stronger connections. Even if they have a million responsibilities and stressors, their relationship feels like a safe space to relax and cope.

Many couples cherish little moments like this the most. They appreciate the intimacy of simply being able to complain about a co-worker, rant about their next raise, or problem-solve how they’re going to respond to an email the next day over a fancy (or not-so-fancy) dinner.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.