We all want to avoid low-class men when we can. They enter our lives and become vultures. They take advantage of the women in their lives like it’s no big deal. It can be hard to escape them once they wiggle their way in.

Some women struggle to get rid of these men once they have a grasp on them. If you’ve had a toxic man in your life, you know how hard it can be to put them in their place. High-class women aren’t afraid to say what they feel, especially if it can tackle the ego of a low-class man. Some of these phrases sound simple, but when you are in a situation with a difficult man, it’s often something that is both intimidating and difficult. If you’ve put this type of man in his place, you’re definitely a high-class woman.

These are 11 phrases high-class women use to put low-class men in their place

1. ‘No, thank you’

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It’s no secret that some women struggle to say ‘no.’ Saying this phrase sets boundaries, which is something that can be difficult to do, especially with men. When a low-class guy comes into their life, they might let them get away with their bad behavior. Instead of putting their foot down, they get walked all over. This cycle can continue until she is completely drained.

High-class women may have more confidence in these situations. Rather than letting a toxic man take control of her, she shuts him down with ease. Whether it’s telling him no when he asks her to do something, or shutting him out of her life before he has time to take advantage of her, she’s prepared to say whatever it takes to ward a man like this off.

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2. ‘I deserve better’

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It can be hard to know our worth. When a low-class man enters our lives and puts us down, we may believe them. Confidence doesn’t come easily to everyone, and external factors can play a significant role in how we feel about ourselves. Society has taught us that our worth is earned, rather than achieved simply because of who we are. High-class women aren’t concerned about the chase because they know they're worth it.

When a low-class man enters their lives, high-class women know when they deserve better. If they’re dating, she’ll be sure to say ‘I deserve better’ when his true colors show. He won’t get to put her down because she already put him in his place.

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3. ‘You will speak to me with respect’

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High-class women demand respect. When they enter a room or a social situation, she makes it clear that no one will be messing with her. If a low-class man enters the conversation, she’s not afraid to remind him that she will only be spoken to with respect. Some men think they can treat women however they want with no consequences. High-class women refuse to let that happen.

When we feel offended and disrespected, some of us struggle to stand up for ourselves. It isn’t easy to tell someone to speak to us kindly when these situations come up. High-class women may not be afraid to stand up to men who treat them poorly, finding it easier than the average person.

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4. ‘I’m not interested’

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Low-class men can sneak into our lives without us noticing. We may fall for a guy and be fooled by the mask he wears. He seems nice, but without warning, he shows his true colors. It’s easy for a high-class woman to tell him she’s not interested when he starts treating her poorly. She’s not afraid to put him in his place.

She’ll do this when she spots a low-class man in public, too. If he approaches her and she picks up on the bad vibes instantly, she’ll be sure to let him know she’s not interested in someone like him. While other women may be afraid, a high-class woman says how she feels with both grace and dignity.

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5. ‘I’m not engaging with this anymore’

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Have you had a conversation with someone that was heated but not going anywhere? You’re both arguing, but seeing the other person’s side feels impossible? It’s not easy to handle a conversation like this, especially with a low-quality guy. Some people may feel they’re stuck in these situations, unable to tell the person they won’t be engaging anymore. High-class women likely think this is silly. Every woman should be able to turn a man down, though somehow, society has made that feel impossible.

Low-class men might have a need to be right in an argument or heated conversation. Some women may be tempted to fight back or be afraid to tell them to stop talking to them. High-class women may bring a bit more confidence, unafraid to put them in their place when a conversation isn’t serving them.

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6. ‘That doesn’t work for me’

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How often have you been pressured to give in to someone else's wants or needs? I know I’ve been there. It’s not easy to put someone in their place when their request doesn’t work for you. Women may feel like they have to do what a man asks of them, putting everyone else before themselves. High-class women are not okay with this. Instead, they put a man in their place.

The phrase ‘That doesn’t work for me’ gently puts a man in his place. There is some force behind their words, but it’s a classy way to tell them to, essentially, get lost.

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7. ‘I won’t tolerate this behavior’

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When you read this phrase, I bet you could think of a situation where you wanted to say this to a man. I know I could picture the person and scenario with ease myself. Some men truly act with audacity. They don’t think before the act, or they genuinely don’t care. High-class women won’t stand for this. The second they start acting out, it’s over for them. They’ll put them in their place with ease.

Standing up for yourself when a low-class man tries to treat you poorly is important, but it’s not always easy. It’s especially complicated when men won’t take accountability for their actions. High-class women have mastered the art of putting them in their place, even if they refuse to hold themselves accountable.

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8. ‘We have different standards’

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This phrase is not something we’re all comfortable saying. I’ll be honest, I’d be nervous to use this one. High-class women aren’t phased by telling a man how he doesn’t fit into their life. He doesn’t live up to her, and she’s not afraid to let him know. He may think he’s good enough for her, but she knows better. She’ll put him in her place easily.

A woman like this knows that ‘no’ is a complete sentence. If he’s not good enough for her, she’s shutting it down quickly. He stands no chance, and she’ll let him know her standards are higher.

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9. ‘I’m not comfortable with this’

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We’ve all been made uncomfortable by someone else. Sometimes, it can feel a bit scary. When we’re worried about this, we may go along with whatever that person is saying. It’s not easy to put someone like this in their place. A low-class man may prey on women who aren’t comfortable sticking up for themselves.

A high-class woman may approach a situation like this differently. She’s not afraid to tell him he’s making her uncomfortable. Putting him in his place is a way to keep herself safe, and she handles it with class.

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10. ‘Let’s keep things civil’

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A low-class man isn’t afraid to stoop low in arguments. If he’s upset with a woman, he may raise his voice and say abrasive things. A high-class woman isn’t going to put up with this. When she feels disrespected or uncomfortable by his behavior, she’ll tell him to keep things civil. There’s no point in arguing with low blows.

Civility isn’t everyone’s go-to in difficult conversations. A high-class woman knows how to handle this.

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11. ‘We’re not aligned here’

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When I was younger, I entered a relationship with someone who had fundamentally different values from mine. We stayed together for several, but it never felt right. Honestly, I felt a bit stuck in that relationship. I was afraid to end things because I was so young and didn’t understand my worth.

When entering a relationship, it’s important to know whether you stand firmly on the same morals or future plans. When a low-class man enters a high-class woman's life with a different outlook on life, she knows it’s important to let him know their lives do not align. She isn’t going to settle for someone with whom she doesn’t have a future. Couples are more successful when they share the same values, and she knows it.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.