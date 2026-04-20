When we feel a connection to someone, it feels like the rarest thing in the world. With people becoming increasingly more isolated, it's difficult to seek out and find true companionship with another person, whether it's romantic, platonic or otherwise. But sometimes, when we do find that bond, there are signs you have a soul deep connection to someone that honestly will never go away, and these indicators often present themselves in strange ways.

Whether it's feeling like you've known them forever, being in sync with them, or always having them on your mind, when you feel a deep connection to someone else, it puts you through a life-changing transformation of your own. While some people may come and go throughout your life, the impact this person leaves is undeniable and meant to last.

Here are 11 signs you have a soul deep connection to someone that honestly will never go away

1. You instantly feel comfortable

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There likely aren't many people you feel comfortable around. Outside of family, making bonds with strangers requires a certain level of vulnerability that people aren't used to. As marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen explained, "Being vulnerable is not easy and takes time, as it requires us to let our walls down and let someone see our true selves. It usually involves a great deal of self-disclosure, in which we share our deepest wants, fears, needs, and desires."

But if you manage to form a soul connection with someone, you instantly feel comfortable around them. It feels like you've known that person your whole life, and it amazes you just how quickly you let your guard down. From chatting every day to revealing the deepest part of yourself, the ease with which you bond can't be replicated.

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2. You understand each other without words

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It's easy to feel misunderstood. Whether it's feeling unsupported or ignored, the average person experiences a profound sense of loneliness sometimes. However, if you manage to make a soul-deep connection with someone, you probably understand each other without ever uttering any words.

You may glance at one another or read each other's body language, and there doesn't need to be a whole discussion for you two to get on the same page. Instantly picking up on their energy, you're able to redirect the situation to support one another's needs.

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3. You can truly be yourself

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As much as people may want to be themselves, life often requires them to wear a mask. Whether it's in front of their in-laws or colleagues, you can't always say how you truly feel. Yet, if you can actually be your authentic self, it's a huge sign you have a soul deep connection to someone.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, authenticity leads to greater well-being. So, it's no wonder you feel so connected to each other. Not used to letting your guard down, connecting with another person in this way feels incredibly fulfilling.

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4. Time apart doesn’t break your bond

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There comes a time when friends or partners can't always talk to one another. It may be due to responsibilities at work or at home, and time apart becomes normalized. But when you have a soul deep connection with a person, that time apart doesn't break your bond; in fact, you pick up right where you left off.

Somehow, some way, you always come back to each other. Whether it's been a few months or years, you act like time has never passed. With no harsh feelings in the way, the moment you come back together, it's like the spark of your connection is full again.

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5. You trigger deep emotions

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While everyone has at least one friend in their social circle, it's rare to come across someone who truly leaves an impact on you. Transforming you in unexpected ways indicates you have a connection that's deeper than you think, especially when you trigger certain emotions in one another.

It's frustrating at first, but by being challenged you become the best version of yourself. As clinical psychiatrist Thomas R. Verny said, Intellectually challenging friendships keep your brain agile and protect your cognitive function. A good friend will support you when you are in the dumps and make you feel better about yourself while decreasing feelings of isolation." The same goes for romantic connections as well.

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6. You think about them often

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We may love our family, friends, and partner, always doing our best to be thoughtful and thinking about them when it counts. But when you're constantly thinking about someone, it means your connection is much deeper than just surface-level. You may worry about them or think positively about how much you adore them, and you can't help but have them on your mind all the time.

As clairvoyant and medium Marie Satori pointed out, "If you're energetically connected to someone, you're going to think about this person. If the connection is profound, you're prone to think about them more, because your brain is a computer and it's trying to 'figure out' and make sense of this connection in a logical manner."

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7. You feel a strong sense of familiarity

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Familiarity doesn't just begin once someone establishes a relationship. For those who have a deep connection, they feel like they've known this person forever. There's no way to put it into words, but somehow, this person feels like home. And even in the span of a few hours, it may feel like you've met your match.

Whether it's how bright they are or sharing many things in common, you've never felt quite at home until you met this person. And as author Suzie Pileggi Pawelski and psychologist James Pawelski explained, a social connection is essential for a person's well-being.

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8. There’s mutual respect, even in conflict

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According to research published in Frontiers in Neurology, Feeling disrespected activates the amygdala, a part of the brain's system that processes strong emotions. Even if the person performing the behavior believes they are acting perfectly respectfully, it is perceived as a threat." But with a connection like this, every interaction is respectful and mutual.

Because the connection is so real and deep, respect is always present. And no matter what happens, you keep it classy when interacting. It's not just because it's expected, but because it feels natural.

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9. You impact each other’s life paths

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Whether you're currently in contact with each other or if you're miles away, like something out of a movie, your lives feel so deeply intertwined that you affect each other's life paths. From teaching you valuable lessons that stick to helping you discover your passion, their energy and essence are among the many reasons why you are the way you are.

"Stable and supportive relationships give us the support we need to cope with stressful life challenges. People with healthy relationships are more likely to make healthy choices that lead to better mental and physical health," experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed.

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10. There’s an unexplainable pull

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Even if you feel like you don't know that much about this person, there's a magnetic pull to them that you can't quite explain. When you experience this pull, it's a sign that you've most likely developed a soul deep connection with them. And while it might be frightening at first, feeling drawn to them is also a relief.

Without realizing it, you're both revealing things you've never told anyone. But while this deep connection is beautiful, moving too fast can be dangerous. As much of a pull you may feel, it's important to take things slow and allow your connection to develop organically.

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11. Your connection evolves, but never disappears

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As much as you'd like things to remain the same way forever, life is certain to change. Your personality will shift slightly and your preferences will be altered, but your connection with one another will change, too. In many ways, it will evolve over time and get even deeper.

Even if you don't talk every day, when you come back together, there's a new energy that wasn't there before. As psychotherapist Nancy Colier explained, "We change and grow over our lifetimes, thankfully. And often, our longest and dearest friendships need to change too, to keep up with who we are." Even when the connection is a more romantic one, embrace it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.