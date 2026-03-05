Couples with a rare soul connection usually say these 11 phrases to each other almost daily

It's rarely easy to tell if the relationship will last for long. In recent times, people have become increasingly isolated from one another, as forming connections and maintaining long-term relationships have become more difficult.

That being said, just because something is harder doesn't mean it's impossible. Couples with a rare soul connection usually say phrases to each other almost daily that serve to reinforce their close bonds. They may not say "I love you" every day, but people in that kind of relationship don't have to. Instead, they use subtle statements to showcase how much they truly adore one another.

1. "I've got you'

Couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "I've got you," to each other almost daily. Nowadays, it's all too easy to feel alone. Despite the support around them, many individuals feel unsupported or isolated when faced with real-life problems. This is why couples with true connections remind one another that they're there for each other.

It's small, but letting someone know they're supported matters more than you might think. While many think seeking reassurance is bad, according to marriage family therapist John Amodeo, Ph.D., MFT, "If you find yourself needing reassuring presence or validation, it doesn't mean you’re an insecure person; it simply means you’re human. It takes courage to reach out and ask for support when needed."

Couples with a true soul connection know this, which is why they utter this phrase. It's a small opener that allows their partner to be vulnerable with them if needed.

2. 'Tell me what you're feeling'

It's unfortunate, but many people feel insecure, not just in their looks, but also in their ability to express themselves. Couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "Tell me what you're feeling," to each other almost daily to ensure they both know they will be heard when they need to be.

Starting in childhood, many people are taught that their feelings don't matter. Because they've been forced to shut off their emotions, they haven't mastered the art of fully expressing how they feel. However, when they have a rare soul connection, couples help each other slowly heal from their childhood wounds. Feeling safe and secure, they reassure one another that their feelings matter and that they're here to listen.

3. 'I'm so proud of you'

Rarely are most people praised for the hard work they put in. Whether it's mothers being unappreciated or workers barely being acknowledged, most people don't hear many compliments in their daily lives. That being said, couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase "I'm so proud of you" to each other almost daily.

These couples want to lift one another up. Whether it's texting their partner at work or telling them before they leave the house, hyping one another up isn't only a cute thing to do. As therapist Ariadne Platero LMSW said, "Showing unconditional attention and support is a basic underpinning of strong and vital relationships." Couples with a soul connection understand this, which is why they hype one another up so much!

4. 'We'll figure this out'

Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows. While we'd love to believe that everything in life is beautiful, sometimes, we hit rock bottom. Whether it's not having enough money or emergencies, learning to figure things out on one's own is stressful and isolating. That being said, couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "We'll figure this out," to each other almost daily.

There are going to be times when life hits hard. Especially when the economy is tough, learning to support and be there for one another is critical. Knowing that their partner needs to be grounded, couples with a soul connection support one another and tell each other every day that, regardless of what life throws their way, they'll figure it out together.

5. 'Thank you for doing that'

Nowadays, it's all too easy to take people for granted. So used to their partner doing things for them every day, some people generally forget just how important acknowledgment is. Thankfully, couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "Thank you for doing that," to each other almost daily.

When it comes to keeping the spark alive, it's crucial to acknowledge your partner's efforts. Whether it's them washing the dishes or cooking dinner for them, acknowledging a task they did matters more than people think.

As coach and author Craig Dowden, Ph.D., said, "A simple act of acknowledgement motivates us to continue, even when faced with boring tasks." Yet when people have a soulmate connection, they don't need to be told to do this. They just do.

6. 'I understand where you're coming from'

The average person wants to feel understood by someone. While someone may not 100% understand where they're coming from, knowing that someone sees what you are going through and how you are feeling matters. Couples with a rare soul connection, therefore, usually say the phrase, "I understand where you're coming from," almost daily.

Because they're so connected, it doesn't take much to get one another. Whether it's frustrations with work or family, they have a way of bridging the gap that many deem impossible.

7. 'I see you'

It's rare to feel seen nowadays. Whether it's a parent refusing to acknowledge their child or a boss taking them for granted, feeling unseen is one of the most hurtful things someone can experience. This is why couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "I see you," to each other almost daily. It may not be every single day; however, soul-connected couples remind one another that they're there.

That even if others take them for granted or refuse to acknowledge them, they see the hard work and effort they put in. This is crucial, as according to the American Psychological Association, "Rejection also has serious implications for an individual’s psychological state and for society in general. Social rejection can influence emotion, cognition, and even physical health."

8. 'We're on the same team'

It's all too common to feel divided in your relationship. No matter how good a relationship may seem, feeling divided is one of those things couples can't avoid. Whether it's petty arguments or hurtful actions, feeling this division isn't uncommon.

Couples with a rare soul connection, on the other hand, usually say the phrase, "We're on the same team" to each other almost daily. No matter how tough things get, couples with a soul connection always show up for one another and find ways to reconnect. Especially after facing a hardship together, couples must reconnect. Otherwise, the distance may grow wider.

9. 'Take a break'

Most people feel overwhelmed on a daily basis. With so much going on in life, it can feel anxiety-fueling, to say the least. Yet couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase "Take a break" to each other almost daily.

Most people forget just how important it is to take a breather. So focused on what they need to get done, they forget to take care of their mental health and put themselves first.

According to American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., "Long before performance collapses, burnout often shows up as subtle but persistent changes in personality." Thankfully, couples with a soul connection notice these changes long before it escalates, which is why they remind their partner to take a break.

10. 'Take your time'

It's tempting to feel the need to rush. Whether it's at work or in the morning, rushing has become a daily part of most people's lives. However, couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "Take your time," to each other almost daily.

Can life be exhausting? Absolutely. But just because life is exhausting doesn't mean we need to create more exhaustion by rushing unnecessarily.

Especially in the morning, it's crucial to find ways to take it easy as you allow your nervous system to regulate and mind to clear. Thankfully, a good soul connection is always finding ways to help their partner, which is why they say this phrase so often.

11. 'I'm so grateful for you'

Finally, couples with a rare soul connection usually say the phrase, "I'm so grateful for you," to each other almost daily. Once again, acknowledging their partners' hard work and showing appreciation is just another way for them to reconnect. As the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research explained, "Showing gratitude to loved ones improves connection and relationship satisfaction."

This is why they're so adamant about showing appreciation and expressing it verbally. Having an intense connection, they'd never risk jeopardizing it by forgetting to utter a phrase that, in the long run, is so small.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.