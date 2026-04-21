It’s not always easy to keep your cool when a man is interfering with your everyday life. Sometimes, the stress he brings to your life can feel all-consuming, making it difficult to focus on other things.

But then there are women who seem completely unbothered by everything, especially how rude a man can get. They often seem to have it down to a science, and even the worst relationship situations don’t get them down. These women typically have certain traits that those who don't manage their frustration as well find extremely enviable. Instead of letting anyone get under their skin, they stay determined to see the good in the world.

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If you know someone like this, you know nothing can keep her down, especially negativity from a man.

Women who stay unbothered no matter how rude a man gets share 11 enviable traits

1. They don’t take things personally

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I’m not the type of person who can brush things off. My feelings are easily hurt because everything feels personal to me, even when I know it isn’t.

Some women are the total opposite. They have enough faith in themselves to know that other people’s issues with them are their problem.

We can get caught up in taking life and the people in it too seriously. When a man is rude, some of us have a hard time processing this, but women who can brush things off easily understand that nothing is worth losing their peace over, especially some grown man who never learned how to behave.

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2. They set clear, healthy boundaries

Boundaries are everything in relationships. While we all know this in theory, it’s easier said than done. Some of us struggle to say no to the people we care about. However, setting boundaries benefits everyone involved.

By taking care of ourselves, we are fostering a healthier relationship. But when we're dating someone and really want them to like us, it can be especially difficult.

Women who remain unbothered no matter how rude a man is to them are excellent at setting boundaries. They don’t let anyone get under their skin, keeping unworthy people at a distance for the sake of their own mental health. Rude men can’t affect them because they simply don't allow them to.

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3. They have high self-esteem

An unbothered woman likely has high self-esteem. She doesn’t allow men to get into her head. If he’s trying to be rude to her to get a reaction, she can let it go easily because she knows she’s worth more than his treatment of her would suggest.

It’s not uncommon for women to feel uncomfortable in their own skin. Unattainable body standards can make it difficult to view ourselves in a positive light. High self-esteem is, therefore, a seriously enviable trait for many women.

4. They have control of their emotions

Keeping your emotions under control is no easy task for most of us. Some people have a natural ability to self-soothe when things get tough, and women who remain unbothered by rude behavior know how to keep their feelings steady. They know that by keeping their cool and refusing to escalate the situation, they will keep their peace.

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Emotional regulation prevents a woman like this from acting on impulse. Instead, she can talk herself down when things feel difficult. She won’t give in to the childish behavior of someone who is being rude. Rather, she keeps a cool head and stays unbothered.

5. They are decisive

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We all know a woman who says she won't let anyone treat her poorly, but in practice, she doesn't always follow through. Some men can be manipulative and keep these women coming back for more, even though they know it’s not good for them.

Decisive women don’t let this happen. They know what they will and will not tolerate and aren't afraid to put a rude man in his place. Once she decides she isn’t going to let him get away with his bad behavior, it’s over. Instead of giving him more chances, she ends things and moves on with her life.

6. They are calm

Keeping calm, cool, and collected is not my forte. I’m a bit more anxious and reactive than I would like to be. I envy women who can keep cool, especially when dealing with rude men. I have no patience for bad behavior from men. It’s not easy for me to hold my tongue when they’re acting out of line.

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Because of this, I've always been at least a bit jealous of naturally calm women. They don’t let men get under their skin. Rather, they keep their cool with them. A woman like this knows that there is no point in trying to make a man behave differently, so they let it go quickly without escalating things.

7. They are confident

From a young age, many parents teach their daughters to be confident and strong so that once they are old enough to deal with rude men, they'll already have thick skin. Loving themselves comes naturally for these women, and they know that they are worth more than a man like this makes them feel. They won't let themselves get pulled into his drama as easily as others might.

Having that kind of confidence can be easier said than done, but those who have worked hard to build trust in themselves know who they are and won't put up with a man who treats them poorly.

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8. They find validation in themselves

Let’s be honest. We’ve all sought validation from others. Some women can be especially guilty of looking for that from men. Often, women are taught they are not enough on their own and that they need the attention of a man to make them feel good enough.

However, not every woman has this mindset. Those who are capable of validating themselves know that, at the end of the day, the only person who truly matters is themselves. Not a man who treats them rudely.

Self-validation allows a woman like this to encourage herself. She sees her strengths and knows her worth. She doesn’t need a man and isn't afraid to let a rude one go when she needs to.

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9. They are independent

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Instead of letting a man control her life, an unbothered woman cares most about herself. Since she refuses to rely on others, she isn’t afraid to let a rude man go. This enviable trait keeps her from being treated poorly.

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With independence comes true freedom. A woman like this isn’t going to be weighed down by a man. In fact, she doesn’t need anyone who isn’t going to bring joy to her life.

10. They put their foot down when needed

Are you good at putting your foot down? I’ll be honest, I don’t have that trait. I’m a pushover and will let almost anyone get away with anything.

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Unbothered women are the opposite. They don’t let any men get away with rude behavior. They aren’t afraid to put their foot down. In fact, they enjoy putting them in their place. Saying no to a rude man is the only option for a woman like this, because she isn’t going to be taken advantage of.

11. They are easy-going

It’s hard to upset someone who is easy-going. Instead of taking things personally, they let go of things that don’t serve them. They let things roll off their shoulders. Some women are naturally laid-back. It’s easy for them to go with the flow. In doing so, they don’t take anything personally.

Rude men have no place in their lives. Instead of letting them get to them, they’ll instead let the man in question go. They won’t bother fighting back, and they won’t take it to heart. Instead, they let him and the relationship go with ease.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.