You can definitely tell the difference between a man who likes you on a surface-level basis and a man who feels something so deeply for you that it truly impacts every facet of his life. Despite movies telling us that declarations of love should be over-the-top and lavish, sometimes the best way to show love is just through words that have meaning. A soulmate-level love shows up not only in how a man treats you, but also in the things that he reassures you about every single day. In fact, hearing affirming words from someone you trust can strengthen emotional security and even support clearer thinking and connection in a relationship.

A man who feels a deep, soulmate-level love for you will speak this way to you even when he's not trying to impress you. The words may sound incredibly simple, but you can practically feel the weight beneath them. What he says aligns with exactly how he shows up, and that kind of consistency is one of the clearest signs that his feelings are rooted in something real. His words might be said casually and sometimes even playfully, but it's hard to miss the love that's always there. He's not just saying empty words because he knows that's just what you want to hear. He's saying them because they're coming straight from his heart.

Here are 11 phrases a man only says if he feels deep soulmate-level love for you:

1. 'I feel at home with you'

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He's not just talking about the comfort of being at home. He's describing how he actually feels a sense of emotional safety in his relationship with you, and it's something he didn't know he was missing until you came into his life.

Emotional safety is considered one of the most important aspects of a satisfying connection in a loving relationship. That means he's letting you see him when he's not at his best rather than just pretending that everything is going right. He knows that there is no judgment in the relationship, and he can be exactly who he is at all times.

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2. 'I've never been able to open up like this before'

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That's his way of admitting that you've somehow reached parts of him that no one else has ever been able to. Your mere presence and love have disarmed all of his defenses, meaning he can be vulnerable without it feeling terrifying. Vulnerability is considered the glue that holds all intimate relationships together. Without it, we're denying people the ability to get close because we're not allowing them to fully know us.

A man who feels like he can open up to you will share all of the deep, dark things that he may have been scared to talk about previously. Instead of holding back, he can speak freely. And that openness becomes something he actually enjoys leaning into rather than avoiding.

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3. 'You understand me'

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He's expressing that this feeling is something that he probably hasn't had very often. He's probably used to being misunderstood and not fully seen by the people he's been with in the past. But with you, something clicks, and you're able to pick up on things that he doesn't really ever have to spell out.

It means he feels accepted, not just understood. You're able to meet him where he is, which gives him a sense of relief he doesn't often get. That takes a lot of pressure off of him, and he doesn't feel like he's being analyzed all of the time. You both just exist on the same wavelength.

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4. 'I can't imagine my life without you in it'

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A man who feels a soulmate-level love for you can now see you in every facet of his life. He's not looking at the connection you both have as something that's temporary; in fact, the thought of that probably makes him greatly upset.

Losing you would actually leave a huge gap in his life, and he would feel your absence every single day for the rest of his time on Earth. You're not just someone that he spends time with. You're someone that he thinks about when making any kind of decision because he knows it'll affect you, too.

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5. 'I want to grow with you'

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He's not just talking about staying together, but about experiencing levels of growth with you by his side. He's recognizing that life will eventually change and challenges may arise, but rather than fearing that, he knows he wants to face it with you. The best relationships usually come with a feeling of personal growth. Knowing that you and your partner will evolve together makes both parties feel safe and secure.

What makes this phrase as meaningful and loving as it is is the fact that it's rooted in pure intention. He's not just focused on how he feels right now, but on how he'll feel when the connection becomes even deeper as the future unfolds. He's letting you know that he's willing to put in the work, no matter what.

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6. 'I trust you'

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When a man who feels a deep love for you says this it truly does mean everything. He's letting you know that any thoughts or fears that he would normally keep locked away are being shared with you. Trust is an essential part of establishing a stable and fulfilling relationship.

Without it, it's hard to let someone in if you don't fully trust them with every part of yourself. But a man deeply in love knows that you'll never use his insecurities against him. Giving you that level of access shows just how much he also respects you and the bond that you both share.

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7. 'You're the first person I want to tell'

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The minute something happens, you're the first person that enters his mind to tell. He doesn't have to decide whether to include you in that moment or not because it's just instinct. That includes the small things most people wouldn't even think to mention. You're part of how he processes and enjoys the moments in his life. That's why you're a priority in his life.

And he's able to do that because of the fact that he's able to know his own needs, wants, desires, strengths, and values, which are all hallmarks of being able to make a relationship and another person a priority. Even if you're not physically present, you're still part of how he experiences things.

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8. 'I want to be there for you'

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It's not just about him saying the right thing in the moment when he tells you he wants to be consistent. It's him acknowledging that he knows stability matters in a relationship and that he wants to show up reliably. He knows consistency is what will build trust.

Consistency in a relationship means doing what you say you'll do, and making sure your actions match your words. Instead of leaving you guessing, a man who truly loves you will always express his desire to be someone that you can actually count on.

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9. 'Tell me what you're really thinking'

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He's showing his genuine curiosity about what makes you, you. He cares deeply about your thoughts and opinions. Asking what you're thinking about opens the door to being honest, even if your thoughts might be a jumbled mess. He's not just interested in the facade that you may put on for others.

That includes all the doubts you may have about life, the random ideas that you get, the things you might be concerned about for the future, and even the fears. That willingness to want to know says a lot about how sees the relationship.

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10. 'Your opinion matters to me'

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He doesn't just hear what you say to him, but he actually considers it when making a decision. Your thoughts are never brushed off; in fact, they matter enough to influence how he moves. A man who deeply loves you won't ever hesitate to let you know that this relationship is a safe space to share the opinions you may have.

He knows that you always have his best interests in mind. He's open rather than getting defensive. He never feels that your input challenges his independence, but rather supports what he wants to do.

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11. 'You're my person'

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You're not just someone he likes talking to; you're the person who is central to his entire world. That kind of label doesn't just come with casualness either. He feels understood and accepted by you, and he wants you to know that he's prioritizing both you and the relationship.

Because of how deeply he loves and cares about you, he knows there will never be anyone to come along and replace that. By reminding you of how sure he is that you're his person, he's letting you know that through thick and thin, he'll be there.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.