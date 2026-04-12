Well-Respected People Almost Always Have 11 Odd Habits That Separate Them From Everyone Else

Learning to build respect isn't a breeze at first for some. Whether someone is entering the workforce for the first time or trying to earn respect from their teammates, building respect is a long game.

That being said, there are some odd habits that well-respected people naturally fall into that make them stand out from everyone else. The ways they go about doing things may seem out-of-the-ordinary and unconventional, but when others see how well they work, the esteem with which they regard these people gets even higher and higher.

Well-respected people almost always have 11 odd habits that make them stand out from everyone

1. They pause before responding

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It's all too tempting to keep a conversation going or to speak too quickly. Fearing that silence will equal discomfort, the average person speaks quickly because they're secretly terrified of it. However, well-respected people make it a habit to pause before responding.

While it's tempting to rush, respected people understand that rushing never leads to any good outcome. Not only can it lead to confusion and misunderstandings, but as author Mary Allen said, "Rushing to get stuff done gets in the way of peace, happiness, and mindfulness."

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2. They ask more questions than they answer

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Most people want to be viewed as the smartest person in the room. Whether it's at work or at school, being viewed as competent is an ego boost for the average person. That being said, well-respected people understand that true intelligence comes from listening and learning.

This is why well-respected people almost always ask more questions than they answer. While it feels a bit embarrassing at first, asking questions is the quickest way to level up. Not only does it prevent confusion, but it also shows they're not afraid to speak up, which is why others view them in such an admirable way in the first place.

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3. They admit when they don't know something

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Let's face it, nobody knows everything. As much as we pretend to have it all together, sometimes, even the most knowledgeable people in the world are completely clueless. This is why well-respected people always admit when they don't know everything. Was it awkward at first? Of course.

However, by having the courage to speak out, they've become a lot better at it. This is crucial, as adjunct graduate professor Michelle P. Maidenberg, Ph.D., MPH, LCSW-R, CGP, explained, "Deeper communication is a skill that requires openness, vulnerability, and authenticity." For those who can achieve it, not only do they become more intelligent, but they also become more well-rounded in the long run.

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4. They're comfortable with silence

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Not everyone is comfortable in silence. Despite how peaceful silence can be, many people were taught that all silences equal awkwardness, which can lead to more tension in the long run. This is why most people can't help but over-talk, even if it adds nothing to the conversation.

Luckily, well-respected people don't care, as they are comfortable with silence. Whether it's riding up an elevator or working side by side with their partner, they're perfectly content with silence. Not only does it bring a sense of peace, but it can also create a better environment, making everyone more comfortable and relaxed with zero pretenses in the way.

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5. They don't overshare

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It's all too tempting to overshare nowadays. In a world that's becoming less connected, everyone's searching for connection through partners or friendships. This is why, even when it's bad, people tend to overshare. From family drama to trauma, they don't know how to put a lid on it.

Especially on social media, oversharing has become the norm. As professor of computer science Jennifer Golbeck, Ph.D., explained, "We can lose our inhibitions online because others seem so distant." That being said, well-respected people don't operate in the same way.

Knowing how to set healthy boundaries, they're quick to create distance when it's necessary. While it's uncomfortable at first, it's also a huge reason why they've earned so much respect in the first place.

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6. They keep their cool, no matter what people say or do

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Let's face it, keeping one's cool isn't always easy. As much as people preach patience and deep-breathing exercises, preventing oneself from snapping in the moment may feel nearly impossible. Miraculously, however, well-respected people always surprise others due to their high tolerance for nonsense.

While they may feel annoyed on the inside, they always maintain an air of peace on the outside. Without raising an eyebrow, they're quick to walk away once someone gets disrespectful. It wasn't a walk in the park developing this unique habit, but there's no denying that keeping their cool is one of the many reasons why they're so well respected.

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7. They give credit away freely

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The average person yearns to be acknowledged. Especially when they've worked so hard, feeling accomplished and recognized is one of the best feelings in the world. However, well-respected people have an odd habit of giving credit away freely. It doesn't matter how little someone did.

In their eyes, every little amount of effort counts, which is why they're quick to give credit away without batting an eye. Sure, it's tempting to be selfish, but well-respected people earn their respect by staying humble. Not only does it create better relationships in the long run, but as associate professor Armin A. Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., said, "Humility is associated with avoiding conflict, fostering reconciliation, acceptance, and peaceful coexistence."

So, no matter how you look at it, humble people always win in the end.

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8. They take notes in casual conversations

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It's all too common for people to feel unheard. Whether it's hanging out with their friends or family, feeling ignored is a universal experience many people go through. This is probably why well-respected people developed the habit of taking notes in casual conversations.

From jotting down their besties' Starbucks orders in their notes app to setting reminders, the quickest way for anyone to feel heard is not by what other people say but by what they do. For those who take notes, it's not just about remembering. In a roundabout way, they're showing those closest to them how much they care, earning their respect quickly.

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9. They walk away from conversations early

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Everyone's been in an awkward conversation before. Feeling uncomfortable and not knowing what to do, the average person tends to linger until someone breaks. However, because of their exceptional social skills, well-respected people are quick to end conversations early.

Rather than linger, well-respected people are punctual. If there's nothing left to say, they'd rather save time and call it quits than keep up with false pretenses. This is great, as licensed psychologist Clifford N. Lazarus, Ph.D., pointed out, "Time, alternatively, is totally irretrievable and unrecoverable. Once you've spent a second, you will never get it back."

So, rather than fake smiles and asking irrelevant questions, well-respected people move on, earning everyone's respect in the long run.

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10. They ask for feedback from everyone

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Few people like criticism. As crucial as it may be for development, many people tend to avoid it at all costs. Feeling humiliated and slightly belittled, criticism can quickly turn sour when it isn't handled correctly. However, well-respected people have thick skin, which is why they always ask for feedback.

It doesn't matter who that person is, whether it's their employee or their partner. Well-respected people want to improve in any way they can. This is why they ask for feedback all the time. It may be annoying or slightly intimidating, but understanding where they're going wrong can help them correct their behavior, leading to more respect.

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11. They take their time responding to others

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Finally, the last habit well-respected people do that makes them stand out is that they take their time getting back to people. In a world where technology is front and center, most people don't take too long to get back. Sure, maybe every blue moon it takes a while, but for the most part, the average person responds within thirty minutes.

That being said, well-respected people don't operate in the same way. Always considerate and thoughtful, they're mindful of what they say before pressing send. It isn't always easy, however, being mindful during texts never hurts. As psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach, LCSW, said, "Texting can facilitate breakdowns in communication." So, well-respected people would rather be safe than sorry.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.