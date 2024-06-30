18 Powerful Ways Being Self-Aware Will Create The Life You've Always Wanted

The true benefits of knowing yourself.

Last updated on Jun 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Self awareness, creating a life you love Jacob Lund | Canva
Advertisement

If you want to create and live a life you love, then you need to dig into who you are and what you really want. It’s all about the mighty power of self-awareness — which is the ability to observe ourselves and understand why we react and how we behave in our lives. Awareness is not only accepting what we discover about ourselves, but it also helps us make informed decisions about the changes we want to make in our lives. 

Advertisement

Awareness is also the ability to be honest with ourselves about our weaknesses and strengths. It's a tool that allows us to better manage our thoughts, motivations, and emotions. Feeling happy or sad is one thing but knowing why you feel happy or sad is another thing — that’s where the beauty of awareness comes in. Learning to improve self-awareness allows us to make better choices and curate a lifestyle that makes us feel engaged and alive.

I am the first person to admit that looking in the mirror and seeing exactly who you really are isn't an easy thing to do. There is a dark side to self-awareness — it can make us angry or sad at our past choices and it can be hard to make peace with our faults and failures. It’s super easy to become judgmental towards ourselves, isn't it? The thing is, though, making time to improve self-awareness is worth the trouble because, without it, you are cutting yourself off from the very tools you need to, not just pursue your desires, but enhance the quality of your everyday experiences.

Advertisement

RELATED: 4 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Self-Aware Than 99% Of People

Here are 18 powerful ways being self-aware helps you create the life you've always wanted:

1. Self-awareness helps you be satisfied with yourself.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Being at peace with who you are is important to a quality life.

RELATED: 8 Tiny Morning Habits That Instantly Improve Your Quality Of Life

Advertisement

2. Awareness allows you to make informed changes.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Bbernard | Shutterstock

Everyone needs to make decisions throughout their lives, so understanding yourself more deeply helps you understand how these decisions will affect your happiness long-term.

RELATED: Why People Make Bad Decisions When They Fall In Love, According To Research

Advertisement

3. Awareness allows you to change your behavior for the better.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

When you choose to be self-aware, you to accept the responsibility of changing your responses and behaviors to any external stimuli (people, situations, or life).

RELATED: 11 Subtle Behaviors That Make People Perceive You Better

Advertisement

4. Being self aware gives you clarity and purpose.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

Awareness is important if you want to live life with a clearer purpose.

RELATED: Psychotherapist Reveals 6 Habits That Help You Find Your True Self — And Actually Live Your Life's Purpose

5. Awareness helps you gain control over your life.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Awareness allows you to not just reflect on the outcome of life situations. It allows you to be honest about your role in them.

RELATED: The Secret Life Of People With Incredibly High Self-Control

Advertisement

6. Self-awareness helps you feel content.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Kudla | Shutterstock

Living with contentment is a sign of being self-aware.

RELATED: Hypnotist Shares Mindset Trick That Can Make You Feel More Confident In Less Than 2 Minutes

7. Awareness helps you make better decisions.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

Life comes with its ups and downs, but being self aware helps give you the confidence you need to deal with problems as they happen. 

RELATED: 10 Tiny Decisions That Can Instantly Transform Your Life For The Better

Advertisement

8. Being self-aware makes you focus on leading a quality life.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Illpaxphotomatic | Shutterstock

If you want to curate a quality life, self-awareness is critical.

RELATED: How To Stop Your Negative Thoughts And Improve Your Quality Of Life

9. Constant self-awareness puts you in touch with your gut instinct.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

If you want to learn to listen to (and follow) your intuition, then you’ll need to grow your self-awareness.

RELATED: 5 Reasons You Need To Listen To Your Intuition — AKA Your 'Gut Instinct' — When You Suspect He's Cheating On You

Advertisement

10. Self-awareness is self-care.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Nelen | Shutterstock

Self-awareness serves you in creating a higher quality of self-care.

RELATED: PSA: Self-Care Can Be Painful, Too

11. Being self-aware helps you focus on the things that make you most happy.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Pursuing what you really love requires a healthy dose of awareness.

RELATED: The Tiny Trick To Being Happy When You're Feeling Cruddy

Advertisement

12. Self-awareness helps you feel more prepared for everything life throws at you.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Awareness allows you to roll with life challenges with more grace.

RELATED: 5 Easy Little Ways To Become Your Own Cheerleader & Conquer Life's Challenges

Advertisement

13. Being self-aware makes you a better friend and partner.

happy couple taking a selfie outdoors DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

Self-awareness allows you to be a better communicator with everyone in your life because you are clear on your personal needs.

RELATED: 15 Simple Ways To Become A Better Friend

Advertisement

14. When you are self-aware, it helps you pursue desires and goals.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Carlesmiro | Shutterstock

When you develop a deeper understanding of yourself, you know what you want and need in your life. 

RELATED: 13 Ways To Set Small Life Goals That Actually Work

15. Being self-aware helps you be more emotionally intelligent.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors phM2019 | Shutterstock

Folks with better emotional intelligence are typically very self-aware.

RELATED: 12 Tiny Practices Of People With Incredibly High Emotional Intelligence

Advertisement

16. Self-awareness allows you to be more authentic.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Vitalii Matokha | Shutterstock

Even if being true to yourself means you make "unpopular" choices.

RELATED: 3 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Showing Your True Self To Others

Related Stories From YourTango:
12 Tiny Ways To Know Your Husband's Happy In Your Marriage
People With The Most Fulfilling Lives Follow 7 Unique 'Golden Rules'
3 Things In Life Better Than Money (That Most People Overlook)

17. Self-awareness contributes to better relationships.

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

When you are self-aware, you will naturally have higher-quality relationships.

RELATED: How To Tap Into The 'Magic Of 7' For Much Better Relationships

Advertisement

18. If you want a life that feels well-rounded, you’ll need self-awareness to make it happen

happy woman taking a selfie outdoors Olga Semenova | Shutterstock

Self-awareness is one of those soft skills they don’t teach in school but you need to have a better life. The choice to recognize the power it has to increase the quality of our life is worth the patience and the pain it will inevitably bring about. The beginning is easier than you might think. just ask yourself questions using the inquiry method.

You have other options. You can choose to ignore the opportunity awareness provides. You can choose to just go with the flow and not pursue a life that feels more nourishing. After all, the process of becoming more self-aware can be awkward and uncomfortable, and it can seem easier on the surface to just pretend life is okay. The trade-off, though, is that the unease and discomfort you may feel are only temporary. In fact, those uncomfortable feelings are doing an important job — they’re alerting you to some aspect of your life that needs tending or cultivated before you can move forward. You deserve to live a life you love. In order to create it, you need to know the most important tool you have to do so: knowing yourself.

RELATED: Psychotherapist Reveals 6 Habits That Help You Find Your True Self — And Actually Live Your Life's Purpose

Debra Smouse is a life coach and author whose work has been published in TIME, Huffington Post, MSN, Psychology Today, and more.

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive

This article was originally published at Debra Smouse's blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.